Neighbors raise $124K for woman who lost 'her entire lifetime of possessions' in Anne Heche crash

Neighbors raise $124K for woman who lost 'her entire lifetime of possessions' in Anne Heche crash

Discovering your inner child is always a pleasant feeling, especially when you work at a place that's reserved and serious. The video of a weather reporter discovering the studio had upgraded to a touchscreen is going viral and has been viewed more than 4.6 million times. The growth of technology in our workplaces has been immeasurable and has changed the way most industries function. It has, to a large extent, made our lives easier. Meteorologist Greg Dutra has been working in the TV industry for a long time and loves doing his weather forecast. When the studio upgraded his screen to touch-sensitive, he wasn't updated about it, which led to a wholesome moment when he discovers it during the broadcast, reported Comicsands.

Dutra accidentally tapped on the screen he normally uses during broadcasts, and was taken aback when it moved. A child-like joy spread across his face. Dutra was trying to swipe in the direction of the rain and wind when the screen moved. "I just moved the map. Wait, I can do that?" he asks, stunned. He plays around with it for a bit and utters, "Nooo wayy." Someone from the studio can be heard saying, "You just discovered that?" Another newscaster who's just as amused by the feature goes, "I got to try it" and jumps in. He moves the screen as well and his face lights up. His mouth is wide open with excitement. Dutra can be heard saying, "Can you believe that?" Someone adds, "That is so cool."

via GIPHY

The meteorologist then asks, "Can I zoom?" before attempting to zoom on the screen as one would on a phone and the screen responded accordingly. Dutra lets out a contagious laugh before saying, "Oh man, it's a great day!" Dutra couldn't hide his joy but regained his composure and continued with his forecast but he just couldn't get over it. He then swiped on the screen upwards and told his production team, "I've never touched it before."

via GIPHY



The upward swipe titled the visual upwards rendering a 3D model of the land. "Oh my goshh, you can tilt it? What's going on here" he asks, still in complete awe of what's unfolding before him. He regains his composure yet again and says, "OK, I'm going to figure this all out. A beautiful day and the next couple of days," he says, before signing off and promising to figure out the new touchscreen.

via GIPHY

Dutra has been an on-air personality for more than a decade and has been working with ABC since 2019. To see someone with so much experience in the industry light up with such enthusiasm over a small development is as wholesome as it gets. He took to Twitter to share the wondrous moment, writing , "This wasn’t in the training manual! I go OFF THE RAILS when I discovered the TV is a touch screen while on-air on @ABC7Chicago." The spontaneous moment went viral immediately.



Many could relate to Dutra's discovery. One person said , "Adorable! I just did this yesterday with a laptop I’ve had for about 2 months! I thought there was something on the screen, so I went to get it off and the screen moved!" Another added , "Few things are as beautiful as when someone discovers something cool they can do. This man is in nirvana. His joy is palpable." Another Twitter user joked , "Greg just found the "Golden Ticket" of interactive meteorological maps."





via GIPHY

Harvard Business School, famous for how selective it is, admitted its first class of women in the year 1963. At the time, African American women had never attended. However, one woman changed the course of history. Lillian Lincoln Lambert, now aged 82, joined the top business school in September 1967. She went on to become the first Black woman to earn a Master's in Business Administration at the Ivy League college, opening the door for hundreds of other Black women to excel. Lambert has since enjoyed a highly successful career and has dedicated much of her time to uplifting fellow Black women in business, Black Enterprise reports.

Prior to enrolling at Harvard Business School, Lambert had just graduated from Howard University, where she earned a degree in business. When she began her graduate course, she first arrived at Radcliffe College graduate dormitory as women were not allowed to live in the accommodations at the business school. Her first thought, she recalled, was: "Why am I here!" Of the 800 students in her class, only six were Black. In addition to this, she only had 18 peers who were women. It quickly dawned on her that she was the only Black woman in her class.

