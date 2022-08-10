ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

H.S. Football Previews: Jackson Academy

By Blake Levine
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SkTD3_0hBnukMq00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Our WJTV High School Football Previews take us to Jackson Academy who has a new head coach this year.

Aubrey Blackwell takes over the Raider program and he hopes to instill a culture that is taught throughout the school not just the varsity team.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

H.S. Football Previews: Hazlehurst

Hazlehurst football went 5-4 in 2021, making it to the second round of the playoffs. The team says the senior class this year is ready to lead the charge to begoming a physically and mentally stronger team.
HAZLEHURST, MS
WJTV 12

H.S. Football Previews: Ridgeland

Ridgeland High School football went 6-5 in 2021, losing in the first round of the playoffs. Last year, the Titans had a new head coach in Teddy Dyess. This year, they have a new defensive coordinator and a quarterback transferring in from Brandon. Ridgeland says this leads to a more-balanced attack for 2022.
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

H.S. Football Previews: Wingfield

Wingfield football’s last win came in 2019, but the Falcons say the culture has changed this year. With a new head coach and “new energy,” according to the team, Wingfield is preparing to soar.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Clinton Christian Football Dominates in First Game | Highlights

Clinton Christian Academy football played Delta Streets Academy for the first time ever, and the Warriors left their mark. Clinton Christian went through the air for two touchdowns in 46 seconds in quarter two to blow the game open and go on to win, 41-0. Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein was at the game and […]
CLINTON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Education
Jackson, MS
Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
Jackson, MS
Education
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Sunday, August 14. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Belhaven festival returns for its 16th year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 16th Annual Bright Lights Belhaven Nights Street Festival was held Saturday night. Live music, good food and community can sum up the atmosphere at the Bright Lights Belhaven Nights Festival. One Belhaven neighbor said they’re glad the festival and the neighborhood are finally back together. “I think I’ve been coming […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JPS to host Pre-K staff recruitment brunch

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will host a staff recruitment event for the JPS-Hinds Pre-K Collaborative on Saturday, August 20. JPS leaders will be looking to recruit teachers, teacher assistants and bus monitors. During the brunch, attendees will hear from current JPS teachers, staff and leadership about the benefits of […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#H S Football Previews#Jackson Academy#Raider#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Top rated hotels in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Sneakerheads attend KixCon at Northpark Mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sneakerheads around the Jackson area came together for the first ever KixCon at the Northpark Mall. The event goes national next weekend as another KixCon will be held in San Jose, California. Bringing together the sneaker community here in Jackson was the main goal of this year’s event. “KixCon is really […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Teen health, wellness summit held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first Jackson Revival Health and Wellness Teen Summit kicked off with keynote speakers, vendors, activities and food. The Health and Wellness Ministry of Jackson collaborated with local organizations to engage teens, targeting physical health, mental health, spiritual health and sexual health with a goal to better educate them and to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors remain frustrated with Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors say it’s becoming more difficult to deal with the city’s ongoing water crisis. Some neighbors are growing tired of the constant boil water notices. They say they understand occasional system malfunctions, but dealing with more frequent notices and now an alleged rumor that the current boil water notice isn’t […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wessonnews.com

Jackson-area favorites have withstood the test of time

Deciding to list some of my favorite restaurant dishes around the state was a little concerning. After all, everyone’s tastes are different and what may appeal to me may not be everyone’s idea of heaven on a plate. However, response was positive after the first two installments of can’t-miss dishes on the Gulf Coast and in the Pine Belt, so I’m ready to move on to the Jackson Metro Area.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Boys & Girls Club hosts its Back to School Bash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Boys and Girls Club of Central Mississippi hosted their annual Back to School Bash in partnership with the Phoenix Club of Jackson. The event allowed students in the Jackson community the chance to come out and get backpacks, school supplies, hair cuts, fresh water, food and fun. “This is what […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jacksonians want gas prices to go down more

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gas prices have bee steadily dropping over the past month. The national average is now under $4 per gallon. While President Biden has been vocal about his plan to lower gas prices, some Jacksonians say they do appreciate the current prices, however the prices remain higher than this time a year […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Roll-Off Dumpster Day resumes August 13 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced its next Roll-Off Dumpster Day will be held on Saturday, August 13, weather permitting. The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Metrocenter Mall on Highway 80. Roll-Off days will continue to be held on the second Saturday of every month […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Erin Woods, 29 of Prentiss, Mississippi

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (September 16, 1992 – August 7, 2022) Erin Woods, 29 of Prentiss, Mississippi passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at...
PRENTISS, MS
WJTV 12

New JSU student from California secures housing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson State University (JSU) student from California was worried her dream of attending an HBCU might be put on hold after she couldn’t get a dorm on campus due to a housing shortage. Now, with the help of some of her dance team coaches, she will be able to live […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Three wanted for drive-by shooting in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Covington County. Officials with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. Officials said the suspects were driving a white […]
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy