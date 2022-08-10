ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Morning News#Lsu#Raid#Lsu Fan Baton Rouge#Missouri Fan#Luckytiger#Lsu Fan Down#Armed#Chicago Cubs Fan

Comments / 0

Community Policy