"I had no idea what to expect when I got there," she said in an interview with Black Enterprise. "That first day, I was the first person to get to the dorm. I got there early and was greeted by this older lady who told me, ‘The dorm isn’t ready. Won’t be ready for a couple of hours. You can put your bags here and go sit in the park.’ So that’s what I did. While sitting there, I was thinking, ‘What have I gotten myself into?’ I just wanted to go back, get my suitcase and go back home. I didn’t want to be there."

Nonetheless, she persevered, with particular thanks to her mentor Professor H. Naylor Fitzhugh. Fitzhugh was one of the first Black men to graduate from Harvard’s Business School and was the guiding force behind Lambert's application to the Ivy League college. During her time there, Lambert established the African-American Student Union, where Black students could address their challenges within the classroom as well as in American society at large. In addition to this, she has raised financial support for Black students at Harvard and even helped increase Black enrollment in the MBA program.

Since graduating in 1969, Lambert established her own building services company, Centennial One, headquartered in Landover, Maryland. She began with 20 part-time employees, $4,000 in savings, a $12,000 line of credit and an office in her garage. Soon enough, she built Centennial One into a company that made more than $20 million in revenue with 1200 employees. The company currently has operations in four states, serving clients such as ABC News, Dulles Airport and Hewlett-Packard. In addition to this, Lambert was awarded Harvard's Alumni Achievement Award, the highest award bestowed on its alumni. She also began a successful speaking career and wrote a book about her experiences titled, "The Road to Someplace Better: From the Segregated South to Harvard Business School and Beyond."

Children often share a close bond with their grandparents and it's no different for Felix, who adores his grandfather, Bruce Carrier. The former school superintendent is very close to his grandson and has played an important role in molding him as a person. A video of the 9-year-old kid gifting his grandfather the game ball after hitting his first ever home run is touching our hearts. The family is from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It was Felix's mom, Melissa Carrier-Damon, who captured the video and shared it on Instagram where it went viral. Bruce Carrier plays baseball with Felix and is a fixture at all of his games.

The video starts with Felix approaching Carrier, who he calls "Papa." The onscreen text reads: Felix got his first home run and wanted to surprise his Papa. "So, you know I got two home runs right?" Felix tells Carrier, who he knows was at the game. Carrier says, "Yes, two home runs," while holding up two fingers. Felix then takes out a baseball from his pocket and says, "I signed the ball for you and it says 'Papa, I love you.'" Carrier's eyes begin to well up and his voice starts to break. "Why did you do that?" asks Carrier, who is visibly emotional. The 9-year-old, without skipping a beat, replies, "Because you taught me everything about baseball." The pair share an emotional hug. The boy's mother captioned the video, "Grab your tissues."

Carrier-Damon, 38, revealed that her dad has always been a huge part of her son's life. "My parents have lived here for the last five years and spend a lot of time with my kids," she told TODAY . "My dad was a college basketball coach and played baseball in college, so he’s done a lot of sports with the kids." Carrier-Damon, a mom-of-three, said her son had been playing baseball since he was 4 years old and began playing for a traveling baseball team.

Carrier-Damon said her father often plays with him and helps him refine his game. "They play catch and he’ll take him to batting practice and he comes to all of his games," she said. In the match in question, Felix scored his first home run, a double, followed by a grand slam. As a reward for his splendid performance, the boy was given the match ball. "He got both the balls and we told him to sign them. He signed his name and then on one he wrote, 'Best feeling ever,' and on the other, he wrote, 'Papa, I love you.' 🥹 ❤️" she wrote . Carrier-Damon said it was her boy's idea to gift the ball to his grandfather. "We drove over there and I said 'Go get Papa and you can give it to him,' and I was able to get the moment on video," said Carrier-Damon.

via GIPHY

She shared the video with her loved ones and friends but was surprised when it went viral. "It's been something I never imagined," she said. People just couldn't get enough of the video. "I'm crying! such a special bond they have, I love how Grandpa calls him honey, so sweet," wrote one person. One person said that grandparents are a blessing. "Goodness, this is the sweetest video! Grandparents are so damn precious!" they wrote. "OMG! 😭What a sweet grandson. Shows he has a super grandpa too. This is what’s most important in life. ⚾️💙," wrote another person. "He was trying to hold it back and just be proud and the 'I love you' totally got him. ❤️🥰😭," wrote another person, referring to the grandfather. A person claiming to be family heaped praise on Carrier. "This is our brother-in-law and niece’s son. He is one of the best and it shows in his children and grandchildren!" they wrote . Carrier-Damon was overwhelmed by the responses and said it was touching to see so many people comment such nice things on her post.

