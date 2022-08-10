New Waterloo Schools Superintendent, Jared Smith, says the district needs to take a deeper look at its current uniform dress code policy, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Smith sent out a survey to school administrators that concluded an overhaul would be best. Smith says the district will start with the current dress code for the first semester. He then hopes to send another survey to families and staff in September before forming a committee to determine the best way to implement a new dress code. One issue expected to be discussed further is if sending a child home for a dress code violation is the best course of action.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO