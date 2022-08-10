if the Cayuga nation is sovereign why do you need help with your problems ? you can't expect a foreign government to provide you with police or any other support.
They need to handle ALL issues within their tribes. If by law NYS has no local county or state jurisdictions on any native properties it is not NYS issue it is their issue period they can’t have it both ways they have councils and Clans Mother’s who deal with issues not NYS law enforcements problem
seems like the board really don't care I go by body language and the way they were sitting folding their arms they were not really listening I would think in their position meaning the board they would have followed up questions they did not ask not one question to any one of those young ladies shows to me Seneca County Board really don't care they want to stay out of it just saying
