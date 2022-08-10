ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca County, NY

Brian Doty
2d ago

if the Cayuga nation is sovereign why do you need help with your problems ? you can't expect a foreign government to provide you with police or any other support.

bella73
2d ago

They need to handle ALL issues within their tribes. If by law NYS has no local county or state jurisdictions on any native properties it is not NYS issue it is their issue period they can’t have it both ways they have councils and Clans Mother’s who deal with issues not NYS law enforcements problem

Anthony playzzz
2d ago

seems like the board really don't care I go by body language and the way they were sitting folding their arms they were not really listening I would think in their position meaning the board they would have followed up questions they did not ask not one question to any one of those young ladies shows to me Seneca County Board really don't care they want to stay out of it just saying

WETM 18 News

Steuben County wind farm gets important final approval

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County, one of five companies looking to build wind farms across New York. The NYS Public Service Commission approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, the company looking to build a 242-megawatt farm in […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
County
Seneca County, NY
City
Canandaigua, NY
Seneca County, NY
Government
FL Radio Group

Proposed Waterloo Solar Farm Inches Closer to Becoming Reality

New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future solar farm in Seneca County, one of five companies looking to build solar and wind farms across New York. Compliance filings for Trelina Solar Energy, the company looking to build an 80-megawatt farm in the town of Waterloo have been approved by the state Public Service Commission. The compliance was needed for Trelina as the developer prepares to begin tree clearing and grading construction activities on some 250 acres of leased farmland near the Seneca-Ontario County border.
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

152nd COVID Death Reported in Cayuga County

Another Cayuga County resident has died after testing positive for COVID-19. The county health department’s weekly update, released Wednesday, confirmed the death of a woman in her seventies after testing positive for the virus making this Cayuga County’s 152nd COVID death. Currently 12 persons are hospitalized with the...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Councilor Giannettino Talks HABs on Owasco Lake

Thursday’s saw the first harmful algal bloom of the Summer reported on Owasco Lake. In a Friday interview with WAUB, Auburn City Councilor Jimmy Giannettino said thanks to cooperation between Cayuga County, Auburn, and the Town of Owasco, crews are able to keep drinking water safe. He adds the...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Deadline to Apply to Join Auburn PD Fast Approaching

The deadline to join the Auburn Police Department is less than a week away. The final day to apply for the entry level police examination is this upcoming Thursday. The minimum requirements to apply are being between 19-35, holding a New York State driver’s licence, and possessing a high school diploma or equivalent.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

1st Monkeypox Case Confirmed in Seneca County

The Seneca County Health Department has confirmed its first case of monkeypox within the county. According to the department, the individual has a history of travel and is currently isolating. Per the CDC, monkeypox is spread primarily through close contact between people. More information on the virus is available here.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
News Break
Politics
FL Radio Group

1st HABs of Summer Spotted on Owasco Lake

Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) have been reported on Owasco Lake. The Cayuga County Health Department says the HABs were reported Tuesday by OWLA and the New York State DEC around the area of the Owasco Country Club. This is the first report of HABs on Owasco Lake this Summer. From...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Gorham Residents to Decide on Marijuana Sales in the Fall

Gorham residents will now decide on whether or not the town will allow the sale of marijuana in retail stores and for onsite consumption. In a special election Tuesday, residents voted 153 to 115 to strike down last year’s vote by the town board to opt-out of allowing adult retail sales and onsite consumption.
GORHAM, NY
localsyr.com

Drought conditions ease in the Finger Lakes

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) – Some much needed rain recently is starting to reflect in slightly greener lawns and improvement in the drought conditions in parts of the Finger Lakes. In the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report released on August 11, portions of the Southern Finger Lakes like in Tompkins, Seneca, Schuyler, and southern Cayuga counties that were considered in a “Moderate Drought” have improved to “Abnormally Dry”.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

