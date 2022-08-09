Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious

Discovering your inner child is always a pleasant feeling, especially when you work at a place that's reserved and serious. The video of a weather reporter discovering the studio had upgraded to a touchscreen is going viral and has been viewed more than 4.6 million times. The growth of technology in our workplaces has been immeasurable and has changed the way most industries function. It has, to a large extent, made our lives easier. Meteorologist Greg Dutra has been working in the TV industry for a long time and loves doing his weather forecast. When the studio upgraded his screen to touch-sensitive, he wasn't updated about it, which led to a wholesome moment when he discovers it during the broadcast, reported Comicsands.

Dutra accidentally tapped on the screen he normally uses during broadcasts, and was taken aback when it moved. A child-like joy spread across his face. Dutra was trying to swipe in the direction of the rain and wind when the screen moved. "I just moved the map. Wait, I can do that?" he asks, stunned. He plays around with it for a bit and utters, "Nooo wayy." Someone from the studio can be heard saying, "You just discovered that?" Another newscaster who's just as amused by the feature goes, "I got to try it" and jumps in. He moves the screen as well and his face lights up. His mouth is wide open with excitement. Dutra can be heard saying, "Can you believe that?" Someone adds, "That is so cool."

The meteorologist then asks, "Can I zoom?" before attempting to zoom on the screen as one would on a phone and the screen responded accordingly. Dutra lets out a contagious laugh before saying, "Oh man, it's a great day!" Dutra couldn't hide his joy but regained his composure and continued with his forecast but he just couldn't get over it. He then swiped on the screen upwards and told his production team, "I've never touched it before."

The upward swipe titled the visual upwards rendering a 3D model of the land. "Oh my goshh, you can tilt it? What's going on here" he asks, still in complete awe of what's unfolding before him. He regains his composure yet again and says, "OK, I'm going to figure this all out. A beautiful day and the next couple of days," he says, before signing off and promising to figure out the new touchscreen.

Dutra has been an on-air personality for more than a decade and has been working with ABC since 2019. To see someone with so much experience in the industry light up with such enthusiasm over a small development is as wholesome as it gets. He took to Twitter to share the wondrous moment, writing , "This wasn’t in the training manual! I go OFF THE RAILS when I discovered the TV is a touch screen while on-air on @ABC7Chicago." The spontaneous moment went viral immediately.



Many could relate to Dutra's discovery. One person said , "Adorable! I just did this yesterday with a laptop I’ve had for about 2 months! I thought there was something on the screen, so I went to get it off and the screen moved!" Another added , "Few things are as beautiful as when someone discovers something cool they can do. This man is in nirvana. His joy is palpable." Another Twitter user joked , "Greg just found the "Golden Ticket" of interactive meteorological maps."





Harvard Business School, famous for how selective it is, admitted its first class of women in the year 1963. At the time, African American women had never attended. However, one woman changed the course of history. Lillian Lincoln Lambert, now aged 82, joined the top business school in September 1967. She went on to become the first Black woman to earn a Master's in Business Administration at the Ivy League college, opening the door for hundreds of other Black women to excel. Lambert has since enjoyed a highly successful career and has dedicated much of her time to uplifting fellow Black women in business, Black Enterprise reports.

Prior to enrolling at Harvard Business School, Lambert had just graduated from Howard University, where she earned a degree in business. When she began her graduate course, she first arrived at Radcliffe College graduate dormitory as women were not allowed to live in the accommodations at the business school. Her first thought, she recalled, was: "Why am I here!" Of the 800 students in her class, only six were Black. In addition to this, she only had 18 peers who were women. It quickly dawned on her that she was the only Black woman in her class.

"I had no idea what to expect when I got there," she said in an interview with Black Enterprise. "That first day, I was the first person to get to the dorm. I got there early and was greeted by this older lady who told me, ‘The dorm isn’t ready. Won’t be ready for a couple of hours. You can put your bags here and go sit in the park.’ So that’s what I did. While sitting there, I was thinking, ‘What have I gotten myself into?’ I just wanted to go back, get my suitcase and go back home. I didn’t want to be there."

Nonetheless, she persevered, with particular thanks to her mentor Professor H. Naylor Fitzhugh. Fitzhugh was one of the first Black men to graduate from Harvard’s Business School and was the guiding force behind Lambert's application to the Ivy League college. During her time there, Lambert established the African-American Student Union, where Black students could address their challenges within the classroom as well as in American society at large. In addition to this, she has raised financial support for Black students at Harvard and even helped increase Black enrollment in the MBA program.

Since graduating in 1969, Lambert established her own building services company, Centennial One, headquartered in Landover, Maryland. She began with 20 part-time employees, $4,000 in savings, a $12,000 line of credit and an office in her garage. Soon enough, she built Centennial One into a company that made more than $20 million in revenue with 1200 employees. The company currently has operations in four states, serving clients such as ABC News, Dulles Airport and Hewlett-Packard. In addition to this, Lambert was awarded Harvard's Alumni Achievement Award, the highest award bestowed on its alumni. She also began a successful speaking career and wrote a book about her experiences titled, "The Road to Someplace Better: From the Segregated South to Harvard Business School and Beyond."

Children often share a close bond with their grandparents and it's no different for Felix, who adores his grandfather, Bruce Carrier. The former school superintendent is very close to his grandson and has played an important role in molding him as a person. A video of the 9-year-old kid gifting his grandfather the game ball after hitting his first ever home run is touching our hearts. The family is from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It was Felix's mom, Melissa Carrier-Damon, who captured the video and shared it on Instagram where it went viral. Bruce Carrier plays baseball with Felix and is a fixture at all of his games.

The video starts with Felix approaching Carrier, who he calls "Papa." The onscreen text reads: Felix got his first home run and wanted to surprise his Papa. "So, you know I got two home runs right?" Felix tells Carrier, who he knows was at the game. Carrier says, "Yes, two home runs," while holding up two fingers. Felix then takes out a baseball from his pocket and says, "I signed the ball for you and it says 'Papa, I love you.'" Carrier's eyes begin to well up and his voice starts to break. "Why did you do that?" asks Carrier, who is visibly emotional. The 9-year-old, without skipping a beat, replies, "Because you taught me everything about baseball." The pair share an emotional hug. The boy's mother captioned the video, "Grab your tissues."

Carrier-Damon, 38, revealed that her dad has always been a huge part of her son's life. "My parents have lived here for the last five years and spend a lot of time with my kids," she told TODAY . "My dad was a college basketball coach and played baseball in college, so he’s done a lot of sports with the kids." Carrier-Damon, a mom-of-three, said her son had been playing baseball since he was 4 years old and began playing for a traveling baseball team.

Carrier-Damon said her father often plays with him and helps him refine his game. "They play catch and he’ll take him to batting practice and he comes to all of his games," she said. In the match in question, Felix scored his first home run, a double, followed by a grand slam. As a reward for his splendid performance, the boy was given the match ball. "He got both the balls and we told him to sign them. He signed his name and then on one he wrote, 'Best feeling ever,' and on the other, he wrote, 'Papa, I love you.' 🥹 ❤️" she wrote . Carrier-Damon said it was her boy's idea to gift the ball to his grandfather. "We drove over there and I said 'Go get Papa and you can give it to him,' and I was able to get the moment on video," said Carrier-Damon.

She shared the video with her loved ones and friends but was surprised when it went viral. "It's been something I never imagined," she said. People just couldn't get enough of the video. "I'm crying! such a special bond they have, I love how Grandpa calls him honey, so sweet," wrote one person. One person said that grandparents are a blessing. "Goodness, this is the sweetest video! Grandparents are so damn precious!" they wrote. "OMG! 😭What a sweet grandson. Shows he has a super grandpa too. This is what’s most important in life. ⚾️💙," wrote another person. "He was trying to hold it back and just be proud and the 'I love you' totally got him. ❤️🥰😭," wrote another person, referring to the grandfather. A person claiming to be family heaped praise on Carrier. "This is our brother-in-law and niece’s son. He is one of the best and it shows in his children and grandchildren!" they wrote . Carrier-Damon was overwhelmed by the responses and said it was touching to see so many people comment such nice things on her post.

