Incidental Take Authorization: Washington Department of Transportation Bainbridge Island Ferry Terminal Overhead Loading Replacement Project and Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility Slip F Improvement Project

Read full article on original website
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com
Port of Everett acquires Mukilteo Landing parcel for $3.5 million
MUKILTEO, Wash., August 11, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission has authorized the strategic property acquisition of the former Mukilteo ferry terminal holding lanes to preserve the property for the future redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront. The Port is purchasing the 0.89 acres, located across from Ivar’s at...
myedmondsnews.com
As Hwy 99 construction work begins, city provides update on efforts so far
Construction is underway on a project designed to improve the safety of the Highway 99 corridor in Edmonds. City of Edmonds employees and consultants provide a virtual update during a Zoom meeting Thursday night. Plans for Highway 99 renovations have been in the works since the Edmonds City Council approved...
My Clallam County
Levee setback project closes Town Road and foot trail
SEQUIM – Progress is being made on Rivers Edge Levee Setback Project near the mouth of the Dungeness River. For that reason, Towne Road and the adjacent Dungeness Levee Trail have been closed due to construction activity. Road and levee trail closures are in effect between Dungeness Schoolhouse and...
Passenger ‘misuse’ biggest cause of light-rail escalator failure, Sound Transit says
Passenger “misuse,” rather than anything Sound Transit could control, is to blame for most escalator failures, according to Sound Transit’s Vertical Conveyance Deputy Director John Carini. During a presentation to the Seattle Pedestrian Advisory Board about Sound Transit’s frequent escalator and elevator outages on Wednesday, Carini talked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyNorthwest.com
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Port Townsend ferry service hit with another delay
It’s a rough day out on the water, especially for the state ferries. Port Townsend -Coupeville service was expected to resume by Wednesday evening, but it will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning before a replacement boat is in place. The ferry on the run was taken out this morning...
KING-5
These two counties in Washington state have seen home prices drop
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The door is opening to more homebuyers in Island County. The Northwest Multiple Listing Service states Island and Ferry counties are the only ones in the state to see their home prices drop between July of 2021 and this July. One home in Oak Harbor...
marinelink.com
US Coast Guard Selects Builder for Over the Horizon Cutter Boats
The U.S. Coast Guard announced it has selected Inventech Marine Solutions of Bremerton, Wash., to build the next generation of over the horizon (OTH V) cutter boats. The first delivery order for four OTH Vs was placed August 3 with a value of $1.973 million. These four OTH Vs will be used for operational test and evaluation before the program moves to full production. The 10-year contract supports delivery of up to 200 boats with a total value of approximately $103 million.
Growing trash, tents on Interurban Trail causing concerns
A trail stretching from Seattle to Everett normally provides miles of solitude for walkers, joggers and bicyclists, but people are now saying the Interurban Trail is being filled with trash and tents. People KIRO 7 talked with in the Bitter Lake area said every time they come to the trail,...
West Seattle Bridge's Reopening Date Announced
'It is a relief to be so close to the end of this difficult closure,' Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell says.
kentreporter.com
$855M fish passage facility to be built at Hanson Dam along Green River
Although it’s taken more than two decades longer than expected, the federal funding appears to finally be coming to build an estimated $855 million fish passage facility at the Howard Hanson Dam along the Green River. “We anticipate construction starting by 2026,” said Andrew Munoz, chief of public affairs...
q13fox.com
West Seattle PCC shoppers, building residents can return after hazmat evacuation
SEATTLE - The building that holds West Seattle PCC and other apartments was evacuated on Wednesday evening due to a carbon dioxide leak. However, residents and shoppers were told an hour later they could return to the building. Seattle Firefighters responded to the market at 2749 California Ave. SW for...
KOMO News
Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges
SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
myedmondsnews.com
Beach Watchers survey intertidal life at low tide
Wednesday morning as gray clouds gathered, carrying with them an approaching thunder-and-lightning storm, a team of five volunteers and one coordinator from the Snohomish County Beach Watchers were seen on Edmonds, Olympic Beach during a minus-3-foot low tide. Their task for the day was to take the yearly survey of...
myeverettnews.com
Hundreds Of Sailors Reunited With Family At Naval Station Everett After 7-Month Deployment
The sounds of the Pointer Sisters “We Are Family” blasted on the pier at Naval Station Everett this morning as hundreds of sailors were reunited with family members after a 7-month deployment. Two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, the USS Gridley (DDG 101) and USS Sampson (DDG 102) deployed in January with Carrier Strike Group Three, led by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). The Lincoln returned to their home port in San Diego today. Sailors lined the rails of the two ships as they docked at Naval Station Everett this morning. Here are a couple photos of the ships coming into port. Click photo to enlarge.
Bailing on Washington State? Here’s 10 States That’ll Give You Free Land
Sick Of Washington State? Here are 10 States That'll Give You Free land. I'm a born Washingtonian and I love living in the state of Washington but if you don't like our fair state, believe it or not, there are 10 other states that'll give you free land to move there.
Tri-City Herald
High tide flood warnings throughout WA state predict dangerous sea levels in these cities
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its annual State of High Tide Flooding and 2022 Outlook report, which outlines the areas around the country predicted to see high flooding in 2023, including Washington state. High tide flooding has become more common as sea levels rise according to the...
Living in an apartment? You could be paying for this F-rated delivery service without even knowing
Apartment and condo dwellers: check your lease! You may be paying up to $20 a month for a delivery service, whether you use it or not. It’s called Fetch. And now, residents say the company is not only failing to deliver packages on time, but that it is also taking a bite out of their wallets.
nbcrightnow.com
Governor Updates Vaccine Directive For State Employees
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee has issued an updated directive regarding policies that require state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement that new and current employees be fully vaccinated will remain in effect. Updates reflecting feedback and recommendations from state employees and labor partners will be forthcoming at...
Snow? Rain? Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter weather in the Northwest
The Farmer's Almanac has released its 2022-23 winter outlook, telling many across the U.S. to "get ready to 'Shake, shiver, and shovel!'" But what's in store for the Pacific Northwest this winter?
emeraldcityjournal.com
Why Are Seattle’s Public Parking Lots Now Dominated by Illegally Installed Concrete Blocks?
A considerable amount of Georgetown’s public parking is now obstructed by enormous, 6-foot-long slabs of concrete. The blocks, which are frequently referred to as “ecology” or “eco” blocks, have been unlawfully and anonymously erected by individuals who want to prohibit RVs from parking directly in front of their residences or businesses.
Comments / 0