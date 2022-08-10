Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Great Britain’s rowers finished top of the medal table after enjoying further success on the final day of competition at the European Championships in Munich.Having claimed four gold medals, two silvers and a bronze at Oberschleissheim on Saturday, Britain picked up two more golds and a silver on Sunday to take their overall tally to 10.Frankie Allen, Giedre Rakauskaite, Ed Fuller and Ollie Stanhope were dominant winners in the PR3 mixed coxed four, winning by almost 20 seconds from France, with Germany in third.It was an emotional win for cox Erin Kennedy, who was diagnosed with breast cancer three months...
Jets QB Zach Wilson having knee surgery Tuesday in LA
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee Tuesday in Los Angeles. Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus during the Jets’ second offensive series Friday night in their preseason opener at Philadelphia. The procedure to repair the meniscus, which will be performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, will determine how long Wilson will be sidelined. Wilson is currently expected to be out two to four weeks based on initial tests, but there’s a chance he could be out longer depending on the condition of the knee when ElAttrache operates. “We’re optimistic,” coach Robert Saleh said Sunday after practice. “But he’s not out of the woods until they get in there and make the decision.”