Members of the local community have banded together to raise money for an 11-year-old boy running a lemonade stand, after he was scammed out of his money. Jeremy, 11, set up a lemonade stand in Everett, Washington, and was scammed by a man who bought a drink and paid the kid with a counterfeit $100 bill, said the police. The boy returned a change of $85 before later realizing that he had been scammed. The Everett Police Department shared the picture of the suspect who scammed the boy and wrote, "Can you identify this individual who took advantage of an 11-year-old running a lemonade stand?" A GoFundMe was started and members of the local community chipped in and have raised more than $25,000, a reminder that there are a lot of good people out there too.

"Over the summer, an 11-year-old Jeremy spent his allowance money to set up a lemonade stand on Beverly Blvd," wrote the Everett Police Department in a Facebook post, reported Insider. "As he worked in the sun trying to earn a little extra spending money, he was approached by the pictured suspect, who offered him a 100-dollar bill for a drink but asked for exact change. Jeremy did his best to wring all his allowance money to give the suspect $85 in change," read the post. Jeremy realized he had been scammed of $85 only after trying to spend it at a local gas station. He was out of all his allowance money and was heartbroken. The Everett Police Department was alerted of the incident and said it would do everything to help the boy. "While our detectives work hard to bring closure to every case, this case struck a particular chord with them, and they want to do everything they can to get justice for Jeremy and catch this counterfeiter," it wrote.

Lemonade stand set up in front yard - stock photo/Getty Images

A neighbor of the boy sought his parents' permission before setting up a GoFundMe to help raise money for the boy to reinstate his faith in humanity. "Jeremy is 11 years old and quite the entrepreneur. He is a hardworking boy, running his lemonade stand, mowing neighbor's yards and shoveling snow in the winter. He has dreams of owning his own vending machine business in the future. I’m starting the goal at $250 to help cover his loss and give him some more funds to possibly expand his enterprise," wrote Amy.

Amy said Jeremy and his family are overwhelmed by the support. "This was set up with the hopes that we could get Jeremy successfully set up to reopen his stand again," she wrote before adding that the support they have received completely exceeded their expectations. "Needless to say, I, as well as Jeremy’s family are overwhelmed. Jeremy doesn’t know the amount of love and support you all have shown just quite yet. We are trying to figure out how to do this," she added. "Again, THANK YOU from the bottoms of our hearts. This proves that there are so many great people in this world and we far surpass the bad ones."

It was also confirmed that Jeremy is already back out there doing errands and earning money. “Keep up your hard work!” wrote one donor. “Believe that you can do anything you set your mind to do. Unfortunately, there are bad people in this world but don’t let it knock you down keep moving forward.” Another added, "So sorry that happened to you Jeremy. I hope that you keep trying and succeeding! Keep hustling little man! Never give up! The world needs more people like you!”

Raising children is no easy task, and the advent of technology hasn't made it any easier. Parents want the best for their children and it's important to equip them to live on their own as adults. Everyone is developing their own secrets of parenting in this digital age, and sometimes the focus on parenting styles can chip away at the core of what parents should be focusing on. Harvard researchers studied the core principles of parenting and say a lot of it comes down to teaching kids kindness and empathy. Here are six key principles that they believe are crucial as far as raising kids goes:

Man playing with his little daughter in nature - stock photo/Getty Images

Hang out with your kids

More than anything, you need to spend time with kids. Harvard researchers believe this is the foundation for raising a child. It's important to listen to kids and ask them open-ended questions about how they see themselves in context with their home, school and more. It's important to listen to what they have to say. This will help in understanding how your child is unique and you can teach them how to show care and concern for another person.

