Yardbarker
Pundit claims that Aston Villa fans could turn on Steven Gerrard very soon
Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Villans fans could turn on boss Steven Gerrard if the club’s poor results under the Liverpool legend continue across the season. Gerrard joined the club last November after excelling at Rangers, including an invincibles season which saw the club take...
BBC
Aberdeen's Callum Roberts out for up to 10 weeks after St Mirren injury - Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen midfielder Callum Roberts could be out for up to 10 weeks after the new signing was injured in last weekend's 4-1 win over St Mirren. The 25-year-old arrived from Notts County last month but was forced off with a hamstring injury against Saints. However, an injury to fellow new...
BBC
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi: Crystal Palace forward joins Charlton Athletic on loan
Charlton Athletic have signed forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace. The 19-year-old began his career in Chelsea's academy before joining Palace in 2019. Rak-Sakyi made two Premier League appearances last season and also scored 18 goals for Crystal Palace Under-23s to make him the joint top...
Ryan Giggs trial: Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville to appear in court during hearing
Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville are set to appear in court as character witnesses for Ryan Giggs, who is on trial accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.The trial, which is expected to last around 10 days, began on Monday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, where seven men and five women were sworn in as jurors.Chris Daw QC read a list of people due to feature in the trial which included legendary manager Ferguson, who personally persuaded a 14-year-old Giggs to sign with Manchester United in 1987, where the Welshman spent the entirity of his...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Motherwell, Celtic, Dundee United, St Johnstone
Motherwell will announce their new manager today after late night board discussions to whittle down their shortlist to replace Graham Alexander. (The National) Chelsea and Manchester United are both considering bids for Celtic defender Josip Juranovic (Daily Mail) Dundee United have been given a boost ahead of their clash with...
BBC
Russell Martin: It is up Swansea City to 'energise' fans, says head coach
Head coach Russell Martin says it is up to Swansea City to "energise" unhappy fans after a poor start to the season. Swansea exited the EFL Cup at League One Oxford on Tuesday having taken only one point from their first two Championship games of the campaign. Martin accepts his...
BBC
Carabao Cup second round: Leicester City drawn at Stockport County and Tranmere host Newcastle
Leicester City will travel to League Two Stockport County in the second round of the Carabao Cup, with Newcastle United visiting fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers. Frank Lampard's Everton have been drawn away to League One Fleetwood Town. Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa also face third-tier opposition in Bolton Wanderers. The second-round...
BBC
Marcelino Nunez: Norwich City boss Dean Smith relieved after Chilean's Panenka penalty comes off
Norwich boss Dean Smith was a relieved man after new signing Marcelino Nunez's Panenka spot-kick came off during their Carabao Cup win over Birmingham. The Canaries surrendered a two-goal lead at Carrow Road but eventually prevailed 4-2 on penalties. Chile international midfielder Nunez was making only his second appearance since...
Joey Barton says QPR were ‘least favourite’ of his ex-clubs and he only left Newcastle for them as he was a ‘mercenary’
JOEY BARTON has admitted QPR were the ‘least favourite’ of his old clubs and claims he only joined them as he was a ‘mercenary’ and took the highest wage on offer. The 38-year-old is currently managing Bristol Rovers after leaving Fleetwood Town last year. The one-capped...
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard lauds 'fierce competitor' Frank Lampard ahead of their first managerial showdown... as Everton manager claims they are 'analysed differently' due to their successful playing careers
Steven Gerrard has praised opposite number Frank Lampard's competitive nature ahead of their first managerial showdown on Saturday. Gerrard's Aston Villa take on Lampard's Everton at 12.30pm on Saturday at Villa Park, and the former Liverpool captain has lauded the ex-Chelsea midfielder as a 'fierce competitor'. Having now both found...
Yardbarker
Fotheringham says Celtic decided against signing Rangers’ Malik Tillman
Former Celtic player Mark Fotheringham has stated that he told Celtic to sign Malik Tillman on loan for Bayern Munich with the Scottish Champions deciding against making the move. Fotheringham has enjoyed a career in coaching in Germany and says that Tillman came to his attention in the Bundesliga reserves.
BBC
Steven Hammell targets Motherwell recruitment after becoming manager
Stevie Hammell hopes to add to Motherwell's "attacking options" and recruit a new left-back after being confirmed as manager. The former Fir Park player, 40, was in interim charge for two games following Graham Alexander's departure and moves into his first senior managerial post. On Hammell's watch, Motherwell beat St...
Klopp only willing to sign ‘right player’ for Liverpool despite Thiago injury
Jürgen Klopp has said Liverpool would have already signed a solution to their injury problems if one was available in the transfer market and will only ever move for “the right player”
'We Strive To Effect Positive Change' - Liverpool Football Club On Tackling Unacceptable Fan Behaviour
According to an official statement, Liverpool Football Club has seen a notable increase in the number of fans sanctioned due to the use of discriminatory behaviour.
BBC
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Sheffield United: Substitute Karlan Grant wins it for Baggies in EFL Cup
Substitute Karlan Grant's goal gave West Bromwich Albion victory over Championship rivals Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup to set up a second-round trip to Derby. In an entertaining first half it was the away side who came closest to opening the scoring when Rhian Brewster's shot came back off the post.
SB Nation
Liverpool Must “Bounce Back” Quickly After Opening Week Stumble
Liverpool never will have expected to win every game in the 2022-23 season, but starting off by dropping points against newly promoted Fulham in a 2-2 draw also wasn’t a result many would have expected from the title hopefuls. Two dropped points are the same week one as week...
Report: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Set To Stay At Lazio Amid Manchester United Links
Manchester United are now reportedly said to be backtracking on their pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic despite being linked with a move for the player in the past week with the player now set to stay at Lazio.
BBC
Jack Endacott: Plymouth youngster's debut shows academy pathway says manager
Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says Jack Endacott's impressive debut in the EFL Cup shows there is a pathway for the club's academy players. The 17-year-old left wing-back played the full 90 minutes of the 2-0 loss to Peterborough United having impressed during pre-season with the first team. "He didn't...
BBC
Emmanuel Dennis: Nottingham Forest agree £20m deal for Watford striker
Nottingham Forest have agreed a £20m deal with Watford for striker Emmanuel Dennis. Forest have been on a massive recruitment drive following promotion to the Premier League. They are still keen to improve Steve Cooper's squad to ensure the club does not return straight back to the Championship. The...
BBC
Coventry City 1-4 Bristol City: Tommy Conway brace helps Robins progress in Carabao Cup
Bristol City recorded a routine win over fellow Championship side Coventry City, who moved the Carabao Cup first-round tie to Burton because of problems with their pitch. The tie was played at the Pirelli Stadium, about 30 miles from Coventry, with the Coventry Building Society Arena deemed "unsafe" after hosting rugby sevens matches for the Commonwealth Games at the end of July.
