yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School
This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
WWEEK
Oregon Reformers Launch More Efforts to Change Voting Process
On Aug. 9, election reform advocates filed two ballot initiatives for 2024 that would change voting in state elections from the current first-past-the-post process to what’s called STAR voting. The acronym stands for “score, then automatic runoff.” It’s another version of ranked-choice voting, a concept that both the city...
kykn.com
Salem Receives $13.2 Million For McGilchrist St. SE Improvements
Salem has been awarded $13.2 million through the RAISE Discretionary Grant Fund for the McGilchrist Complete Street Project. The funding is part of a bipartisan infrastructure funding package passed earlier this year by the U.S. Congress and announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation in coordination with Senators Merkley, Wyden, and Congressman Schrader.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver attorney Angus Lee part of legal team in lawsuit against University of Oregon DEI officer for blocking critic on Twitter
When government creates public forums for speech, the First Amendment applies. Vancouver attorney D. Angus Lee, of the Angus Lee Law Firm, PLLC., is part of a legal team representing Oregon resident and Portland State University Professor Bruce Gilley who filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday (Aug. 11) against an officer in the University of Oregon’s Division of Equity and Inclusion for blocking him from the division’s official Twitter account.
Citizen: Voters need to know Lisa Batey was deportation attorney
Pamela Quinlan: Mayoral candidate acted on new immigration practices that many people consider overtly racist.One of the most important things to know about a candidate is what they do for a living. As voters, we are allowed to decide if that professional background can be harmonized with our values. Lisa Batey is running for mayor of Milwaukie after retiring as a deportation attorney for ICE, where she worked for decades. During the Trump administration she acted on new immigration practices that many people consider overtly racist. As voters, we are entitled to know the specifics of Ms. Batey's tenure as a deportation attorney whose direct superiors answered to Stephen Miller. Pamela Quinlan is a practicing attorney who lives in Milwaukie. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kykn.com
School Zone Flashing Beacon Testing
Testing of school zone flashing beacons in the City of Salem and Keizer is expected to start on August 16, 2022. This testing is necessary to prepare for the upcoming 2022 school year. City of Salem will be testing the operation of all school speed zone flashing beacons in Salem...
Oregon politicians tout the benefits of new federal climate change legislation
A group of Oregon’s political leaders gathered Wednesday at a Black-led community farming operation in Gresham, using it as a backdrop to highlight the outsize impacts of climate change on low-income neighborhoods and communities of color and to tout the benefits of the sweeping climate bill that Congress is expected to pass Friday.
kykn.com
Celebrate Salem Civic Center’s 50th Anniversary Aug. 18 EVENT SCHEDULE UPDATE
Salem, Ore. – The City of Salem, in collaboration with community partners, has created a unique afternoon and evening full of fun for all ages in celebration of the Salem Civic Center’s 50th Anniversary. Join the celebration on Thurs., Aug. 18, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Featured activities will include live entertainment, architecture tours, art tours, youth activities, geocaching, art and history exhibits, a resource fair, and more.
Cycle of Portland homeless camp cleanups leaves campers demoralized, neighbors frustrated
PORTLAND, Ore. — Socks, deodorant, and a sleeping mat are just some of the items one man stuffed into his backpack on the streets of Southwest Portland Thursday morning. His friends call him Lobo. He's been experiencing homelessness for 31 years. "I'm getting ready to leave because we're not...
bestofthenorthwest.com
Salem Riverfront Park: Just Right.
Sometimes, a city just gets it right. Salem has always been blessed with a beautiful location right on the Willamette River and on the edge of the Willamette Valley wine region. The city has taken advantage of this ideal location by improving the Riverfront Park and utilizing it and its great potential. First they added an old-time refurbished Salem Riverfront Carousel, housed indoors to keep it safe from the elements. They added the A.C. Gilbert Discovery Village Children’s Center – a fabulous place to take the little ones. They began removing the remnants of old industrial sites that marred the natural beauty of the area. The park is refurbished with wide, undulating paths that follow the river and criss cross to the playground, or to the little Salem Riverboat which docks at the park and can take visitors on leisurely cruises on the river. There are plenty of benches set out so visitors can sit and watch the wildlife play in the wetland areas that hug the shore of Minto Brown Island across the water. There is plenty of room for a picnic in the shade of a tall oak tree, or a game of frisbee on wide lawns.
opb.org
Oregon Democrats say landmark bill would help communities adapt to climate change
Top Oregon officials say the proposed federal Inflation Reduction Act would invest billions of dollars to create clean energy and green infrastructure projects that would help low-income residents and communities of color adapt to climate change. On Wednesday, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan along with Oregon Gov. Kate...
987thebull.com
Marion County Firefighters Wildfire Task Force Heads to Deschutes County
Recent lightning and the elevated threat of wildfire in Central and Southern Oregon are prompting the Oregon State Fire Marshal to pre-position two task forces of firefighters and equipment in Deschutes and Klamath counties this week. A task force from Marion County is heading to Deschutes County. It’s 13 firefighters,...
This is going to be our guy? Seriously?
I’m genuinely curious as to how he “voted” for JHB? Kent lived in Maryland until 2019 and in Portland until a few months ago. Says he wants good paying jobs but is vocally anti union.
KATU.com
Hiring incentives set to become more complicated in Oregon near end of September
PORTLAND, Ore. — An exception in Oregon law set to expire near the end of September will make it more difficult and expensive for employers to offer hiring incentives, including public and private employers, because Oregon’s pay equity law prohibits hiring incentives, like bonuses, unless current, comparable employees are given the same amount of money.
Former PPB officer, LGBTQ trailblazer Mike Garvey dies at 68
Mike Garvey, who may have been PPB's first openly gay male officer, passed away on Monday at the age of 68 of prostate cancer.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Clackamas County Clerk Claims Success, a Police Naughty List, and Now That's What I Call Music
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Let's jump right...
kykn.com
Registration is Live for SOLVE’s Beach & Riverside Cleanup!
Portland, Ore., August 11, 2022 – Come together with thousands of Oregonians on Saturday, September 17, for SOLVE’s Beach & Riverside Cleanup, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery. Volunteer registration is now live, and all Oregonians, from Astoria to Brookings, Pendleton to Sunriver, are encouraged to sign up for this statewide cleanup event.
Lebanon-Express
Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday
Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
kptv.com
More businesses announce they’re leaving downtown Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two businesses who’ve called downtown Portland home for years said they’ve left or are planning to leave the core of the Rose City. Jason Leivian, owner of Floating World Comics, packed up his store on Northwest 4th Avenue and Couch Street and moved across the Willamette River to the Lloyd Center. After 16 years in Old Town, Leivian said he made the decision to move out after two years of downturn in downtown.
rtands.com
Union Pacific to shut down western Oregon rail traffic for bridge replacement
Union Pacific will replace a bridge on its western Oregon line on Sunday. Union Pacific is scheduled to shut down its line in the mid-Willamette Valley in Oregon on Sunday to replace a trestle adjacent to Waverly Lake, according to the Corvallis Gazette-Times. According to the Gazette-Times, Bob Melbo, a...