Mother and Son - stock photo/Getty Images

If it matters, say it out loud

It's important that kids get the message clearly when you want to communicate with them. According to the researchers, "Even though most parents and caretakers say that their children being caring is a top priority, often children aren't hearing that message." Be sure to spell it out to them, so they understand the importance of being caring. You could also check in with those who interact with your kids such as teachers, coaches and friends to gauge their behavior.

Little League team cheering - stock photo/Getty Images

Show your child how to "work it out"

You can help them make decisions by trying to identify the root of the problem and helping them fix it. For example, if your child wants to quit a certain activity, ask them to identify the reason why they want to and then work in tandem with them to see if that problem can be solved. Try to explore if quitting does solve the problem. Make sure they also understand how other people are affected by their decision-making.

Father putting son into car seat - stock photo/Getty Images

Make helpfulness and gratitude routine

"Studies show that people who engage in the habit of expressing gratitude are more likely to be helpful, generous, compassionate and forgiving—and they're also more likely to be happy and healthy," noted the researchers. They add that parents should try to help their kids inculcate the habit of helping others and giving thanks throughout the day. Researchers say parents shouldn't praise kids for every kind act and should reward "good" behavior only sparingly. Researchers recommend parents "only praise uncommon acts of kindness."

Girl hugs black dog/Getty Images

Check your child's destructive emotions

"The ability to care for others is overwhelmed by anger, shame, envy or other negative feelings," said the researchers. It's important to help kids navigate through their negative emotions and help them remain focused on being caring individuals. Setting clear boundaries is very important as a parent and they'll understand the same are being demarcated out of love and concern for their safety.

Unhappy small child in bedroom, eyes closed.

Show your kids the bigger picture

"Almost all children empathize with and care about a small circle of families and friends," said the researchers. While it may feel natural to care for those around you, it's important to care about people who are socially, culturally and even geographically outside their circles. Exposure through travel, meeting new people and embracing new cultures can help widen their worldview and do away with prejudices that may have taken form. Parents can also show examples of people exhibiting empathy and kindness in the news and entertainment, to emphasize the importance of being kind to others. "Raising a caring, respectful, ethical child is and always has been hard work. But it's something all of us can do. And no work is more important or ultimately more rewarding," reads the study.

Serena Williams, one of the most prominent tennis players of all time and a 23-time grand slam winner, announced on Tuesday that she will "evolve away from tennis" after this year's US Open to focus on "other things that are important to me." Williams—who turns 41 next month—candidly opened up about preparing to bid farewell to her glorious career in an essay published in Vogue magazine and a post shared on Instagram , where she told fans that "the countdown has begun." While the legendary athlete did not specify the timeline for her last match, she hinted that it could be at the US Open, which begins on August 29 in New York.

"There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun," Williams wrote on Instagram , sharing the September 2022 Vogue cover, in which she appears along with her 4-year-old daughter Olympia. "I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just (as) exciting Serena. I'm gonna relish these next few weeks." The announcement comes a day after she had her first singles win in more than a year at the Canadian Open.

"Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don't think it's fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn't be writing this because I'd be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family," Williams said in the essay. "Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity. Don't get me wrong: I love being a woman, and I loved every second of being pregnant with Olympia. I was one of those annoying women who adored being pregnant and was working until the day I had to report to the hospital—although things got super complicated on the other side. And I almost did do the impossible: A lot of people don't realize that I was two months pregnant when I won the Australian Open in 2017. But I'm turning 41 this month [in September], and something's got to give."

Williams admitted that she has "never liked the word retirement. It doesn't feel like a modern word to me. I've been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution. I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. A few years ago, I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family."

Williams, the first Black woman since Althea Gibson in 1958 to win a Grand Slam title, has won 73 career singles titles, 23 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles over the course of her illustrious career, reports CNN . She is only one singles grand slam title behind the all-time record held by Australian Margaret Court.

