New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future solar farm in Seneca County, one of five companies looking to build solar and wind farms across New York. Compliance filings for Trelina Solar Energy, the company looking to build an 80-megawatt farm in the town of Waterloo have been approved by the state Public Service Commission. The compliance was needed for Trelina as the developer prepares to begin tree clearing and grading construction activities on some 250 acres of leased farmland near the Seneca-Ontario County border.

WATERLOO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO