ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

Related
bringonthecats.com

SLATE: Riley’s group continues to be the talk of the town

Fall camp continued this week for Kansas State football, with a little over week now complete, and this week gave us both our first press conference with head coach Chris Klieman, as well as the first talk with the offensive coaching staff. Klieman is excited about his group, both on...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

NHRA Nationals kick off at Heartland Motorsports Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Menard’s NHRA Nationals kicked off at Heartland Motorsports Park on Friday night. 13 News spoke with reigning national champion Brittany Force about how it feels to return to Topeka for this year’s races. ”Love it here. Been coming here since I was a...
TOPEKA, KS
thecapitalsportsreport.com

NHRA’s Laughlin says he was forced to take down post; no call outs/grudge races

NHRA Top Fuel Dragster driver Alex Laughlin could have been at the Heartland Nationals in Topeka, Kansas. Instead, he’s in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laughlin had posted on Facebook that he was going to have a grudge race with Jim Howe. However, Pilgrim Studios or someone with the production company told him to remove the post.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Manhattan, KS
College Basketball
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
City
Ames, KS
Local
Kansas Basketball
Local
Kansas College Basketball
Manhattan, KS
Basketball
WIBW

Three drag racers stop by Menard’s ahead of NHRA Nationals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - John Force, Tony Schumacher, and Jim Campbell took a trip to Menard’s in Topeka on Thursday to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. It was all in an effort to get Topeka excited about the Menard’s NHRA Nationals taking place this weekend at Heartland Motorsports Park.
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Wamego, Kansas family member killed in U.S. 24 collision

BEATRICE – One member of a Wamego, Kansas family was killed and three other family members seriously injured, in a crash Wednesday near their hometown. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 37-year-old Randy Tinkel, of Wamego…the driver of a 2013 Ford F-250 pickup, was killed in the accident. 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel and two children, ages seven and two, were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, with serious injuries.
WAMEGO, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Drought zone grows, but hold on for Tuesday

More of the Emporia area is in a drought, but that could change early next week. The weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday indicated 84% of Lyon County is in a “moderate drought,” up from 79% last week.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Magistrate judge, two local attorneys forwarded to Kansas Governor for Wheeler’s replacement on 5th District bench

Three people with deep connections to Lyon County’s judicial system have been forwarded to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for her consideration as the county’s next judge. On Thursday, the 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission advanced defense attorney Jeremy Dorsey, 5th District Magistrate Judge Doug Jones and Assistant Lyon County Attorney Laura Miser to the governor. Assistant Anderson County Attorney Elizabeth Oliver’s name was not forwarded. Several Nominating Commission members have expressed concerns about Oliver’s time as a prosecutor in Anderson, Montgomery and Sumner counties before applying for the Lyon County judge post opening up when Merlin Wheeler retires early next month.
LYON COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominique Sutton
Person
Michael Beasley
Person
Bill Walker
Person
Rodney Mcgruder
KSN News

3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Application window extended for Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative

Landowners in Lyon, Coffey and Greenwood counties have a longer window to apply for involvement in the Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative. The state program offers financial assistance in what are deemed priority watersheds, and it’s designed to get landowners to implement certain conservation practices — gully repair, reduced tillage and cover crops are main focal points — and thus lower the amount of sediment going into federal reservoirs. This initiative involves “targeted sub-watersheds” above reservoirs like John Redmond Reservoir, which has lost over 40 percent of its water storage because of silt, despite a dredging project several years ago, and Fall River Reservoir, which has lost almost 40 percent of its capacity due to sediment.
KANSAS STATE
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia private school teacher fired after organizing Vote No rally

Standing in front of the White Auditorium in downtown Emporia on a Saturday morning, Alexis Lowder knew she was risking her job. But to her, the cause was well worth it. On the morning of Saturday, July 9, Lowder and other members of the group Emporia Community Action held a rally in front of the White Auditorium to encourage voters to vote ‘no’ on a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution known as the Value Them Both Amendment.
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State#247sports#K State#Wildcats#Gopowercat Vip
WIBW

1 killed in wreck near Wamego

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a wreck near Wamego, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirms. The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24, just east of Wamego near Airport Rd. KHP said a semi and several other vehicles were involved. An exact number was not immediately available.
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

Large truck breaks down, closes Geary Co. road

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A detour has been posted in Geary County after an truck bearing an oversized load stalled on a road while heading toward a nearby manufacturing plant. According to Geary County Emergency Management, a large transport unit has stalled on Liberty Hall Road. Detours have been posted as Liberty Hall Road is […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
KSNT News

Topeka eatery takes a week off, just tired after 2 years

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka eatery is taking a week off to recharge and give everyone a vacation to rest. It’s no secret the service industry has been hit hard the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic and folks at Topeka’s The Wheel Barrel admits they are tired. On Wednesday, the restaurant announced […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

2 rushed to hospital when car found under semi-trailer in Manahttan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital when a crash sent one car underneath a semi-trailer in a busy Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley County Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, emergency crews shut down the intersection of S Seth Child Rd. and Southwind Rd. as they responded to an accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
biztoc.com

Manhattan rents hit record high for the sixth month in a row

Median rent for an apartment in Manhattan climbed to $4,150 a month in July. It is up 2.5% from June. The average rent, which crossed over the $5,000 a month threshold last month, also hit a record high. August is the final month of the annual peak rental season. While...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy