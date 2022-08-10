Forgotten railway station toilets last used three decades ago have been renovated and reopened.Network Rail said the men’s toilets on platforms 10 and 12 at Bristol Temple Meads were last used in the early 1990s before being sealed during building work.They were rediscovered in 2019 while improvements to the station were being carried out.We’re happy that we can offer these expanded and improved facilities for our passengersAndy Philips, station managerA complex restoration was required to bring them back to public use due to their dilapidated condition and Bristol Temple Meads’ status as a Grade I-listed building.The toilets have been converted...

