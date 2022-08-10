Read full article on original website
Pictured: The NHS nurse and mother-of-two who died after falling from a height... as man appears in court charged with murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who died in north-west London after reports of a woman who had 'fallen from a height'. Leonidas Georgalla, 50, of Harrow, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court today for a preliminary hearing. He is accused of murdering Kathleen...
Man, 29, is convicted of killing stranger, 25, by shoving the charity worker off pier into the sea before saying: 'It was just a bit of fun'
A man has been convicted of killing a stranger by shoving her off a pier and into the sea before claiming 'it was just a bit of fun'. Jacob Foster, 29, shoved charity worker Charmaine O'Donnell off Helensburgh Pier in Argyll and Bute on April 23 last year. Charmaine, 25,...
Wanted man caught by police after huge teddy bear spotted 'breathing'
A wanted man was caught by police after they spotted a huge teddy bear seemingly breathing. Joshua Dobson, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, had been wanted by cops since May, when he stole a car before fuelling up without paying. Last month, officers went to the 18-year-old's address to arrest him...
Billionaire will 'spend everything' to get justice after brother died following nightclub altercation in Spain
A billionaire says he is willing to 'spend everything' in order to get justice for his brother, who died following a night out in Spain. Tobias White-Sansom was out with his family in Majorca when he was 'pulled to the floor and beaten' by security staff at Boomerang nightclub on 25 July.
BBC
Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'
A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
BBC
Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life
A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Sneaky way gangsters hid more than 200 kilograms of meth to get it into Australia - before police managed to intercept the shipment and stop the criminals' $25.8million payday
More than 200 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine worth more than $25 million imported from overseas by an international crime syndicate have been seized in a major drug bust. Australian Federal Police officers, in partnership with the National Anti-Gangs Squad (NAGS) found the drugs hidden in a shipment of olive oil on a truck in Fairfield in Sydney's southwest on July 30.
He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged
By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)
New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
Porsche driving thug ‘used pics of cops he taunted as they lay dying after crash to make £1.3m insurance claim’
A PORSCHE driving thug used pics of cops he filmed dying after a crash in an insurance claim for damage to his car, a court was told. Cops say Richard Pusey, 44, sent pictures of the severely injured officers he had taunted as they lay dying in a complaint, after his insurance company rejected his a £1.3 million bid for a payout.
6-year-old NYC girl punched, robbed of scooter in broad daylight
Three teenagers assaulted a 6-year-old girl and stole her scooter in New York City, according to footage released by the New York Police Department. Surveillance cameras captured part of the July 28 incident, showing the three teenage boys fleeing the scene with the scooter. One of the teens allegedly punched the girl in the chest, and she was treated at the scene.
Man, 27, is charged with murdering 'truly amazing' mother-of-two who died in hospital after being found injured on street
A man has been charged with the murder of a 'truly amazing' mother-of-two in West Yorkshire. Lauren Jade Howe, 26, from Baildon, near Bradford, died in hospital on Sunday morning after being found injured in the street on Aire Way. Charlie Booth, 27, has now been charged with her murder,...
Man snuck on to a flight without a ticket and passengers feared a bomb was on board, report says
Passengers thought there was a bomb onboard after a man was removed from a flight after the crew discovered he did not have a ticket.
Tourist, 27, raped in public toilet opposite Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris while her partner waited outside
AN American tourist was raped by a stranger in a public toilet next to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, prosecutors say. The woman's partner went looking for her and found her sobbing as she was being attacked in a cubicle. She fled as members of the public cornered the alleged...
CBS News
Caught on Camera: New video shows Irvine doctor allegedly poisoning her husband with Drano
The videos allegedly show Dr. Yue Yu allegedly poisoning her husband's lemonade. Michele Gile reports.
Woman, 22, was spiked while on night out with friends at nightclub
A young woman has been spiked while on night out with friends at a nightclub in Bristol. The 22-year-old female was at the Lizard Lounge, in Queens Road, which is known to be popular with students in the south-west city. Detectives looking into what happened believe the spiking occurred just...
Woman Shot Over 20 Times by Partner in Front of Kids Survives: Cops
Doctors were reportedly stunned that Nikeya Shumake was able to survive being shot more than 20 times.
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
