BBC
Wildfire risk 'very high' warns Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service
The risk of wildfires is "very high to exceptional", Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service has warned as the county continues to see hot temperatures. Firefighters dealt with several fires on Monday evening following a "busy weekend". These included a grass fire at Redmoor, Bodmin, where about 100 metres of hedges...
BBC
Rotherham family's wildfire warning as new heatwave arrives
A family who "lost everything" after a field fire spread to their home has pleaded with people to heed safety warnings amid soaring temperatures. Lindsey and Paul Hughes' Rotherham home was gutted by one of several wildfires in South Yorkshire in mid-July. It will be at least 18 months until...
BBC
Crews called to field fires during hot weather
Fire crews have been called out to field fires in Somerset and Wiltshire as the hot weather continues. About 15 acres of open farmland has been affected by a fire in Thornfalcon, near North Curry, Somerset. Meanwhile, Wiltshire crews have been called to prevent a fire from spreading across a...
BBC
Dog stolen, doused in petrol and set on fire dies 'peacefully'
A severely injured dog that was doused in petrol and set on fire after being stolen has been put to sleep, her owner has confirmed. Detectives described the "horrific" and "targeted" attack as part of a "ongoing dispute" and have arrested a man. The spaniel, called Lucky, was taken from...
Group caught having barbecue at reservoir depleted by heatwave face £2,500 fine
A group of five men enjoying a barbecue in the hot weather at Dovestone Reservoir, near Saddleworth, could face fines of up to £2,500 for breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order.The men were found on Wednesday 10 August by local fire services and officers from Greater Manchester Police, who have now warned the public to not take a barbecue onto the moors due to the fire risk it can pose.Greater Manchester Police took to social media to ensure others are aware of the risks.A tweet from Greater Manchester Police said: “Earlier today, five males were caught by GMP Oldham...
BBC
Field fire: Huge combine harvester fire rips through crops
A huge combine harvester fire has ripped through a field. Pictures from the scene in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, show vast amounts of land reduced to debris. The blaze engulfed about 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq ft) of standing crops, Hereford And Worcester Fire and Rescue has said. Firefighters were called...
WATCH: Oklahoma Wind Turbine Folds Like a Cheap Lawn Chair During Storm, Erupts in Flames
On Tuesday, a massive Oklahoma wind turbine at the one of the country’s largest wind farms was decimated by a storm. When first responders arrived on the scene at 4:30 pm, they found one of the turbines on fire. Video posted to YouTube shows the enormous structure crumbling to...
BBC
Creswell: Major incident as 50 homes evacuated due to fire
Police have evacuated about 50 homes after a major incident was declared due to a fire involving three fields. Dozens of firefighters are battling the large blaze which started in the model village area of Creswell, Derbyshire. Officers said residents should keep their doors and windows closed while the fire...
BBC
Crews fight fire at butcher shop in Strathaven
Two people have been hurt in a fire at a butcher shop in South Lanarkshire. The blaze was reported in Green Street, Strathaven just before midnight on Thursday. Scottish Fire and Rescue said two people were passed to the care of the ambulance service. Six appliances were required to bring...
Water companies issue warnings to customers amid drought concerns
Water companies across the UK have issued warnings to consumers amid fears the country is heading for a drought.The National Drought Group moved England into “Prolonged Dry Weather” status, which is the final stage before an official drought, at an emergency meeting last month.According to the Met Office, July 2022 was the driest July for England since 1935, with England getting just 35% of its average rainfall for the month, and Wales 53%.Two water companies have introduced hosepipe bans, and others are encouraging consumers to be mindful of their water usage. The guidelines from each water company in the UK...
BBC
Studland fire: Ninety firefighters tackle heath blaze near beach
Ninety firefighters have been sent to tackle a large heath blaze close to a popular beach. Crews were deployed to the Studland peninsula in Purbeck, Dorset, after emergency services were called shortly after 13:00 BST. The chain ferry linking Studland to Sandbanks in Poole is being used to help people...
BBC
Heatwave: Hampshire crews tackle 800-tonne straw fire at farm
An 800-tonne pile of straw caught alight on a Hampshire farm amid extreme temperatures. Firefighters from across the county were called to tackle the blaze in Overton at about 18:30 BST on Thursday. Crews worked alongside the farmer to plough the surrounding grassland, creating a firebreak. Flames spread to the...
BBC
North Yorkshire Moors Railway: Steam trains stopped after trackside fires
A steam railway has suspended its trains after sparks from a locomotive caused trackside fires. The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has stopped its steam services just days after a temporary ban imposed due to hot weather was lifted. North Yorkshire Fire Service said it had tackled three fires on...
Environment Agency rescues fish as hot weather impacts animals in the UK
The Environment Agency has embarked on a mission to rescue fish amid ongoing hot weather in parts of the UK.Vulnerable fish in the River Mole near Dorking in Surrey were moved from a drying pool to a deeper, more shaded part of the water to keep them safe.Hot weather can trigger algal blooms - an excessive growth of algae - which can lead to reduced dissolved oxygen levels in fish. This can cause them to become stressed and potentially die.The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat until Sunday, 14 August.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Heatwave: Water levels fall at Woodhead Reservoir as hot weather continuesHeatwave: Water levels fall at Woodhead Reservoir as hot weather continuesEmergency services tackle wildfires in France as thousands evacuated
Morrisons stops disposable barbecue sales as dry spell sparks fire risk concerns
Morrisons has become the latest UK supermarket to remove disposable barbecues from sale due to concerns over the fire risk they pose in hot, dry weather.Retailers have been under pressure to suspend sales of disposable barbecues after fire brigades warned that recent dry conditions mean grassy areas are “like tinderboxes”.Warnings are in place over the risk of wildfires as temperatures are expected to climb as high as 36C in some areas over the coming days.A Morrisons spokesman said: “In light of the long dry spell in the UK this summer we are temporarily removing disposable barbecues from all stores until...
Boomtown festival bans open fires and cooking stoves on ‘tinder dry’ site
Organisers urge revellers to put out cigarettes carefully and stay hydrated in England’s latest heatwave
Worsening conditions will force people out of farming, industry warns
Droughts and rising costs due to inflation will “force people out of farming”, and workers need to “talk to each other” if struggling, farmers have said.British farmers have detailed the difficulties caused by drought, which has forced an earlier harvest and will leave them struggling to store and sell goods.This comes as a four-day amber warning for extreme heat in parts of England is due to come into effect from Thursday, with temperatures set to climb to 36C in some places.Andrew Francis, 55, from Breckland, Norfolk, who grows root vegetables and combinable crops, detailed the difficulties caused by early harvesting...
BBC
Causeway Coast: Fine warning for beach littering
Beachgoers in Northern Ireland have been warned they will be fined if caught leaving their rubbish behind. Thousands of people have flocked to the north coast's beaches during the second heatwave of the summer. That has meant a significant rise in the amount of beach litter, Causeway Coast and Glens...
