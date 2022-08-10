H.S. Football Previews: Jackson Academy
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Our WJTV High School Football Previews take us to Jackson Academy who has a new head coach this year.
Aubrey Blackwell takes over the Raider program and he hopes to instill a culture that is taught throughout the school not just the varsity team.
