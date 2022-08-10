Read full article on original website
bringonthecats.com
SLATE: Riley’s group continues to be the talk of the town
Fall camp continued this week for Kansas State football, with a little over week now complete, and this week gave us both our first press conference with head coach Chris Klieman, as well as the first talk with the offensive coaching staff. Klieman is excited about his group, both on...
WIBW
NHRA Nationals kick off at Heartland Motorsports Park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Menard’s NHRA Nationals kicked off at Heartland Motorsports Park on Friday night. 13 News spoke with reigning national champion Brittany Force about how it feels to return to Topeka for this year’s races. ”Love it here. Been coming here since I was a...
thecapitalsportsreport.com
NHRA’s Laughlin says he was forced to take down post; no call outs/grudge races
NHRA Top Fuel Dragster driver Alex Laughlin could have been at the Heartland Nationals in Topeka, Kansas. Instead, he’s in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laughlin had posted on Facebook that he was going to have a grudge race with Jim Howe. However, Pilgrim Studios or someone with the production company told him to remove the post.
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
WIBW
Three drag racers stop by Menard’s ahead of NHRA Nationals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - John Force, Tony Schumacher, and Jim Campbell took a trip to Menard’s in Topeka on Thursday to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. It was all in an effort to get Topeka excited about the Menard’s NHRA Nationals taking place this weekend at Heartland Motorsports Park.
News Channel Nebraska
Wamego, Kansas family member killed in U.S. 24 collision
BEATRICE – One member of a Wamego, Kansas family was killed and three other family members seriously injured, in a crash Wednesday near their hometown. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 37-year-old Randy Tinkel, of Wamego…the driver of a 2013 Ford F-250 pickup, was killed in the accident. 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel and two children, ages seven and two, were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, with serious injuries.
Emporia gazette.com
Drought zone grows, but hold on for Tuesday
More of the Emporia area is in a drought, but that could change early next week. The weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday indicated 84% of Lyon County is in a “moderate drought,” up from 79% last week.
KVOE
Magistrate judge, two local attorneys forwarded to Kansas Governor for Wheeler’s replacement on 5th District bench
Three people with deep connections to Lyon County’s judicial system have been forwarded to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for her consideration as the county’s next judge. On Thursday, the 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission advanced defense attorney Jeremy Dorsey, 5th District Magistrate Judge Doug Jones and Assistant Lyon County Attorney Laura Miser to the governor. Assistant Anderson County Attorney Elizabeth Oliver’s name was not forwarded. Several Nominating Commission members have expressed concerns about Oliver’s time as a prosecutor in Anderson, Montgomery and Sumner counties before applying for the Lyon County judge post opening up when Merlin Wheeler retires early next month.
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
KVOE
Application window extended for Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative
Landowners in Lyon, Coffey and Greenwood counties have a longer window to apply for involvement in the Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative. The state program offers financial assistance in what are deemed priority watersheds, and it’s designed to get landowners to implement certain conservation practices — gully repair, reduced tillage and cover crops are main focal points — and thus lower the amount of sediment going into federal reservoirs. This initiative involves “targeted sub-watersheds” above reservoirs like John Redmond Reservoir, which has lost over 40 percent of its water storage because of silt, despite a dredging project several years ago, and Fall River Reservoir, which has lost almost 40 percent of its capacity due to sediment.
KVOE
Hotel-convention center concept ‘ambitious,’ worth considering, but decision to sell former Lowther North may open up other development options for Emporia
Downtown Emporia may still have a hotel and convention center at the former Lowther North school building at some point down the road. For now, though, that concept is on hold with the current ownership group deciding to sell the building. Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods tells KVOE News...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia private school teacher fired after organizing Vote No rally
Standing in front of the White Auditorium in downtown Emporia on a Saturday morning, Alexis Lowder knew she was risking her job. But to her, the cause was well worth it. On the morning of Saturday, July 9, Lowder and other members of the group Emporia Community Action held a rally in front of the White Auditorium to encourage voters to vote ‘no’ on a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution known as the Value Them Both Amendment.
Kansas man killed in rear-end collision identified
A 37-year-old Wamego man was killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County when his vehicle became part of a three-vehicle collision.
How misinformation impacted the Kansas primary
With the primary behind us, KSNT News looked at the role misinformation could have had on voters.
WIBW
1 killed in wreck near Wamego
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a wreck near Wamego, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirms. The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24, just east of Wamego near Airport Rd. KHP said a semi and several other vehicles were involved. An exact number was not immediately available.
Large truck breaks down, closes Geary Co. road
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A detour has been posted in Geary County after an truck bearing an oversized load stalled on a road while heading toward a nearby manufacturing plant. According to Geary County Emergency Management, a large transport unit has stalled on Liberty Hall Road. Detours have been posted as Liberty Hall Road is […]
Topeka eatery takes a week off, just tired after 2 years
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka eatery is taking a week off to recharge and give everyone a vacation to rest. It’s no secret the service industry has been hit hard the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic and folks at Topeka’s The Wheel Barrel admits they are tired. On Wednesday, the restaurant announced […]
WIBW
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
WIBW
2 rushed to hospital when car found under semi-trailer in Manahttan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital when a crash sent one car underneath a semi-trailer in a busy Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley County Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, emergency crews shut down the intersection of S Seth Child Rd. and Southwind Rd. as they responded to an accident.
biztoc.com
Manhattan rents hit record high for the sixth month in a row
Median rent for an apartment in Manhattan climbed to $4,150 a month in July. It is up 2.5% from June. The average rent, which crossed over the $5,000 a month threshold last month, also hit a record high. August is the final month of the annual peak rental season. While...
247Sports
