ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Heatwave: River Wensum stops flowing under Norfolk mill

The owner of a mill has said he never thought he would see a river completely dry up. Paul Seaman, of Bintree Mill, Dereham, Norfolk, said it was the first time in his lifetime that the River Wensum was not running under his building. "I feel like I've lost something,"...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Track workers in near miss with freight train

Two track workers were in a near miss with a freight train, moving clear less than one second before it reached them. The train was travelling at 61mph while the workers were investigating an overhead line equipment fault. The incident happened during the early hours of 11 July near Penkridge...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Hosepipe ban comes into force in Kent and Sussex

A hosepipe and sprinkler ban has come into force for South East Water customers in Kent and Sussex. The measure affects at least one million people, and rule-breakers could be hit with a £1,000 fine. The ban, imposed from 00:01 BST on Friday, means that using hosepipes to water...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#Cliffs#Coastal Erosion#Uk#East Suffolk Council#Bbc News
IFLScience

Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal

If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
The Independent

Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery

A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
dailyphew.com

Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog

I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
ANIMALS
LADbible

Offensive Message In Bottle Washes Up On Beach

Picture this: you're walking along a beach in Wales when you spot a washed up bottle in the sand along the shoreline. Curious, you wonder over for a closer look and spot there is a letter inside. Your heart races as you pry the letter free - could this be an SOS, or perhaps a love letter from across the Atlantic?
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy