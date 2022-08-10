Read full article on original website
BBC
Lowestoft £24.9m regeneration project gets government approval
Five parts of Lowestoft are to be revamped after the government rubber-stamped a £24.9m grant. The town was chosen among 100 in the UK to benefit from the £3.6bn Towns Fund. The areas due to be redeveloped are listed under the Station Quarter, Cultural Quarter, Historic Quarter, the Seafront Vision and the Port Gateway.
BBC
Norfolk solar farm power to be used by Network Rail
One of the UK's biggest solar farms will be used by Network Rail to power its railways stations, offices and depots. It said Bloy's Grove solar farm between Swainsthorpe and Mulbarton in Norfolk, will cover 15% of its energy, excluding powering trains. Work on the planned EDF energy site is...
BBC
Peterborough: Felling 600-year-old Bretton oak cost council £49k
A city council spent £49,000 felling a 600-year-old oak tree, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request revealed. Campaigners fought to save the tree in Ringwood, Bretton, after Peterborough City Council said it was causing "structural damage" to nearby homes. A breakdown of the cost was obtained through an FOI...
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
BBC
Stockport bus services could be cut if rescue plan fails
Bus services in Stockport could be "devastated" if emergency government funding is pulled, a borough transport chief has warned. The cash helped to keep services going during the pandemic as plummeting passenger numbers put them at risk. But that funding is set to be pulled from October and operators plan...
BBC
Cost of living: Withernsea residents penniless and 'struggling to live'
Teachers and nurses in an East Yorkshire seaside resort are among those struggling to feed their families, a charity has said. Jayne Nendick, who has worked at The Shores Centre in Withernsea for 17 years, described the current situation as "a hidden pandemic". The charity aims to help people manage...
Avanti West Coast: Train drivers’ union boss attacks government ahead of strike
On the eve of another strike by train drivers working for nine rail firms, the general secretary of their union has attacked the government – implying the deeper dispute involving Avanti West Coast is politically motivated.As the inter-city train operator prepares to cut hundreds of services each day after Saturday’s strike, Mick Whelan, leader of Aslef, told The Independent: “I do wonder if somebody wanted to create the situation that we’re in now.”Ministers say the sharply reduced scheduled is “unavoidable” and blames coordinated action by train drivers. Avanti West Coast links London Euston with the West Midlands, northwest England, north...
BBC
Last resident in doomed Wishaw flats refuses to leave
The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
BBC
UK heatwave: Some food supplies could be hit, warn farmers
Sunday roasts are nothing without peas and potatoes. But these foods could be in shorter supply, with farmers and their crops feeling "extra pressure" because of the extreme heat. England and Wales have entered a heatwave forecast to last until Sunday, with a risk of a smaller harvests on farms.
BBC
Heatwave: River Wensum stops flowing under Norfolk mill
The owner of a mill has said he never thought he would see a river completely dry up. Paul Seaman, of Bintree Mill, Dereham, Norfolk, said it was the first time in his lifetime that the River Wensum was not running under his building. "I feel like I've lost something,"...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Train station plans approved
Plans for a train station at Doncaster Sheffield Airport have been approved by the Department for Transport (DfT). It would link the airport with the Lincoln to Sheffield line. However, the plans hinge on the airport remaining open, with owners Peel stating in July the site "may no longer be...
Not so Avanti my son – Restricted timetable planned for West Coast Intercity services
For those who use the West Coast Main Line and the Intercity operator Avanti West Coast, the train company is preparing to put an emergency timetable in place. Avanti West Coast Pendolino arriving at Birmingham International – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The change goes into effect from the...
Forgotten railway station toilets reopened to ‘alleviate pressure’
Forgotten railway station toilets last used three decades ago have been renovated and reopened.Network Rail said the men’s toilets on platforms 10 and 12 at Bristol Temple Meads were last used in the early 1990s before being sealed during building work.They were rediscovered in 2019 while improvements to the station were being carried out.We’re happy that we can offer these expanded and improved facilities for our passengersAndy Philips, station managerA complex restoration was required to bring them back to public use due to their dilapidated condition and Bristol Temple Meads’ status as a Grade I-listed building.The toilets have been converted...
Avanti West Coast train cuts: What do they mean for passengers?
Rail passengers across Britain are preparing for another round of strikes. On Saturday, train drivers belonging to the Aslef union and working for nine train operators will stop work.Next week, it’s the turn of around 40,000 members of the RMT union to walk out, bringing many rail services across the UK to a halt.But passengers on the West Coast main line will see a much more sustained reduction in trains – with Avanti West Coast bringing in an emergency timetable cutting hundreds of services every day. At the same time, people trying to book trains online are seeing they are...
BBC
Ferguson shipyard boss confident of brighter future
The new boss of Ferguson shipyard has predicted a brighter future after years of controversy over the delayed construction of two CalMac ferries. MV Glen Sannox returned to the Port Glasgow shipyard on Tuesday after three weeks of major work in dry dock. The ship and another ferry are five...
BBC
Footes Lane car park resurfacing work to start
Work to resurface Footes Lane car park, approach road and the bus turning point is due to start next week. The tarmac resurfacing is expected to take place in stages over three weeks, up to the end of Guernsey's school summer holidays. If further time is needed the remaining work...
BBC
Pakefield cliff fall near Pontins prompts safety warning
A council has issued a safety warning after a cliff fall near a holiday park. East Suffolk Council said the cliff fall close to Pontins at Pakefield, near Lowestoft, Suffolk, was reported on Monday afternoon. It said it was "extremely dangerous to walk close to the cliffs, or climb on...
BBC
Abbey Fields: Nothing can be done to help fish in low level lake
More fish are expected to die at a lake due to the ongoing extreme heat, a council has said. So far about 75 fish have perished due to low water levels at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth, according to Warwick District Council. Levels were too low to aerate the water, the...
BBC
Gosport splash park is losing '2,000 litres a day'
A leak at a splash park is being investigated after claims thousands of litres of water were being wasted each day. The facility in Alverstoke, Gosport, is allegedly losing up to 2,000 litres a day. Gosport Borough Council, which owns the park, said the amount of water lost is unsubstantiated.
BBC
Conservationists aim to save Derbyshire's swifts
Derbyshire conservationists are pushing housebuilders to install specialised nesting bricks for swifts - one of the UK's most endangered birds. The bricks are hollow and provide a home for the high-flying birds. The number of swifts in the UK is declining rapidly, having fallen by 65% in the past 25...
