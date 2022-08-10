Read full article on original website
Page from 800-year-old bible on display at Glastonbury Abbey
A page from a bible crafted 800 years ago by the monks of Glastonbury Abbey is on public display at its former home for the first time.The double-sided sheet is made from vellum, a specially prepared animal skin, usually that of a calf – that was used for books until the rise of paper production in the later Middle Ages.Taken from the beginning of the Book of Chronicles in the Old Testament, the first word of the book, “Adam”, is marked by an ornately illustrated “A” filled with a spiralling serpent entwined with foliage.The Latin text narrates the history of...
Sebastian Faulks: ‘George Orwell showed me that authorities are usually wrong’
Something called the Beacon Readers at a small village school, in the corner of a field. I can picture the jacket’s conical torch design on a brown cloth background. I liked books about witches, of which there seemed to be quite a lot lying around. A little later, aged about 11, I discovered Alistair MacLean whose formula – a group of desperadoes on a wartime mission but with a traitor in their number – I found almost intolerably exciting.
Charles Dickens sought house where he would meet a real ghost
Exhibition in London will explore the author’s lifelong fascination with the paranormal
14 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved
There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
David Crow obituary
Other lives: Talented graphic designer who eventually moved into teaching at universities
Ancient manuscript from Anglo-Saxon England was one of the earliest English translation of the Gospels
A page from the Lindisfarne GospelsCredit: unknown but associated with Eadfrith of Lindisfarne; Public Domain Image. The Lindisfarne Gospels are considered to be one of the most spectacular ancient manuscripts from Anglo-Saxon England.
A historian identifies the worst year in human history
The past few years have been nothing but the worst in the lives of many people around the globe. A rampaging pandemic, dangerous political instability, weather catastrophes, and a profound change in lifestyle that most have never experienced or imagined. But was 2020 the worst year ever?. Nope. Not even...
Librarian is sharing the treasure trove of items she's discovered in returned books
Who knew books could be filled with such sweet trinkets?
London museum to return trove of stolen artefacts pilfered from colonised country
London's Horniman Museum has finally agreed to return dozens of artefacts that were swiped from the once-mighty kingdom of Benin by British soldiers. The Benin Bronzes are a collection of several thousand brass and bronze plaques and sculptures that once decorated the royal palace in Benin, which is now situated in Edo State, Nigeria.
A London museum agrees to return more than 70 pieces of looted Nigerian art
A British museum says it will return dozens of artifacts to the Nigerian government that were taken forcibly more than a century ago. The Horniman Museum and Gardens in London plans to hand over 72 objects — which notably include a share of sculptures known as Benin bronzes — that were looted from Benin City in southern Nigeria during a British military invasion in 1897, according to the museum's Board of Trustees.
Charles Dickens Was a ‘Fascinated Skeptic’ of the Supernatural
Charles Dickens was a master of the spooky story; more than 150 years after the famed author’s death, his tales of phantoms, goblins and ghosts of Christmas past continue to frighten and delight readers around the world. But Dickens’ fascination with spirits and specters transcended the pages of his fiction. Amid the spiritualist craze that gripped Victorian society, he sought out haunted houses and attended séances, even as he scoffed at the idea that ghosts existed.
Salman Rushdie: Stephen King and other literary figures react as author stabbed onstage in New York
Figures from across the literary world have reacted in shock to news that Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at an event in New York.The author, who who was once the subject of a fatwa for his writing, was stabbed in the neck while on stage in western New York earlier today (12 August), State Police said.According to an AP reporter who witnessed the attack, Rushdie was on stage about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution when the assailant stormed the stage and stabbed him.In a press conference held roughly an hour after the incident, New York...
Treacherous monk and a pregnant nun are among August's ghosts
Ghosts don't appear to take summer holidays as many are said to appear all over the country every August. According to the Paranormal Database, we can expect to see a wronged nun, a shady smuggler and a large dog-like creature wandering about this month. The database is an ongoing project...