The star also admitted that she doesn't like to think about her legacy. "I get asked about it a lot, and I never know exactly what to say. But I'd like to think that thanks to opportunities afforded to me, women athletes feel that they can be themselves on the court. They can play with aggression and pump their fists. They can be strong yet beautiful. They can wear what they want and say what they want and kick butt and be proud of it all... Over the years, I hope that people come to think of me as symbolizing something bigger than tennis," Williams said.

Williams went on to share that while she and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, want to have a second baby, "I definitely don't want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out." Her farewell—whenever it may be—will be a low-key affair," the athlete indicated. "I'm not looking for some ceremonial, final on-court moment," she said. "I'm terrible at goodbyes, the world's worst. But please know that I am more grateful for you than I can ever express in words. You have carried me to so many wins and so many trophies. I'm going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I'm going to miss you."

Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.

"Today in 1st grade one of my Deaf students farted loudly in class and other students turned to look at them. The following is a snippet of a 15-minute conversation that happened entirely in American Sign Language among the group of Deaf students," she wrote in the Facebook post. After all the students turned to the kid who had farted, they signed, "Why are they looking at me?" The teacher explained that it was because they heard your fart. The kid was shocked. "Whhhhat do you mean?!?!" the kid signed. Trupiano said people could hear farts. The kid was horrified and asked if they could hear all farts.

"So you can hear and smell all the farts?" the kid asked. "Some of the farts, yes. Not all of them," Trupiano replied. The kids were intrigued. "How do you know which farts they can hear and which farts they can't?" asked one kid and Trupiano thought about it for a second and said, "Hmmm....you know how sometimes you can feel your butt move when you fart? A lot of those they can hear. But if your butt doesn't move it's more likely they didn't hear it." The kid responded, "TELL THEM TO STOP LISTENING TO MY FARTS! THAT IS NOT NICE!" Trupiano explained it wasn't a choice. "Hearing kids can't stop hearing farts, it just happens." The kid said, "I just will stop farting then." Trupiano knew she had to explain that farting was healthy and normal. "Everyone farts, it is healthy. You can't stop," Trupiano explained. The kid was confused. "Wait. Everyone? Even my mom? My Dad," the kid asked. "Yep," confirmed the teacher. She then asked if the teacher also farts and Trupiano nodded, resulting in the kids laughing hysterically.

The 6-year-old was stunned that people could hear farts, but then a new thought popped up in her head. "Can hearing people see farts?" Another kid jumped in, "Yeah. Green smoke comes out of their butt, I saw it on TV." Trupiano said that was not true and confirmed that it was only an exaggeration in the cartoon. "That doesn't happen in real life," she said. "What?! Ugh. I don't understand farts."

Trupiano might have had a funny and enlightening conversation with her kids, but she said it also pointed out a larger problem faced by the deaf community. "I know it started with farts, but the real issue is that many of my students aren't able to learn about these things at home or from their peers because they don't have the same linguistic access," she told GOOD . "So many of my students don't have families who can sign well enough to explain so many things it's incredibly isolating for these kids," she continued.

​Trupiano is hoping her story inspires more people to learn sign language and help bridge a gap with the deaf community. "I would love to see a world where my students can learn about anything from anyone they interact with during their day," said. "Whether that means learning about the solar system, the candy options at a store, or even farts, it would be so great for them to have that language access anywhere they go."

Stereotypes can extremely harmful and often form the base for hatred and bigotry. Hate crimes against Muslims rose 1617 percent from 2000 to 2001 in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks, according to the FBI. While hate crimes have considerably come down over the past two decades, Islamophobia is still a huge issue in America, and in many parts of the world. A letter written to The Guardian and highlighted how people have been taught to be afraid of women wearing a burka when it is always the men in suits who continue to ruin life for everyone. The letter was written in response to police officers forcing a woman to remove her burkini on Nice beach in France. Many towns in France have banned burkinis and face coverings.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 19: Protesters hold placards aloft as they march during the Stand Against Racism and Islamophobia: Fraser Anning Resign! rally on March 19, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