via GIPHY

Members of the local community have banded together to raise money for an 11-year-old boy running a lemonade stand, after he was scammed out of his money. Jeremy, 11, set up a lemonade stand in Everett, Washington, and was scammed by a man who bought a drink and paid the kid with a counterfeit $100 bill, said the police. The boy returned a change of $85 before later realizing that he had been scammed. The Everett Police Department shared the picture of the suspect who scammed the boy and wrote, "Can you identify this individual who took advantage of an 11-year-old running a lemonade stand?" A GoFundMe was started and members of the local community chipped in and have raised more than $25,000, a reminder that there are a lot of good people out there too.

"Over the summer, an 11-year-old Jeremy spent his allowance money to set up a lemonade stand on Beverly Blvd," wrote the Everett Police Department in a Facebook post, reported Insider. "As he worked in the sun trying to earn a little extra spending money, he was approached by the pictured suspect, who offered him a 100-dollar bill for a drink but asked for exact change. Jeremy did his best to wring all his allowance money to give the suspect $85 in change," read the post. Jeremy realized he had been scammed of $85 only after trying to spend it at a local gas station. He was out of all his allowance money and was heartbroken. The Everett Police Department was alerted of the incident and said it would do everything to help the boy. "While our detectives work hard to bring closure to every case, this case struck a particular chord with them, and they want to do everything they can to get justice for Jeremy and catch this counterfeiter," it wrote.

Lemonade stand set up in front yard - stock photo/Getty Images

A neighbor of the boy sought his parents' permission before setting up a GoFundMe to help raise money for the boy to reinstate his faith in humanity. "Jeremy is 11 years old and quite the entrepreneur. He is a hardworking boy, running his lemonade stand, mowing neighbor's yards and shoveling snow in the winter. He has dreams of owning his own vending machine business in the future. I’m starting the goal at $250 to help cover his loss and give him some more funds to possibly expand his enterprise," wrote Amy.

via GIPHY

Amy said Jeremy and his family are overwhelmed by the support. "This was set up with the hopes that we could get Jeremy successfully set up to reopen his stand again," she wrote before adding that the support they have received completely exceeded their expectations. "Needless to say, I, as well as Jeremy’s family are overwhelmed. Jeremy doesn’t know the amount of love and support you all have shown just quite yet. We are trying to figure out how to do this," she added. "Again, THANK YOU from the bottoms of our hearts. This proves that there are so many great people in this world and we far surpass the bad ones."

via GIPHY

It was also confirmed that Jeremy is already back out there doing errands and earning money. “Keep up your hard work!” wrote one donor. “Believe that you can do anything you set your mind to do. Unfortunately, there are bad people in this world but don’t let it knock you down keep moving forward.” Another added, "So sorry that happened to you Jeremy. I hope that you keep trying and succeeding! Keep hustling little man! Never give up! The world needs more people like you!”

Raising children is no easy task, and the advent of technology hasn't made it any easier. Parents want the best for their children and it's important to equip them to live on their own as adults. Everyone is developing their own secrets of parenting in this digital age, and sometimes the focus on parenting styles can chip away at the core of what parents should be focusing on. Harvard researchers studied the core principles of parenting and say a lot of it comes down to teaching kids kindness and empathy. Here are six key principles that they believe are crucial as far as raising kids goes:

Man playing with his little daughter in nature - stock photo/Getty Images

Hang out with your kids

More than anything, you need to spend time with kids. Harvard researchers believe this is the foundation for raising a child. It's important to listen to kids and ask them open-ended questions about how they see themselves in context with their home, school and more. It's important to listen to what they have to say. This will help in understanding how your child is unique and you can teach them how to show care and concern for another person.

