Best horror movies on Hulu

By Roy Delgado
 4 days ago

Looking for the best horror movies on Hulu? You've come to the right place!

Streaming service Hulu has a fantastic collection of originals, current and classic TV shows and movies. Their huge collection includes many of the best horror movies available to stream online all year-round and included in your plan without any additional subscription required.

Hulu and horror movies are a perfect pairing. Our pick of the best horror movies on Hulu includes modern horror classics, found footage films, and scares from the 1980s — the decade which produced some of the greatest classics in horror history.

So read on to uncover our picks of the best horror movies on Hulu...

Best horror movies on Hulu — New releases

The Beta Test

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RF53A_0hBnuYj000

(Image credit: Vanishing Angle)

In Jim Cummings' The Beta Test , he stars as Hollywood talent argent Jordan Hines who receives a purple envelope with an invitation from an anonymous admirer to a no-strings-attached intimate encounter.

With curiosity getting the better of him, he's soon pulled into a world far darker than he could've imagined and discovers the real-world consequences of getting involved with the purple envelope and the mysteries within.

Come True

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UsCrv_0hBnuYj000

(Image credit: Copperheart Entertainment )

In this sci-fi horror, we follow a teen who takes part in a sleep study that becomes a nightmarish descent into the depths of her mind and a frightening examination of the power of dreams.

The woman in question is Sara Dunn (Julia Sarah Stone) who is homeless and has a strained relationship with her mother. Desperately in need of money, she agrees to the sleep study but things take a very dark turn.

In the Earth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fot9j_0hBnuYj000

(Image credit: Rook Films)

Ben Wheatley's latest horror In the Earth follows an unspecified pandemic that has ravaged the country, and scientist Martin Lowery (Joel Fry) is sent to a government-controlled outpost to help with studies and increase crop efficiency.

He learns that his colleague and ex-lover Olivia (Hayley Squires) has not been seen in months which prompts him to wonder what has happened to her, and during his time on the outpost things start to get weirder and weirder...

Modern horror classics

The Others

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GwdiU_0hBnuYj000

(Image credit: Dimension Films)

Nicole Kidman stars in this popular 2001 thriller as Grace Stewart, a woman raising two children with a unique disease, making them sensitive to sunlight. As strange events begin to disrupt their once peaceful lives, she has to confront the possibility that their home may be haunted.

The film also stars Christopher Eccleston as Grace's husband Charles, and Keith Allen and Michelle Fairley as mysterious couple Mr. and Mrs. Marlish.

28 Weeks Later

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0tcJ_0hBnuYj000

(Image credit: Fox Atomic)

A sequel set six months after Danny Boyle's zombie movie 28 Days Later, which focuses on the survivors of the original outbreak trying to rebuild. When the virus returns, they need to fight for their lives once again.

The film has a star-studded cast including Robert Carlyle, Rose Byrne, Jeremy Renner and Idris Elba and is a must-watch for those who can't get enough of the zombie genre.

Let the Right One In

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jTDSF_0hBnuYj000

(Image credit: EFTI)

In this 2008 Swedish Horror film, we follow pre-teens as they deal with love, bullying and friendship; as well as life as a vampire, so it's not your typical coming of age story!

The film's protagonist is Oskar, a meek 12-year-old boy who struggles in school and doesn't fit in. One night he meets Eli, a pale girl who seems to be around his age. Little does he know, she's hiding a secret about her identity, which he soon uncovers and it changes the course of his life forever.

Found footage films

Paranormal Activity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iHQ6O_0hBnuYj000

(Image credit: Blumhouse)

While The Blair Witch Project popularized the genre, 2007's Paranormal Activity is considered among the best found-footage horror films.

In the creepy Oren Peli film, new homeowners Katie and Micah record themselves as they sleep to investigate what might be going bump in the night and uncover some horrifying truths.

Rec

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vltSw_0hBnuYj000

(Image credit: Hulu)

This 2007 movie has a novel idea on why the found-footage was recorded; a news crew is trapped in a building they are covering. This creates a tense thrill ride as they try to expose the truth that otherwise may die along with them.

1980s scares

The Fly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nt0hQ_0hBnuYj000

(Image credit: Amblin Entertainment)

This 1986 remake of a 1950's short film was an early starring role for Jeff Goldblum, as a scientist who accidentally transforms himself into a hideous monster after an experiment goes wrong and he merges his DNA with a fly's.

The Fly is widely regarded as one of the best body horrors out there, so those wanting some disgusting special effects and gory moments won't want to miss out on this Cronenberg classic!

The Monster Squad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o1UMi_0hBnuYj000

(Image credit: Taft Entertainment Pictures)

The Monster Squad proves that kids shouldn't be left out of the horror movie fun!

In this 1987 film, a group of young movie-monster fans find themselves in a battle against a real-life team of Dracula, The Mummy, The Wolf Man, and The Gill-man, so if you're a fan of classic movie monsters you definitely won't want to miss this one.

Child's Play

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sYusy_0hBnuYj000

(Image credit: MGM)

This 1988 cult classic, featuring a young boy and his possessed doll, was enough to give kids who saw it back in the 1980's nightmares!

It's since spawned a vast franchise of horror movies but if you want to go back to the very first Chucky film, Child's Play is ready and waiting for you on Hulu right now.