The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 23 - The Island of Monte Cristo
Thus, at length, by one of the unexpected strokes of fortune which sometimes befall those who have for a long time been the victims of an evil destiny, Dantès was about to secure the opportunity he wished for, by simple and natural means, and land on the island without incurring any suspicion. One night more and he would be on his way. The night was one of feverish distraction, and in its progress visions, good and evil, passed through Dantès’ mind. If he closed his eyes, he saw Cardinal Spada’s letter written on the wall in characters of flame—if he slept for a moment the wildest dreams haunted his brain. He ascended into grottos paved with emeralds, with panels of rubies, and the roof glowing with diamond stalactites. Pearls fell drop by drop, as subterranean waters filter in their caves. Edmond, amazed, wonderstruck, filled his pockets with the radiant gems and then returned to daylight, when he discovered that his prizes had all changed into common pebbles. He then endeavored to re-enter the marvellous grottos, but they had suddenly receded, and now the path became a labyrinth, and then the entrance vanished, and in vain did he tax his memory for the magic and mysterious word which opened the splendid caverns of Ali Baba to the Arabian fisherman. All was useless, the treasure disappeared, and had again reverted to the genii from whom for a moment he had hoped to carry it off. The day came at length, and was almost as feverish as the night had been, but it brought reason to the aid of imagination, and Dantès was then enabled to arrange a plan which had hitherto been vague and unsettled in his brain. Night came, and with it the preparation for departure, and these preparations served to conceal Dantès’ agitation. He had by degrees assumed such authority over his companions that he was almost like a commander on board; and as his orders were always clear, distinct, and easy of execution, his comrades obeyed him with celerity and pleasure. The old patron did not interfere, for he too had recognized the superiority of Dantès over the crew and himself. He saw in the young man his natural successor, and regretted that he had not a daughter, that he might have bound Edmond to him by a more secure alliance. At seven o’clock in the evening all was ready, and at ten minutes past seven they doubled the lighthouse just as the beacon was kindled. The sea was calm, and, with a fresh breeze from the south-east, they sailed beneath a bright blue sky, in which God also lighted up in turn his beacon lights, each of which is a world. Dantès told them that all hands might turn in, and he would take the helm. When the Maltese (for so they called Dantès) had said this, it was sufficient, and all went to their bunks contentedly. This frequently happened. Dantès, cast from solitude into the world, frequently experienced an imperious desire for solitude; and what solitude is more complete, or more poetical, than that of a ship floating in isolation on the sea during the obscurity of the night, in the silence of immensity, and under the eye of Heaven?
Edinburgh Fringe: Dic Penderyn pardon petition to accompany play
A play about a Welsh coal miner who is believed to have been wrongfully hanged in 1831 is being performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Iniquity follows the story of Richard Lewis, known as Dic Penderyn, who was charged with stabbing a soldier during the Merthyr riots. A petition accompanies...
Conservationists aim to save Derbyshire's swifts
Derbyshire conservationists are pushing housebuilders to install specialised nesting bricks for swifts - one of the UK's most endangered birds. The bricks are hollow and provide a home for the high-flying birds. The number of swifts in the UK is declining rapidly, having fallen by 65% in the past 25...
Winston Churchill suit to be sold at auction
A suit worn by Sir Winston Churchill is among items of memorabilia up for auction. The wartime leader's Austen Reed suit is expected to fetch up to £6,000 when it goes under the hammer at the auction of so-called Churchilliana. The single collection also includes a glass bust, a...
The 11th-Century English Manor That Starred in ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Just Listed for $7.2 Million
Click here to read the full article. You can now live out your Jane Austen fantasies at this 11th-century English manor. The country estate that appeared in the beloved 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice has just been brought to market by Woolley & Wallis for £6 million ($7.2 million). Formally known as Luckington Court, the Grade II listed Tudor-style home was famously where protagonist Elizabeth Bennet (Jennifer Ehle) and her family resided. Just don’t expect Mr. Darcy (Colin Firth) to come knocking. The exemplary property comprises a main house with eight bedrooms, five additional cottages with their own gardens, a 17th-century...
Understanding Black British life before the Windrush Generation
The erasure of Black Victorians, Tudors, Stuarts and Romans from curriculums and culture means we know little about Black history before 1948. This article is part of a series by Athian Akec: Beyond Black History Month. The Windrush generation, the community of Caribbean people who had been invited over by...
One-of-a-kind Oldham church mural that was painted over given listed status
A "one-of-a-kind" church mural which survived being painted over has been granted Grade II listed status. George Mayer-Marton's The Crucifixion was awarded the status after a six-year campaign by Save Britain's Heritage. The mosaic and fresco in the Church of the Holy Rosary in Oldham was created by the artist...