Mother and Son - stock photo/Getty Images

If it matters, say it out loud

It's important that kids get the message clearly when you want to communicate with them. According to the researchers, "Even though most parents and caretakers say that their children being caring is a top priority, often children aren't hearing that message." Be sure to spell it out to them, so they understand the importance of being caring. You could also check in with those who interact with your kids such as teachers, coaches and friends to gauge their behavior.

Little League team cheering - stock photo/Getty Images

Show your child how to "work it out"

You can help them make decisions by trying to identify the root of the problem and helping them fix it. For example, if your child wants to quit a certain activity, ask them to identify the reason why they want to and then work in tandem with them to see if that problem can be solved. Try to explore if quitting does solve the problem. Make sure they also understand how other people are affected by their decision-making.

Father putting son into car seat - stock photo/Getty Images

Make helpfulness and gratitude routine

"Studies show that people who engage in the habit of expressing gratitude are more likely to be helpful, generous, compassionate and forgiving—and they're also more likely to be happy and healthy," noted the researchers. They add that parents should try to help their kids inculcate the habit of helping others and giving thanks throughout the day. Researchers say parents shouldn't praise kids for every kind act and should reward "good" behavior only sparingly. Researchers recommend parents "only praise uncommon acts of kindness."

Girl hugs black dog/Getty Images

Check your child's destructive emotions

"The ability to care for others is overwhelmed by anger, shame, envy or other negative feelings," said the researchers. It's important to help kids navigate through their negative emotions and help them remain focused on being caring individuals. Setting clear boundaries is very important as a parent and they'll understand the same are being demarcated out of love and concern for their safety.

Unhappy small child in bedroom, eyes closed.

Show your kids the bigger picture

"Almost all children empathize with and care about a small circle of families and friends," said the researchers. While it may feel natural to care for those around you, it's important to care about people who are socially, culturally and even geographically outside their circles. Exposure through travel, meeting new people and embracing new cultures can help widen their worldview and do away with prejudices that may have taken form. Parents can also show examples of people exhibiting empathy and kindness in the news and entertainment, to emphasize the importance of being kind to others. "Raising a caring, respectful, ethical child is and always has been hard work. But it's something all of us can do. And no work is more important or ultimately more rewarding," reads the study.

Serena Williams, one of the most prominent tennis players of all time and a 23-time grand slam winner, announced on Tuesday that she will "evolve away from tennis" after this year's US Open to focus on "other things that are important to me." Williams—who turns 41 next month—candidly opened up about preparing to bid farewell to her glorious career in an essay published in Vogue magazine and a post shared on Instagram , where she told fans that "the countdown has begun." While the legendary athlete did not specify the timeline for her last match, she hinted that it could be at the US Open, which begins on August 29 in New York.

"There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun," Williams wrote on Instagram , sharing the September 2022 Vogue cover, in which she appears along with her 4-year-old daughter Olympia. "I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just (as) exciting Serena. I'm gonna relish these next few weeks." The announcement comes a day after she had her first singles win in more than a year at the Canadian Open.

"Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don't think it's fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn't be writing this because I'd be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family," Williams said in the essay. "Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity. Don't get me wrong: I love being a woman, and I loved every second of being pregnant with Olympia. I was one of those annoying women who adored being pregnant and was working until the day I had to report to the hospital—although things got super complicated on the other side. And I almost did do the impossible: A lot of people don't realize that I was two months pregnant when I won the Australian Open in 2017. But I'm turning 41 this month [in September], and something's got to give."

Williams admitted that she has "never liked the word retirement. It doesn't feel like a modern word to me. I've been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution. I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. A few years ago, I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family."

Williams, the first Black woman since Althea Gibson in 1958 to win a Grand Slam title, has won 73 career singles titles, 23 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles over the course of her illustrious career, reports CNN . She is only one singles grand slam title behind the all-time record held by Australian Margaret Court.

The star also admitted that she doesn't like to think about her legacy. "I get asked about it a lot, and I never know exactly what to say. But I'd like to think that thanks to opportunities afforded to me, women athletes feel that they can be themselves on the court. They can play with aggression and pump their fists. They can be strong yet beautiful. They can wear what they want and say what they want and kick butt and be proud of it all... Over the years, I hope that people come to think of me as symbolizing something bigger than tennis," Williams said.

