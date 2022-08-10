ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Yardbarker

Pundit claims that Aston Villa fans could turn on Steven Gerrard very soon

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Villans fans could turn on boss Steven Gerrard if the club’s poor results under the Liverpool legend continue across the season. Gerrard joined the club last November after excelling at Rangers, including an invincibles season which saw the club take...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi: Crystal Palace forward joins Charlton Athletic on loan

Charlton Athletic have signed forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace. The 19-year-old began his career in Chelsea's academy before joining Palace in 2019. Rak-Sakyi made two Premier League appearances last season and also scored 18 goals for Crystal Palace Under-23s to make him the joint top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ryan Giggs trial: Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville to appear in court during hearing

Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville are set to appear in court as character witnesses for Ryan Giggs, who is on trial accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.The trial, which is expected to last around 10 days, began on Monday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, where seven men and five women were sworn in as jurors.Chris Daw QC read a list of people due to feature in the trial which included legendary manager Ferguson, who personally persuaded a 14-year-old Giggs to sign with Manchester United in 1987, where the Welshman spent the entirity of his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Motherwell, Celtic, Dundee United, St Johnstone

Motherwell will announce their new manager today after late night board discussions to whittle down their shortlist to replace Graham Alexander. (The National) Chelsea and Manchester United are both considering bids for Celtic defender Josip Juranovic (Daily Mail) Dundee United have been given a boost ahead of their clash with...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard lauds 'fierce competitor' Frank Lampard ahead of their first managerial showdown... as Everton manager claims they are 'analysed differently' due to their successful playing careers

Steven Gerrard has praised opposite number Frank Lampard's competitive nature ahead of their first managerial showdown on Saturday. Gerrard's Aston Villa take on Lampard's Everton at 12.30pm on Saturday at Villa Park, and the former Liverpool captain has lauded the ex-Chelsea midfielder as a 'fierce competitor'. Having now both found...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Fotheringham says Celtic decided against signing Rangers’ Malik Tillman

Former Celtic player Mark Fotheringham has stated that he told Celtic to sign Malik Tillman on loan for Bayern Munich with the Scottish Champions deciding against making the move. Fotheringham has enjoyed a career in coaching in Germany and says that Tillman came to his attention in the Bundesliga reserves.
WORLD
BBC

Steven Hammell targets Motherwell recruitment after becoming manager

Stevie Hammell hopes to add to Motherwell's "attacking options" and recruit a new left-back after being confirmed as manager. The former Fir Park player, 40, was in interim charge for two games following Graham Alexander's departure and moves into his first senior managerial post. On Hammell's watch, Motherwell beat St...
SOCCER
BBC

Jack Endacott: Plymouth youngster's debut shows academy pathway says manager

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says Jack Endacott's impressive debut in the EFL Cup shows there is a pathway for the club's academy players. The 17-year-old left wing-back played the full 90 minutes of the 2-0 loss to Peterborough United having impressed during pre-season with the first team. "He didn't...
SOCCER
BBC

Coventry City 1-4 Bristol City: Tommy Conway brace helps Robins progress in Carabao Cup

Bristol City recorded a routine win over fellow Championship side Coventry City, who moved the Carabao Cup first-round tie to Burton because of problems with their pitch. The tie was played at the Pirelli Stadium, about 30 miles from Coventry, with the Coventry Building Society Arena deemed "unsafe" after hosting rugby sevens matches for the Commonwealth Games at the end of July.
RUGBY

