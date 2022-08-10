Read full article on original website
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
Homeless families housed in Birmingham hotels moved ahead of Commonwealth Games
City council admits up to 20 families sent to Coventry to make space for visitors to the games
Harrogate: Plans for 17-room aparthotel submitted
Plans to build an aparthotel in a prominent Harrogate shopping street have been submitted to the council. The 17-room development is earmarked above the former Next and the Harrogate Discount Store on James Street. Building owners Countrylarge said its proposal would benefit the local economy by "breathing new life" into...
UK heatwave: Carrot lollies keep animals cool in Warwickshire
Carrot lollipops, ice blocks and mud baths are being used at a Warwickshire attraction to keep their animals cool during the heatwave. Temperatures are set to reach 35C (95F) in the UK over the next few days. Extra shades and fans have also been brought in to help the animals...
Wiltshire Council to charge Blue Badge holders for parking
People with disabilities are going to have to pay for parking in Wiltshire as the council brings in changes to costs. Wiltshire Council has confirmed Blue Badge holders - individuals who would usually qualify for free parking - will now have to pay in council car parks. For all other...
Do I need planning permission to knock through from my terrace house to a downstairs flat next door that I want to buy?
I live in a terraced house but it has a small kitchen and garden. I am thinking of buying the next door flat. It's basically just the downstairs. Were I to ever manage this, would I need permission to knock my kitchen into theirs and add a door on the front under part of the house to connect them?
Gypsy and Travellers in Wales failed, Senedd report says
A report has painted a damning picture of the state of services for Gypsies, Roma and travellers in Wales. According to a Senedd committee, people face long waits for pitches, rat infestations at sites that can be dangerous, and racism from councillors. It called for immediate action to address "wide-ranging...
Field fire: Huge combine harvester fire rips through crops
A huge combine harvester fire has ripped through a field. Pictures from the scene in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, show vast amounts of land reduced to debris. The blaze engulfed about 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq ft) of standing crops, Hereford And Worcester Fire and Rescue has said. Firefighters were called...
Stockport bus services could be cut if rescue plan fails
Bus services in Stockport could be "devastated" if emergency government funding is pulled, a borough transport chief has warned. The cash helped to keep services going during the pandemic as plummeting passenger numbers put them at risk. But that funding is set to be pulled from October and operators plan...
Woman who came to UK as a baby 45 years ago fighting for right to work
Spanish-born woman sacked from care home after being unable to prove immigration status
Leicestershire council reports increase in anti-social behaviour
A Leicestershire council said it was working with the police following a "significant increase" in anti-social behaviour in parks and open spaces. Broken glass, litter, graffiti, burnt grass and damaged equipment have been reported in areas including Blaby, Narborough, Littlethorpe and Enderby. Blaby District Council said concerns had been raised...
Selling Your Diesel Truck on Facebook Could Land You in Legal Trouble
Thinking of selling a diesel truck? You'll want to hear this story first. The post Selling Your Diesel Truck on Facebook Could Land You in Legal Trouble appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Last resident in doomed Wishaw flats refuses to leave
The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
Single mother reveals how she sold her £570,000 six-bed Edinburgh townhouse to live in a van and set up a dog training business on a farm ruined by fly-tippers in the Pentland Hills on Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild
A single mother-of-two revealed how she sold her £570,000 Edinburgh townhouse and lived in a transit van to pour all her savings into building a dog training centre on tonight's Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild. Rizia, 63, from Edinburgh, appears on the Channel 5 programme tonight and...
Liz Truss mistakenly says Cheltenham hustings are in Derbyshire instead of Gloucestershire
Liz Truss mistakenly told the Cheltenham hustings she was in Derbyshire, despite the town being located in Gloucestershire.When asked how she is going to tackle the cost of living crisis, the Tory leadership challenger told Conservative members she wants to concentrate on “lowering taxes”.Ms Truss then appeared to get her counties mixed up, saying “we need to get on with delivering the small modular nuclear reactors which we produce here in Derbyshire”.Her claim was still met with a small round of applause from the Cheltenham audience.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss scolded by hustings host for 'cheap' dig at the mediaLiz Truss outlines pledges for GB News audience in LeighSunak says government has ‘moral responsibility’ to help people through crisis
Ramsden solar farm plan pulled for changes
An application for a solar farm, due to be decided by councillors within days, has been withdrawn and will be changed, a developer has said. British Solar Renewables (BSR) wants to use five fields off Akeman Street in Ramsden, Oxfordshire, as a solar farm, with battery energy storage. Its plan...
Navy helicopter engineer dismantles car to save kitten
A helicopter engineer dismantled a Volkswagen Golf to rescue an injured stray kitten that had become trapped in the car's engine chamber. Adam Hughes was leaving work at Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Culdrose, near Helston, when he spotted the kitten on the edge of the airfield. Before he could...
Crews fight fire at butcher shop in Strathaven
Two people have been hurt in a fire at a butcher shop in South Lanarkshire. The blaze was reported in Green Street, Strathaven just before midnight on Thursday. Scottish Fire and Rescue said two people were passed to the care of the ambulance service. Six appliances were required to bring...
‘Living legends’: Woodland Trust reveals tree of the year shortlist
An oak tree that is said to have inspired the Chronicles of Narnia is among those nominated for the Woodland Trust’s tree of the year competition. The Kilbroney oak is located in Kilbroney Park, Northern Ireland, where CS Lewis holidayed as a child, later describing it as his vision of Narnia.
Burning imported wood in Drax power plant ‘doesn’t make sense’, says Kwarteng
The importing of wood to burn in Drax power station “is not sustainable” and “doesn’t make any sense”, the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, told a private meeting of MPs this week. The remarks are significant as the burning of biomass to produce energy...
