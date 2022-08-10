Read full article on original website
Throughout the beginning of August, you’re going to act a little selfish and do whatever you want when the moment strikes. Then, when Virgo season starts on August 23, you will feel extra generous. You will go out of your way to help others. You will spread kindness and try to make this world a slightly more positive place.
Every fairy tale needs an old-fashioned villain and while every chapter of our life is different, often the villains stay the same. Have you ever wondered why? Well, it could be because of their zodiac sign. From breaking bad news to you to making you realise your mistakes in the worst imaginable way possible, some people just have evil written all over their hearts. While they may be good for some people, most people get to see their evil side. YourTango talks about 4 such zodiac signs who are likely to be most evil.
The smallest things make a huge difference and sometimes that thing is being kind. Kindness is a virtue that is seen less in people these days; however, it still exists in some form or the other. Where there are people who are meaner than mean girls, there are also people who want to make the world a better place and treat everyone with kindness. YourTango talks about three such zodiac signs who are genuinely the kindest.
Click here to read the full article. Brace yourselves, because you’re turning the page and starting a new chapter. Even though change is a part of life, the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2022 might have a bit more trouble settling in. Getting used to your new normal is never easy! If you’re having a hard time, be patient, because it’s all leading you somewhere significant. You’re jumping right in to a new era, because on August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with Uranus—planet of innovation and rebellion—in Taurus. This could lead to a major...
This week’s astrology feels a lot like cleaning up after an earthquake. As we sort through the rubble, feelings come to the surface about what has transpired. The energy peaks on the 11th with a full moon in Aquarius which tests our patience in the midst of this transformative process. Last year’s Aquarius full moon (which brought up similar themes) coincided with the release of Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever (Eilish was also born with an Aquarius moon)—an album that digs into the joy and melancholy of getting older, and the empowerment found through unexpected transition. Things might not get easier, but by the end of the week, things will be more clear.
Best of luck to you File The horoscope can inform you of many things: Health, wealth, the future, even good fortune on a specific day. What day of the week does the horoscope infer is your luckiest? With the help of elitedaily.com we have the answers. Leo File Luckiest day of the week: SundayCancer (June 22 to July 22) (AP Photo/Gabriela Sanchez) Luckiest day of the week: MondayAries (March 21 to April 20) and Scorpio (October 24 to November 22) (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: TuesdayGemini Gemini (May 22 to June 21) and Virgo (August 23 to September 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: WednesdaySagittarius (November 23 to December 21) and Pisces (February 20 to March 20) (AP Photo/Caleb Jones) Luckiest day of the week: ThursdayTaurus (April 21 to May 21) and Libra (September 24 to October 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: FridayCapricorn (December 22 to January 20) and Aquarius (January 21 to February 19) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: Saturday11
Click here to read the full article. Get excited, because August is full of intriguing twists and turns. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of August 2022, you’re at the center of the limelight, so revel in how exhilarating it feels to be in the middle of all the commotion. Astrology is getting wilder and wilder, paving the way for a Leo season that is creative, romantic and larger-than-life! If you were hoping for a peaceful and relaxing transition into August, think again. On August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with erratic and...
The full moon brings surprises linked to social life. You can get closer to special people or have another go at joining a group. Your key skill is the ability to adapt to circumstances, and carry others along with you. So a leadership role can be an option. A fitness...
If you’re wondering why everything feels so intense lately, astrology has all the answers. To be quite blunt, there’s a lot going on with the planets at the moment. However, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of July 25 to July 31, you’re also feeling more alive than ever. Even though astrology is cooking up white a storm, that doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy the show!
People often talk about “red flags” in the world of dating and relationships. These are signs that you and your partner are not compatible, or toxic behaviors and personality traits that you want to avoid. But there’s also such a thing as “pink flags.”. “Pink flags...
Click here to read the full article. There’s never a dull moment in the sky (and the current astro-weather proves it). If you can already feel the energetic shifts, you are not alone. Despite the celestial highs and lows, three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of August 1 to 7, and if you happen to be one of them, you have every reason to do a victory dance! It’s been an exhilarating couple of days, thanks to the highly anticipated Uranus-North Node conjunction in Taurus that took place on July 31. Also known as the “Great Awakener,” Uranus is...
