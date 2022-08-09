ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Highway 98.9

Is This Male or Female? Bossier Police Need Help Identifying

All joking around aside, the gender of the person pictured above was understandably called into question on the Bossier Crime Stoppers Facebook page, and determining that gender is paramount to determining his or her identity. Detectives with the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division are asking for the public’s assistance...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Highway 98.9

Grab Your Cape and Register for the VYJ Superhero Run, Shreveport

Calling all superheroes! It's time to don your cape and get registered for this year's Volunteers for Youth Justice Superhero Run in Shreveport!. Early registration is going on now for Shreveport's Volunteers for Youth Justice Superhero Run happening Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 8 am at A.C. Steere Park. Early registration is $25 through September 9th and bumps up to $30 from September 10th - September 23rd, then goes to $35 on race day.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Police Seek Theft Suspect

Shreveport Police are seeking the identification of a suspect accused of stealing a woman's wallet from her purse, and using her credit card for multiple purchases. Police were called July 14th to a local Wal Mart and obtained security footage of the possible suspect using the stolen card. Police are releasing the footage in hopes of identifying the man in the footage.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Installs More Cameras to Fight Crime

More cameras have been installed in Shreveport to help give police officers another tool to fight crime. The latest cameras installed have gone up at AC Steere Park in east Shreveport. Mayor Adrian Perkins says "the Real Time Crime Center is continuing its mission of keeping our city safe with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Airline Drive#Bossier Police#Bossier Parish Schools
Highway 98.9

Louisiana School Kicks Kid Out Because of Same-Sex Parents

Louisiana Has Made National Headlines Again. This story concerning a Louisiana kindergartner has gone viral because of the reason she got kicked out of school. A Louisianan Couple Claims Their Daughter Was Kicked Out of School Because They are Lesbians. Jennifer Parker and Emily Parker were loud and vocal about...
DEQUINCY, LA
Highway 98.9

Check Out Shreveport’s Top 5 Best Rated Mexican Restaurants

Every single time a new restaurant pops up in the Shreveport-Bossier area, everyone says, 'We don't need another Mexican restaurant.' And then, when it turns out to be another Mexican restaurant, it's packed! Why is that? It's because here in northwest Louisiana, we love Mexican food! That leads us to the question, who has the best Mexican food in Shreveport-Bossier City? We turned to Yelp! for the answer.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Inside Hot Car

Shreveport Police have arrested a woman charged with child abandonment, after she alledgedly left a young child inside a vehicle unattended. Officers found the 6 year old child inside the locked car in a parking garage in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway with all of the windows up, and the engine not running.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Louisiana Supreme Court Takes On Perkins Mayoral Disqualification

The Louisiana Supreme Court has agreed to take on the reelection disqualification case centered around Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. KEEL News has confirmed that the oral arguments in the case will begin on August 16th at 2pm. The hearing will be via teleconference, with just the lawyers for each side. Both sides will be given 20 minutes to state their cases. Because it is an online teleconference hearing, outsiders should be able to watch the stream.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Bossier Police Need Help Catching a Business Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. On July 15,2022 The subject entered the circle k located at 1201 Barksdale Blvd in Bossier City. The subject was captured on video surveillance stealing merchandise and placing the items...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Police Need Help Catching Burglary Suspect

On May 4th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 100 block of East Kings Highway in reference to a burglary of a business. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of a possible suspect. That footage was used to identify the suspect as Christopher D. Boykin (07-18-1991). An arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of Boykin for the offense of simple burglary.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Police Make Arrest After Hostage Situation

On August 2nd, 2022, at 12:05 a.m. Shreveport Police responded to a residence in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive in reference to a domestic dispute. As officers arrived it was discovered that a female victim was being held inside of the residence against her will. Domestic Violence Detectives...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Is Anyone Else in Shreveport Getting These Same Scam Texts?

I Hate Getting Telemarketer Spam Calls. There are some days when I will get multiple calls a day and it's beyond infuriating. My father lives in California and his health isn't the best. So when I get a phone call from California my anxiety kicks in and I have to answer my phone. I have yelled "Take me off your call list" multiple times and let me tell you it doesn't work.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

This New Snow Cone Spot Is Already a Bossier Favorite

One Of My Favorite Treats in the Ark-La-Tex is a Snow Cone from a Food Truck. There is a delicious spot in Longview that serves up snowcones from an Airstream trailer, and although snowcones were never my favorite snack, this place took snowcones to the next level. This spot tops their snow cones with cream, making me wonder why anyone eats snow cones any other way.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