Williams went on to share that while she and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, want to have a second baby, "I definitely don't want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out." Her farewell—whenever it may be—will be a low-key affair," the athlete indicated. "I'm not looking for some ceremonial, final on-court moment," she said. "I'm terrible at goodbyes, the world's worst. But please know that I am more grateful for you than I can ever express in words. You have carried me to so many wins and so many trophies. I'm going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I'm going to miss you."

A World War II veteran who played a critical part in the Allied victory was honored in a special ceremony this weekend in Palm Beach County, Florida. Manny Frockt, who was a member of the "Ghost Army," was presented with a Congressional Gold Medal on Saturday for his role in deceiving the Nazis with illusions during World War II, reports ABC affiliate WPBF . "The once-secret Army unit, Ghost Army"—which was not declassified until 1996—reportedly used deceptive tactics such as inflatable tanks, sound effects and even fake radio transmissions to draw Nazis out into the open and impede their military objectives.

"Their unit was intentionally placed to be observed as a real unit, to be observed as a real and viable threat meant to draw in the Axis attackers, and who was their backup to save them from incoming aircraft or from artillery fire or from snipers who would approach or from any other threat? It was selfless work," Florida Congressman Brian Mast, who is also a U.S. Army veteran, said during the ceremony. Presenting Frockt with a bill signed by President Joe Biden awarding the 97-year-old the Congressional Gold Medal, Mast said: "I'm proud to be a part of that very small portion of what we owe you, sir, and I couldn't be more proud that you'll be presented with the Congressional Gold Medal."

At the event, Palm Beach County Vice Mayor Gregg Weiss also declared Saturday as Manny Frockt Day in Palm Beach County. "A big thank you to those who served, and we are blessed to have Manny Frockt in our community, one of 10 remaining survivors of this unit, and it's a pleasure to be with him today," he said. Frockt, who is a resident at Tradition at MorseLife Assisted Living in West Palm Beach, was also praised by State Rep. Matt Willhite—a U.S. Navy veteran—at the ceremony. "There's never a time to not say, 'Thank you,' and to recognize you for what you've done and your service and sacrifice," he said.

According to NBC affiliate WPTV , it is estimated that Frockt and his unit helped save 15,000-30,000 American lives during WWII. While the top-secret unit had more than 1,100 members during World War II, Frockt is now one of only 10 surviving members of the Ghost Army, which was the U.S. Army's 23rd Headquarters Special Troops and the 3133rd Signal Service Company. "They won't be here long, so we feel like it's really important to honor them while they are here," said Rick Beyer, president of the Ghost Army Legacy Project. Speaking of how the unit tricked the Nazis, staging deceptions and illusions, he said: "They're gonna sneak in, they're gonna pretend to be somebody else, they're gonna sneak out. They're not really ever there."

"I faked everything," said Frockt. "We had fake airplanes, fake balloons. You name it, I did it." The existence of the Ghost Army remained mostly unknown to history until February this year when President Joe Biden signed a bill awarding them the Congressional Gold Medal, one of the nation's highest honors for pioneering war tactics and using art to save lives. Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts was the bill's main sponsor. "With President Biden's signature today, the flesh and blood and brains and courage of the brave men of this unit are finally getting the public recognition they deserve," Markey said in a statement at the time.

A woman whose home was destroyed in actor Anne Heche's recent car crash has received thousands of dollars in donations to help her get back on her feet. According to a GoFundMe campaign, Lynne Mishele "lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items" when Heche's speeding blue Mini Cooper rammed into her home in Mar Vista, Los Angeles, on Friday, August 5.

The accident reportedly caused a massive fire inside the residence when the Emmy Award-winning actor's car burst into flames on impact. The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a press release that it took 59 firefighters around 65 minutes to extinguish the flames and extract Heche from the driver's seat.

Mishele's neighbor, Lynne Bernstein, told PEOPLE that Mishele "was extremely fortunate" to survive the accident with no injuries. "So were the dogs and her turtle," Bernstein added of the woman's pets. He revealed that Mishele—who was in another section of her small home when the incident occurred—"was in shock" before she even noticed the vehicle that had driven "almost all the way through" her home.