The letter was written by a person named Henry Stuart, who hailed from London. "No woman in a burqa (or a hijab or a burkini) has ever done me any harm," wrote Stuart, revealing his personal experience that went against all the stereotypes associated with Muslims. "But I was sacked (without explanation) by a man in a suit. Men in suits missold me pensions and endowments, costing me thousands of pounds," they wrote. Stuart also spoke about men in suits ruining the world as well. "A man in a suit led us on a disastrous and illegal war. Men in suits led the banks and crashed the world economy. Other men in suits then increased the misery to millions through austerity. If we are to start telling people what to wear, maybe we should ban suits," they added, questioning the hypocrisy of those attempting to villanize those wearing a burqa.

The election of Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar marked an important landmark in United States history as Tlaib took the oath on the Qur’an while Ilhan Omar became the first congressperson to wear a hijab. “No one puts a scarf on my head but me. It’s my choice — one protected by the first amendment. And this is not the last ban I’m going to work to lift,” she said, reported The Guardian. "To me, the hijab means power, liberation, beauty, and resistance," she tweeted .

Ilhan Omar recalled the community's journey in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. "As Americans, as people who are living here, we were also attacked," she said, reported ABC News. "This is our community, this is our country, and there were Muslims who lost their lives in those towers, who were Muslim firefighters, who lost their lives. There is a desire by many to use our faith and our identity as a weapon against us and to 'other' us. That has been really harmful in so many ways," she said.



Islamophobia has also become a tool to draw political lines and garner votes. The 2016 Presidential campaign saw former President Donald Trump often rile up his base with Islamophobic rhetoric. He often targeted former President Barack Obama and hinted he was a closet Muslim despite him being a Christian. Trump often spread rumors about Obama's nationality and religion. He also targeted the religion, saying, "I think Islam hates us. There's something there that—there's a tremendous hatred there. There's a tremendous hatred. We have to get to the bottom of it. There's an unbelievable hatred of us," reported CNN.



Congresswoman Tlaib spoke about how her faith helps her understand the harm that can come from Islamophobia and xenophobia. "We can be there to talk about it and say, 'no, it didn't work 20 years ago, it's not going to work now. And you're actually making us less safe in your and you're also enabling hate and racism in our country when you target people solely based on their faith,'" said Tlaib. "I think that's why we're so strongly in opposition of the ban on people of Muslim faith into our country and so much more."

A World War II veteran who played a critical part in the Allied victory was honored in a special ceremony this weekend in Palm Beach County, Florida. Manny Frockt, who was a member of the "Ghost Army," was presented with a Congressional Gold Medal on Saturday for his role in deceiving the Nazis with illusions during World War II, reports ABC affiliate WPBF . "The once-secret Army unit, Ghost Army"—which was not declassified until 1996—reportedly used deceptive tactics such as inflatable tanks, sound effects and even fake radio transmissions to draw Nazis out into the open and impede their military objectives.

"Their unit was intentionally placed to be observed as a real unit, to be observed as a real and viable threat meant to draw in the Axis attackers, and who was their backup to save them from incoming aircraft or from artillery fire or from snipers who would approach or from any other threat? It was selfless work," Florida Congressman Brian Mast, who is also a U.S. Army veteran, said during the ceremony. Presenting Frockt with a bill signed by President Joe Biden awarding the 97-year-old the Congressional Gold Medal, Mast said: "I'm proud to be a part of that very small portion of what we owe you, sir, and I couldn't be more proud that you'll be presented with the Congressional Gold Medal."

At the event, Palm Beach County Vice Mayor Gregg Weiss also declared Saturday as Manny Frockt Day in Palm Beach County. "A big thank you to those who served, and we are blessed to have Manny Frockt in our community, one of 10 remaining survivors of this unit, and it's a pleasure to be with him today," he said. Frockt, who is a resident at Tradition at MorseLife Assisted Living in West Palm Beach, was also praised by State Rep. Matt Willhite—a U.S. Navy veteran—at the ceremony. "There's never a time to not say, 'Thank you,' and to recognize you for what you've done and your service and sacrifice," he said.