Click here to read the full article. You’re making waves this month, Virgo! Open your heart and embrace all the new experiences you’re being given, because your Virgo August 2022 horoscope wants you to see something from a completely different angle. As driven Mars joins forces with free-thinking Uranus in your ninth house of wisdom and expansion on August 1, you’re starting the month off with a whole new understanding of the world. Embrace it, because you’re shaking up the foundation of your belief systems! When Mercury—your ruling planet—enters Virgo on August 4, it will be an incredibly rejuvenating experience. The...
A lot of emotions and emotional aspects of our lives depend on astrology; however, it doesn’t end there. The part that astrology plays is more prominent than just intangible aspects and also includes physical aspects and features. YourTango and Elite Daily have analysed the body parts that each zodiac sign rules and here are they:
Click here to read the full article. Brace yourself, Aquarius, because this month almost guarantees major changes in your life! After all, your Aquarius August 2022 horoscope begins with a massive shakeup that hits close to home, so remember to take care of yourself when the going gets tough. On August 1, you’re jumping right into the chaos! This is when Mars—planet of conflict—will join forces with unpredictable Uranus in your fourth house of roots and family, which could leave you feeling uncomfortable when you should be feeling safe and protected. It may be time to leave behind some of the...
Click here to read the full article. If it feels like everything is in flux, the astrology of the current moment validates it! It’s not everyday that change-maker Uranus connects with go-getter Mars and the North Node of Destiny, which just happened on July 31. Speaking of which, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of August 1 to 7, you’re still learning how to deal with these cosmic shifts. The only way out is through, but we’re all in this together. Are you ready? You’re smack dab in the middle of Leo season, which...
Click here to read the full article. Prepare for disruptions and disturbances, Sagittarius! After all, your Sagittarius August 2022 horoscope says you might be feeling incredibly disorganized as the month begins. You may even be feeling tired and more scatterbrained than usual. Blame it on the fact that driven Mars will join forces with unpredictable Uranus in your sixth house of day-to-day activities on August 1, which could force you to throw away your whole routine and start from scratch. However, change isn’t always a bad thing. In fact, as seductive Venus forms an opposition with Pluto in your second house...
Click here to read the full article. If you’re dealing with ups and downs in your relationships, it’s no wonder. After all, your Capricorn August 2022 horoscope is filled with opportunities for your love life to evolve. Even though you’re an earth sign who loves stability and predictability, these unexpected shifts are about to make things *much* more exciting. As the month begins, you may feel overwhelmed by the changing tides (at least when it comes to your romantic affairs). When passionate Mars forms a conjunction with erratic Uranus in your fifth house of lust and love, you may discover that...
Click here to read the full article. You’re going through a lot right now, Scorpio! Trust your gut, because if something feels off, it probably is. Your Scorpio August 2022 horoscope begins on a rough note, because you’re still dealing with shakeups, breakups and makeups. Not every relationship is meant to last forever, so settle for nothing less than what you deserve. As Mars—your ruling planet—joins forces with erratic Uranus in your seventh house of partnerships on August 1, you’re beginning the month knowing that some of your relationships may not be on sturdy ground. Chances are, you’re sick of being...
Click here to read the full article. If you’re starting off this month feeling all out of sorts, it’s no wonder! Your Taurus August 2022 horoscope wants to remind you that you’re still dealing with so many unexpected turns, so give yourself time to adapt to the changing tides. You’re leading a revolution right now, so continue manifesting the future you believe in. On August 1, Mars in Taurus will join forces with Uranus—planet of rebellion—which will add a layer of intensity and independence to your life. However, you can trust in the process, because you’re still processing the fact that...
Look up, star gazers. Nicknamed the Sturgeon Moon, August's full moon is approaching — and it will be the fourth and final supermoon of 2022. During the full moon, the sun and the moon directly oppose each other in the sky. The face of the moon is lit up by the sun. But August’s full moon is special, in that it’s a supermoon, as were the full moons of May, June and July.
