'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Jeremy Clarkson claims he was told to stop harvesting at his farm because of the fire risk it posed during Britain's sweltering heatwave.The former Top Gear presenter runs his own farm called Diddly Squat, in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. Mr Clarkson, 62, films his scenes for his new Amazon show, Clarkson's Farm, from the site. In a message posted to Twitter on Thursday the presenter, who has in the past expressed scepticism about the climate crisis, said officials told him he had to stop harvesting because of the fire risk."F**ketty f**k. Had to stop harvesting because of, and I’m not...
British consumers could face even higher bills and potential energy shortages this winter after Norway threatened to ration electricity exports. The UK receives hydroelectric power from Norway through a subsea interconnector cable running beneath the North Sea. However, water levels in southern Norway have been so low this year that...
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
A hefty and charismatic walrus named Freya is winning ardent fans and her share of haters after taking up residence in Norway harbors and hauling her 1,500-pound self up to lounge on boats. This has been a problem for boats that are “not walrus-worthy,” as German broadcaster Deutsche Welle put...
An Australian traveller has been slapped with a hefty fine for not declaring 'two egg and beef sausage McMuffins from McDonald's after bringing them back into the country from Bali. With the Australian government cracking down on foot-and-mouth-disease, the traveller, upon arriving from Bali to Australia, didn't declare the McMuffins...
An anonymous Chinese firm has spent $376 million on 13 tankers to execute ship-to-ship transfers of Russian crude in the mid-Atlantic. All 13 ships are linked to the same office building in Dalian, China, according to maritime intelligence site Lloyd's List. The fleet represents the core of a new, high-risk...
LONDON (Reuters) - Europe is heading into winter with seasonally low levels of diesel in storage tanks, with major implications for the continent’s industries and drivers in the run-up to EU sanctions on Russian crude oil and refined product supplies.
Click here to read the full article. London’s River Thames is dotted with houseboats of varying degrees of luxury, but the one currently docked at Oyster Pier in Battersea is quite smart indeed. Bosco, which the Modern House just listed for $2.15 million (£1.8 million), began life as a Dutch cargo barge but was turned into a stylish floating abode by the founding directors of LAB Architects, Alistair Langhorne and Claire Bunten. It was no easy feat, of course. The 1950s ship, which schlepped coal and grain all across Europe in her former life, needed to be entirely re-engineered after the two...
The source of the River Thames has dried up so much that there are no signs of aquatic life for 10 miles, experts say. It comes after weeks of dry weather and record-breaking temperatures across the UK. The source of the Thames has moved east from Kemble, Gloucestershire, to beyond...
More than 100,000 people have pledged to cancel their direct debits for gas and electricity from October in protest against rocketing energy prices, according to a campaign group. Don’t Pay UK, which launched in June this year, said its campaign had reached “millions of people” and the support received so...
Derbyshire conservationists are pushing housebuilders to install specialised nesting bricks for swifts - one of the UK's most endangered birds. The bricks are hollow and provide a home for the high-flying birds. The number of swifts in the UK is declining rapidly, having fallen by 65% in the past 25...
The importing of wood to burn in Drax power station “is not sustainable” and “doesn’t make any sense”, the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, told a private meeting of MPs this week. The remarks are significant as the burning of biomass to produce energy...
M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
Fame may be putting Norway's celebrity walrus at risk of death. Crowds flocking to see the 1,300-pound star of the country's summer, nicknamed Freya, are damaging the marine mammal's health to such an extent that euthanasia is now an option, the country's Directorate of Fisheries warned Thursday in a statement.
All of Oxfordshire and Berkshire are in drought, it has been announced. An extended period of dry weather means the both counties have been classified as such. A drought means water companies can announce stricter measures to conserve supplies. Thames Water has already implemented a hosepipe ban. Temperatures could reach...
