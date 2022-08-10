ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Waterloo, IA
Waterloo, IA
Cedar Falls, IA
Iowa Health
Dress Code Under Review

New Waterloo Schools Superintendent, Jared Smith, says the district needs to take a deeper look at its current uniform dress code policy, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Smith sent out a survey to school administrators that concluded an overhaul would be best. Smith says the district will start with the current dress code for the first semester. He then hopes to send another survey to families and staff in September before forming a committee to determine the best way to implement a new dress code. One issue expected to be discussed further is if sending a child home for a dress code violation is the best course of action.
WATERLOO, IA
You'll Love This Marshalltown Hot Spot

Find out why the 13th Street District is a favorite gathering place in town. The distinctive 13th Street District is a lively three-block neighborhood of retail shops and cafes in Marshalltown, and is also home to popular festivals and events. “The 13th Street District is vibrant and alive,” says Aimee...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Iowa State student found dead

Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
A Couple of Big Fall Vendor Markets are Coming Up Next Month

Over Memorial Day weekend, the Cedar County Fairgrounds in Tipton were filled with shoppers from all over Iowa for the spring Good Makers Market. The Good Makers Market is a big vintage/vendor market that only takes place twice a year, and their final event of 2022 is coming up quick! The fall market will take place over Labor Day weekend, Friday and Saturday September 2nd and 3rd.
TIPTON, IA
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools

*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
IOWA STATE
Nashua man dies in motorcycle crash

An opening ceremony was held Thursday morning as the 2022 Iowa State Fair officially kicked off. Ames police investigating death of Iowa State Univ. student. Iowa State University has confirmed a student died at an apartment complex on Wednesday. Colesburg man arrested after alleged break-in at Ed-Co Elementary School. Updated:...
NASHUA, IA
Man gives derecho destroyed trees new life

The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. The storm produced estimated wind gusts up to 140 miles per hour in Cedar Rapids, and caused more than 11 billion dollars in damage. Our Town: Marengo wind turbines...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Des Moines police identify motorcyclist killed in Aug. 6 crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a motorcycle driver involved in an early morning crash on Aug. 6 has died. Officers responded to 2nd Ave and Laurel St in Des Moines around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The motorcycle's operator, 26-year-old Bryton Tichy of Cedar Falls, was transported to the hospital. He died Wednesday night.
DES MOINES, IA
Cedar Falls Man Dies After Des Moines Motorcycle Crash

(Des Moines, IA) -- A man hurt in a motorcycle crash last weekend in Des Moines has died. Police say 26-year-old Bryton Tichy of Cedar Falls lost control of his motorcycle around 3:30 Saturday morning, near 2nd Avenue and Laurel Street, north of downtown Des Moines. He died at MercyOne Hospital last night.
DES MOINES, IA
Waterloo Man Misses Winning Powerball Jackpot Millions by ONE Number

Ohh to win the lottery. To win a big lottery. To become an overnight millionaire, or billionaire if it's the recent Mega Millions jackpot. That's the dream, right?. No doubt it would be nice to be able to call up work, quit, and kick back on a beach somewhere thanks to matching a few numbers. Well, a Waterloo man just missed living that dream. And yes, he missed it by one number.
Woman pleads guilty to stealing from North Iowa chiropractor

MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over embezzlement from a North Iowa chiropractor. Sydney Lynn Keith, 26 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to second-degree theft. She was accused of stealing more than $10,000 from a chiropractic clinic where Keith was employed between April 2019 and October 2020.
MASON CITY, IA

