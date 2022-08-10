Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
WEAU-TV 13
6th FLOOR NURSES AT SACRED HEART HOSPITAL
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the 6th Floor nurses (North Hall) at Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. The nurses and the CNA’s were the best. They all went above and beyond in their care. Teresa Simpson.
$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire
UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
ktoe.com
Wisconsin Woman Charged With Stealing 57K From Mother With Dementia in MN
(Rochester, MN) — A Wisconsin woman is facing charges after Rochester authorities say she stole nearly 57-thousand dollars from her elderly mother. Monica Zanon was in court Thursday in Winona County accused of felony financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, theft by false representation, and theft by swindle charges. Prosecutors say Zanon allegedly took her mother, who has dementia, to the bank in Winona in September 2021. Zanon had herself added to her mother’s account and withdrew nearly 56-thousand dollars, allegedly telling officials the money would go into a joint account at another bank. Charges say Zanon later spent 50-thousand on her mortgage and put the rest into a new account in her name only. Records show the victim’s son has power of attorney over her accounts.
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers comments ahead of Election
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Primary Election is Aug. 9 across Wis. where voters will set the stage for the Nov. Election. WEAU’s Judy Clark got the chance to talk with Governor Tony Evers Monday afternoon as he prepares to kick off his re-election campaign. Evers was asked if...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Patrol Conducting Aerial Enforcement of Wisconsin Roads
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas: Thursday, August 11, WIS 29 – Clark County; Friday, August 12, I-94 – Dunn County;and Saturday, August 13, US 51 – Marathon County.
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: A death sentence
MADISON — Laurie Seale has spent the last three decades raising white-tailed deer on her Maple Hill Farms in Taylor County. She lost it all in the span of a few days by order of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). But emails obtained by...
WDIO-TV
Missing swimmer’s body recovered near Madeline Island
La Pointe Police say they have found the body of a swimmer who went missing near Big Bay State Park on Madeline Island. Authorities say he was 41-year-old Curtis Wilmer of Eau Claire. Wilmer was a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Just before 2:40 p.m....
WEAU-TV 13
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
mygateway.news
Pierce County Sheriff’s Office reports airplane crash on State Highway 35
ELLSWORTH, WI – On Friday, July 29, 2022, at about 6:52 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an airplane crash on State Highway 35 and County Road E Prescott, Wisconsin in Oak Grove Township. It was determined Steven Hulse 69 years of age from Inver...
Wisconsin Music Festival Features Major Artists and Unbelievably Low Ticket Prices
Ashley for the Arts has announced the headliners for this summer’s festival which is scheduled for August 11, 12, 13 at Memorial Park in Arcadia, Wisconsin. In addition to the amazing music, the family-friendly festival also includes a 5K run/walk, an arts and craft fair, a ton of food vendors, a lumberjack show, inflatables, a petting zoo, hot air balloons, and fireworks.
WEAU-TV 13
Intoxicated woman arrested for various offenses in Lake Hallie
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested after being accused of various offenses while intoxicated in Lake Hallie Wednesday. According to a media release from Lake Hallie Police Department, on Aug.10 around 12:18 a.m., Lake Hallie Police Officers responded to Slim’s Tavern located at 1979 County Highway OO in Lake Hallie for a heavily intoxicated woman.
seehafernews.com
Livestock Killed In Chippewa County Barn Fire
Local officials say about 30 goats were killed in an overnight barn fire in Chippewa County. The owners of the barn in the Town of Cleveland reported the fire at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. When fire crews arrived they say the barn structure was fully engulfed in flames. The fire...
WEAU-TV 13
Livestock killed in overnight barn fire near Cornell
TOWN OF CLEVELAND (Chippewa County), Wis. (WEAU) - Over two dozen livestock were killed in an overnight barn fire west of Cornell. According to Cornell Fire Chief Matt Boulding, the owners of the barn on 225th Avenue in the Town of Cleveland called in the fire at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, others hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Buffalo County
TOWN OF MILTON, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead and others are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Buffalo County Wednesday. According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 10 at 4:58 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a three-vehicle crash on Wisconsin Highway 35 at the intersection of Henry Lane in the Township of Milton. It was reported to authorities that there were three people trapped in a vehicle and unconscious.
WEAU-TV 13
Black River Falls man accused of criminal damage to church facing charges
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Black River Falls, Wis. man accused of criminal damage to a church is facing charges. Court records show 32-year-old Samuel Bush is facing a charge of criminal damage to religious property and a charge of felony bail jumping. According to a criminal complaint, on...
WEAU-TV 13
1 arrested for suspected drug use around children
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is arrested for suspected drug use around children. According to a media release from Augusta Police Department, on July 29, 2022 at 4:54 p.m. the Augusta Police Department was requested to assist the Eau Claire County Human Services, Department of Human Services, with a home visit.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Seizes Animals From Home Near Colby
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department seized 22 dogs and one cat from a home near Colby. Investigators said they received reports of neglect. Many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. The animals were checked by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was...
Wisconsin Man Accused Of Murdering Girlfriend Found ‘Burned Beyond Recognition’ On Porch, Police Say
A Wisconsin man is accused of murdering his girlfriend and then setting their home on fire to allegedly cover up the crime, Radar has learned.Scott Vaningan, 58, faces charges of first-degree intentional, arson, mutilating a corpse, and felony bail jumping in connection with the case.On July 27, neighbors said they heard Vaningan in an intense argument with his girlfriend at the couple’s home in Chippewa Falls and saw a “bald, white male” leaving on a motorcycle around the time a fire was observed at the residence, the Leader-Telegram reported, citing a criminal complaint.According to the document, two separate fires started...
