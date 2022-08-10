Read full article on original website
Related
College Students: Beware When Renting In Ames, Iowa City, And Cedar Falls
(UNDATED) — Monday, August 22nd is the first day of class for students at Iowa, Iowa State, and U-N-I — and college students who are looking for apartments for the school year should be careful not to get scammed. Consumer advocate Lara Sutherlin says crooks are making fake...
Gov. Reynolds and IEDA announced $16 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the $100 million program invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents. State officials have announced that the City of Marion has been awarded $3,000,000 toward the development of...
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
KCCI.com
Iowa restaurant owner says third-party delivery law hasn’t been working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — One Eastern Iowa restaurant owner said a new law that went into effect July 1 isn’t working, KCRG reports. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law that makes it so third-party delivery companies need to have a contract with the restaurant in order to use its likeness and menu on its website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwayradio.com
Dress Code Under Review
New Waterloo Schools Superintendent, Jared Smith, says the district needs to take a deeper look at its current uniform dress code policy, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Smith sent out a survey to school administrators that concluded an overhaul would be best. Smith says the district will start with the current dress code for the first semester. He then hopes to send another survey to families and staff in September before forming a committee to determine the best way to implement a new dress code. One issue expected to be discussed further is if sending a child home for a dress code violation is the best course of action.
KCRG.com
City of Cedar Rapids shares tool for residents to report property concerns
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The city of Cedar Rapids is sharing a platform residents can use to report issues in their neighborhood. It’s called My CR and the city says it’s the most efficient way to report a concern and prompt action when it comes to property. ”We’re...
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
livability.com
You’ll Love This Marshalltown Hot Spot
Find out why the 13th Street District is a favorite gathering place in town. The distinctive 13th Street District is a lively three-block neighborhood of retail shops and cafes in Marshalltown, and is also home to popular festivals and events. “The 13th Street District is vibrant and alive,” says Aimee...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Iowa State student found dead
Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
hot1047.com
The Most Historic Fast Food Place in Iowa Has Been Around 90+ Years
An article from Love Food outlines the most historic fast food restaurants in all 50 states, and the pick for Iowa is only about an hour and 15 minute drive from Cedar Rapids! Taylor's Made-Rite, located at 106 S 3rd Ave in Marshalltown, is the most historic fast food joint in our state.
A Couple of Big Fall Vendor Markets are Coming Up Next Month
Over Memorial Day weekend, the Cedar County Fairgrounds in Tipton were filled with shoppers from all over Iowa for the spring Good Makers Market. The Good Makers Market is a big vintage/vendor market that only takes place twice a year, and their final event of 2022 is coming up quick! The fall market will take place over Labor Day weekend, Friday and Saturday September 2nd and 3rd.
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools
*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Nashua man dies in motorcycle crash
An opening ceremony was held Thursday morning as the 2022 Iowa State Fair officially kicked off. Ames police investigating death of Iowa State Univ. student. Iowa State University has confirmed a student died at an apartment complex on Wednesday. Colesburg man arrested after alleged break-in at Ed-Co Elementary School. Updated:...
KCRG.com
Man gives derecho destroyed trees new life
The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. The storm produced estimated wind gusts up to 140 miles per hour in Cedar Rapids, and caused more than 11 billion dollars in damage. Our Town: Marengo wind turbines...
Des Moines police identify motorcyclist killed in Aug. 6 crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a motorcycle driver involved in an early morning crash on Aug. 6 has died. Officers responded to 2nd Ave and Laurel St in Des Moines around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The motorcycle's operator, 26-year-old Bryton Tichy of Cedar Falls, was transported to the hospital. He died Wednesday night.
iheart.com
Cedar Falls Man Dies After Des Moines Motorcycle Crash
(Des Moines, IA) -- A man hurt in a motorcycle crash last weekend in Des Moines has died. Police say 26-year-old Bryton Tichy of Cedar Falls lost control of his motorcycle around 3:30 Saturday morning, near 2nd Avenue and Laurel Street, north of downtown Des Moines. He died at MercyOne Hospital last night.
Waterloo Man Misses Winning Powerball Jackpot Millions by ONE Number
Ohh to win the lottery. To win a big lottery. To become an overnight millionaire, or billionaire if it's the recent Mega Millions jackpot. That's the dream, right?. No doubt it would be nice to be able to call up work, quit, and kick back on a beach somewhere thanks to matching a few numbers. Well, a Waterloo man just missed living that dream. And yes, he missed it by one number.
cbs2iowa.com
Semi driver, dog injured after rollover crash near Cedar Falls on Thursday
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A semi driver and his dog are hurt after the truck rolled over on Thursday afternoon. Cedar Falls Public Safety says the crash happened around 2 pm in the area of Highway 58 and Highway 218. The initial investigation indicates that the...
KIMT
Woman pleads guilty to stealing from North Iowa chiropractor
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over embezzlement from a North Iowa chiropractor. Sydney Lynn Keith, 26 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to second-degree theft. She was accused of stealing more than $10,000 from a chiropractic clinic where Keith was employed between April 2019 and October 2020.
Comments / 0