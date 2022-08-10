Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
Related
Smoky Mountain News
School systems still hiring
With the beginning of the school year right around the corner, school systems across North Carolina are struggling to fill a wide range of positions. Schools in the western part of the state are no different, and every school system in The Smoky Mountain News’ coverage area has several positions still open.
Smoky Mountain News
Junaluska Leadership Award presented to Long-time supporters
Long-time Lake Junaluska supporters Steve Berwager and husband-and-wife Bernie and Snookie Brown are the 2022 recipients of the Junaluska Leadership Award, an honor bestowed annually during Associates Celebration Weekend at Lake Junaluska. Associates Celebration Weekend is a gathering of charitable supporters of Lake Junaluska, and the award recognizes strong leaders...
Smoky Mountain News
Haywood Builders sold to Southeast Building Supply
Haywood Builders Supply, a longtime staple in the county, has been sold to Southeast Building Supply Interests — but customers aren’t likely to see too many visible changes. The announcement was made last month in an open letter from SBSI President Roger Farmer and Haywood Builders Supply President...
Smoky Mountain News
DOJ awards $1-million-dollar grant to support Haywood students
A recent federal grant award for the Preventing School Violence initiative was awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice to the Thirtieth Judicial District Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Alliance in partnership with Haywood County Schools and the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office. The grant award, in the amount of $1...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smoky Mountain News
Sylva man graduates wildlife law enforcement training
Sylva resident Cole Burch is among the 15 new wildlife law enforcement officers sworn in during the 58th Basic School graduation ceremony July 20. The seven-month training included a variety of conservation-specific instruction as well as basic law enforcement skills. Graduates will now begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer. After completing field training, they will be assigned a permanent duty station in North Carolina.
Smoky Mountain News
Tribe to partner on $650 million Virginia casino complex
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will partner with Caesars Entertainment Inc on a $650 million casino resort in Danville, Virginia, Caesars announced today. The project will break ground this week. “This venture is a vital opportunity for our nation and our people,” said EBCI Principal Chief Richard Sneed. “We...
Smoky Mountain News
Asheville Comic Hits the Big Stage
Each year, hundreds of comedians from across the country compete for the chance to perform at the nationally acclaimed Asheville Comedy Festival, and each year just over 50 are chosen. This year, the lone local chosen to perform is Marlene Thompson. “I feel really fortunate. I was a little shocked...
Smoky Mountain News
Asheville Comedy Festival
The Asheville Comedy Festival will take place Aug. 10-13 at Highland Brewing Company and Diana Wortham Theater. All showcases are 18+, with the exception of Highland Brewing Company which is 21+. • The first showcase will take place at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Highland Brewing Company, featuring Carl...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Smoky Mountain News
HART presents ‘The Book of Will’
A stage production of “The Book of Will” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12-13, 19-20, 25-27 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 14, 21 and 28 at the Haywood Arts Regional Theatre in Waynesville. Set in 1616, “The Book of Will” tells the story of how the...
Smoky Mountain News
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Now Operational at Town Hall
The Town of Franklin partnered with Duke Energy to install a level 3 fast-charging station in the town hall parking lot. Town Planner/IT Director Justin Setser worked closely with Duke to have the installation done without cost to taxpayers. This is a fast-charging station, and the cost is set through...
Smoky Mountain News
Missing person found dead in park
The body of a Knoxville man who went missing while traveling to Charlotte was found Friday, Aug. 5, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bryce Evans, 23, was last seen Sunday, July 31, and his last known location was the Cherokee area. He enjoyed hiking and camping, according to a missing persons poster.
Comments / 0