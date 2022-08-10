ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'

A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
BBC

Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life

A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
BBC
Daily Mail

Sneaky way gangsters hid more than 200 kilograms of meth to get it into Australia - before police managed to intercept the shipment and stop the criminals' $25.8million payday

More than 200 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine worth more than $25 million imported from overseas by an international crime syndicate have been seized in a major drug bust. Australian Federal Police officers, in partnership with the National Anti-Gangs Squad (NAGS) found the drugs hidden in a shipment of olive oil on a truck in Fairfield in Sydney's southwest on July 30.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged

By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
extratv

Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)

New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
Fox News

6-year-old NYC girl punched, robbed of scooter in broad daylight

Three teenagers assaulted a 6-year-old girl and stole her scooter in New York City, according to footage released by the New York Police Department. Surveillance cameras captured part of the July 28 incident, showing the three teenage boys fleeing the scene with the scooter. One of the teens allegedly punched the girl in the chest, and she was treated at the scene.
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