Image Source: GoFundMe

"I don't think she got what was going on. She said, 'What happened? What happened?'" he recalled of when he and two other neighbors tried to help everyone get out safely. Meanwhile, Jennifer Durand—the owner of the now-destroyed house— revealed that Mishele was overwhelmed by tears when she called to inform her about the crash.

"Lynne called me and asked me if I was sitting down, and then told me a car had crashed through the home and it was on fire," said Durand, who has owned the house for 24 years. "She could barely speak so it took a few minutes to really understand what was happening."

Image Source: GoFundMe

"When I arrived, we hugged and cried a lot. In that moment, I was just so relieved and grateful that she and her animals had survived this," she added. "Nothing could have prepared me for what the house looked like. Lynne has made it her home... there are a lot of memories there, and it is just gone. The firefighters helped us sift through it—I can't accurately describe how that feels."

The GoFundMe campaign set up by Durand and her husband John to help Mishele cover the loss of "the place she loves" and most of her belongings has raised more than $124,000 as of Wednesday.

Image Source: GoFundMe

"Lynne lives with her beautiful pups Bree and Rueban, and tortoise Marley in the Mar Vista home that was destroyed this week by a car driving into the home at a high rate of speed, catching the house on fire," the Durands wrote on the campaign. "Lynne and her family very narrowly escaped physical harm, and for that, we are very, very grateful."

They revealed that the Los Angeles Fire Department "immediately red-tagged" the house as the accident caused "structural compromise" and "heavy fire" to the one-story home. "With firefighters' help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone," they added.

Image Source: GoFundMe

The Durands also urged people to support Mishele's home organization business, Creative Organization, on Instagram and TikTok. "A kind and generous person, Lynne is always first to offer help to others," they wrote. "Today we are asking the community to come together and help Lynne start over."

Meanwhile, a representative for Heche told reporters on Monday that the star is now in "critical condition" at the hospital. "She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident," they said.

Image Source: GoFundMe

After spending nearly a month undergoing multiple surgeries and treatments, an 8-year-old boy who was left paralyzed in the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, is gearing up to enter third grade with his twin brother.

Cooper Roberts became paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot in the chest while attending his town's July 4th parade with his twin brother, Luke and their parents, Jason and Keely Roberts. Although the bullet caused significant damage throughout his body, young Cooper has defeated the odds and is now prepared to start third grade at Braeside Elementary School in Highland Park along with Luke in six to 12 weeks.

"This is a huge motivation for Cooper as he is excited to return to the classroom and see his friends," a spokesperson for the Roberts family said in a statement provided to Good Morning America . "He will likely return to classes for half-days and continue to participate in long-term outpatient physical and occupational therapy at AbiiltyLab for the part of the day." The resilient youngster is currently continuing his recovery at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago where he receives "physical and occupational therapy, as well as other rehabilitation and mental health services," his family said .

The boy's mother, Keely Roberts, revealed last month that during the shooting, a bullet went into Cooper's back and exited through his chest, "which did significant damage throughout his body, including his aorta, liver, esophagus and spinal cord." Roberts, who is a local school superintendent, was also shot in two parts of her leg by the suspected gunman, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III. She now requires ongoing orthopedic treatment. Meanwhile, Cooper's twin, Luke, was hit by shrapnel. Although his physical injuries were minor, "what he has to carry is devastating," Roberts said.

"To hold a tourniquet on his mother's leg... to see his twin brother's lips go gray... to sit covered in our blood as good Samaritans provided the on-the-spot first-aid that kept us both alive... it's too much for anyone, much less an 8-year-old," she shared.

The mother-of-six thanked the parade goers who rushed to help her family in their time of need and all of the doctors and nurses who have cared for Cooper. "They saved my son's life," Roberts said. "On a holiday, when many were not in, they stepped up and made the impossible possible. There was someone who made sure to be available to run back and forth to a blood bank as needed for Cooper. Those surgeons spent six hours in the operating room refusing to let Cooper die— patch-working his liver, aorta, esophagus—again and again and again pouring blood transfusion after blood transfusion into his body. The fact that Cooper is still here with us today is a miracle."