According to NBC affiliate WPTV , it is estimated that Frockt and his unit helped save 15,000-30,000 American lives during WWII. While the top-secret unit had more than 1,100 members during World War II, Frockt is now one of only 10 surviving members of the Ghost Army, which was the U.S. Army's 23rd Headquarters Special Troops and the 3133rd Signal Service Company. "They won't be here long, so we feel like it's really important to honor them while they are here," said Rick Beyer, president of the Ghost Army Legacy Project. Speaking of how the unit tricked the Nazis, staging deceptions and illusions, he said: "They're gonna sneak in, they're gonna pretend to be somebody else, they're gonna sneak out. They're not really ever there."

"I faked everything," said Frockt. "We had fake airplanes, fake balloons. You name it, I did it." The existence of the Ghost Army remained mostly unknown to history until February this year when President Joe Biden signed a bill awarding them the Congressional Gold Medal, one of the nation's highest honors for pioneering war tactics and using art to save lives. Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts was the bill's main sponsor. "With President Biden's signature today, the flesh and blood and brains and courage of the brave men of this unit are finally getting the public recognition they deserve," Markey said in a statement at the time.

A woman whose home was destroyed in actor Anne Heche's recent car crash has received thousands of dollars in donations to help her get back on her feet. According to a GoFundMe campaign, Lynne Mishele "lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items" when Heche's speeding blue Mini Cooper rammed into her home in Mar Vista, Los Angeles, on Friday, August 5.

The accident reportedly caused a massive fire inside the residence when the Emmy Award-winning actor's car burst into flames on impact. The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a press release that it took 59 firefighters around 65 minutes to extinguish the flames and extract Heche from the driver's seat.

Mishele's neighbor, Lynne Bernstein, told PEOPLE that Mishele "was extremely fortunate" to survive the accident with no injuries. "So were the dogs and her turtle," Bernstein added of the woman's pets. He revealed that Mishele—who was in another section of her small home when the incident occurred—"was in shock" before she even noticed the vehicle that had driven "almost all the way through" her home.

Image Source: GoFundMe

"I don't think she got what was going on. She said, 'What happened? What happened?'" he recalled of when he and two other neighbors tried to help everyone get out safely. Meanwhile, Jennifer Durand—the owner of the now-destroyed house— revealed that Mishele was overwhelmed by tears when she called to inform her about the crash.

"Lynne called me and asked me if I was sitting down, and then told me a car had crashed through the home and it was on fire," said Durand, who has owned the house for 24 years. "She could barely speak so it took a few minutes to really understand what was happening."

Image Source: GoFundMe

"When I arrived, we hugged and cried a lot. In that moment, I was just so relieved and grateful that she and her animals had survived this," she added. "Nothing could have prepared me for what the house looked like. Lynne has made it her home... there are a lot of memories there, and it is just gone. The firefighters helped us sift through it—I can't accurately describe how that feels."

The GoFundMe campaign set up by Durand and her husband John to help Mishele cover the loss of "the place she loves" and most of her belongings has raised more than $124,000 as of Wednesday.

Image Source: GoFundMe

"Lynne lives with her beautiful pups Bree and Rueban, and tortoise Marley in the Mar Vista home that was destroyed this week by a car driving into the home at a high rate of speed, catching the house on fire," the Durands wrote on the campaign. "Lynne and her family very narrowly escaped physical harm, and for that, we are very, very grateful."

They revealed that the Los Angeles Fire Department "immediately red-tagged" the house as the accident caused "structural compromise" and "heavy fire" to the one-story home. "With firefighters' help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone," they added.

Image Source: GoFundMe

The Durands also urged people to support Mishele's home organization business, Creative Organization, on Instagram and TikTok. "A kind and generous person, Lynne is always first to offer help to others," they wrote. "Today we are asking the community to come together and help Lynne start over."

Meanwhile, a representative for Heche told reporters on Monday that the star is now in "critical condition" at the hospital. "She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident," they said.