Giving an update about the mental health condition of the kids in the aftermath of the traumatic incident, the family spokesperson said, "Cooper is experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, including flashbacks that are disrupting his sleep." He also assured, "Both Cooper and Luke are participating in private counseling and other mental health services to support their healing from the emotional and psychological trauma of the shooting," adding that the Roberts are currently preparing for Cooper's rehabilitation needs once he returns home.

"They must explore options for long-term housing for their large family as the Roberts' 100-year-old home in Highland Park cannot be reconfigured to accommodate his rehabilitation needs for home-based therapies," the spokesperson said, adding the family is "grateful for and humbled by the outpouring of prayers and support" they have received. "They also need a wheelchair-accessible vehicle to support their ability to transport Cooper daily once released from inpatient care." A GoFundMe created to support the Roberts family with medical and rehabilitation expenses has raised nearly $2 million.

It's been said a million times and will be said a million more: representation matters. Over the past few years, we've seen an increasing number of toy manufacturers making strides in becoming more inclusive and producing a more diverse collection of dolls to reflect their diverse customer base. From gender-neutral dolls to ones that represent a more comprehensive range of ethnicities to custom dolls for kids with disabilities , the industry is slowly moving away from the same old generic, blue-eyed, white-skinned dolls that fit society's idea of "perfect." And it hasn't taken long for us to see the positive impact of this welcome shift on the development and self-esteem of children today.

One such instance was recently shared by the toy company Healthy Roots Dolls , which "creates dolls and storybooks that empower young girls and represent the beauty of our diversity." In a video that melted the hearts of many online, the brand shared the adorable moment a young Black girl fell in love with the company's 18-inch vinyl doll named Zoe whose hair is made of a specially designed fiber that can be washed, braided and styled like real hair. "This is what I want every black girl to feel when they see Healthy Roots Dolls," Yelitsa Jean-Charles, the brand's CEO captioned the clip.

The video struck a chord with many online, prompting several social media users to admit they wished they could've seen themselves represented in their toys while growing up. "Oh, this made me cry! I just wish you [were] there when I was a child. I have to buy for my children," commented one Instagram user. "Not just the little one, I could see the mom's 'little girl's' eyes too. Both of them fell in love. Your dolls are a healing experience for those of us adults that got wounded as kids," wrote another.

Speaking to Women's Health about what inspired her to create Zoe, Jean-Charles shared two pivotal moments during her childhood that changed how she felt about her hair. The first was singer Brandy's 1997 portrayal of Cinderella. "I would regularly watch Brandy as Cinderella and think she was so beautiful. Brandy had the braids. She was always on point," she shared. "But for most of my life I didn't feel that way [about my hair] and I often pushed back against the braided hairstyles that my mother would take so much time doing with my hair because I was like no, I wanna press it, I wanna straighten it, why can't it flow down my back, don't bump the ends!"

The second life-changing moment was when her 16-year-old cousin coaxed her hair out of freshly done braids into a big fro to match Scary Spice's hairstyle. Even as she learned to love her hair, Jean-Charles recalls feeling pressured to appeal to Eurocentric beauty standards. "We've been conditioned to believe that our hair is difficult," she said. "And our hair is not difficult. We're just being difficult on our hair." So when she founded Healthy Roots Dolls in 2015, Jean-Charles was determined to help young Black girls love their curls.

The company's first doll, Zoe, has hair that can be fully washed, detangled and styled so as to teach young children how to take care of their hair. Jean-Charles explained that the doll "simplifies that process for them so that they can understand and see how it works, so they don't look at their hair as a challenge but see the possibilities of what their hair can do... I tried to create a doll that I felt as widely as possible represented a group of children that don't often see themselves represented... I didn't want this to be another doll painted brown. It's giving them that energy. It's Zoe’s smile, her lips, the texture of her hair. A doll with curly hair like them that they can turn into a fro, that they can do braids on... that's what I really enjoy about it."