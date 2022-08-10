ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

SC utility co-op opens its $65M HQ campus in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER — Spanning 49 acres along U.S. Highway 52, a new headquarters is now serving as a state-of-the-art operational hub for Berkeley Electric Cooperative. The $65 million campus includes a warehouse for equipment, such power poles, transformers and a mobile generating station. It has enough parking and a maintenance building for the utility's fleet of some 250 bucket trucks and other commercial vehicles.
The Post and Courier

1741 Combahee Street, Charleston, SC 29412

James Island Gem! This updated home comes with a separate cottage. Perfect for multi-generational living. The main home has been lovingly maintained and it shows! Beautiful oak hardwoods flow throughout. The kitchen has updated counters flooring and appliances! The primary suite is gorgeous and features a huge walk-in closet along with a beautifully updated bathroom. The 3 secondary bedrooms share a hall bath that has also been completely remodeled. Out back you'll find an above ground pool with decking and the cottage which has raised ceilings (perfect for a golf simulator) as well as an en suite bathroom that leads directly out to to the pool. This one should be on your short list!
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Woodfield Development Closes on Second Parcel Near Charleston

Sharbell Nexton, LLC announced today that Woodfield Development recently closed on a second parcel in Downtown Nexton, the urban-inspired mixed-use community serving the growing number of residents in Nexton and surrounding areas near Charleston. Woodfield’s next development consists of 11.37 acres and will feature 324 apartment homes offering a mix...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Business
Charleston, SC
Real Estate
City
Charleston, SC
State
Virginia State
City
Awendaw, SC
The Post and Courier

Downtown Charleston church building to be repurposed as cycling studio

A downtown Charleston building that once housed a historically Black congregation will soon be repurposed as a cycling studio. The building at 48 Alexander St. is in what used to be the predominantly African American neighborhood of Ansonborough. The owner of Jibe Cycling Studio said she plans to keep the integrity of the once sacred space.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Steinberg Law Firm adding new office in Goose Creek

Steinberg Law Firm recently reported plans to expand in Goose Creek, as a new 11,700 square foot site will soon be added to the Highway 52 corridor along Goose Creek Boulevard, practically a few doors down from the company's existing office. The new addition will reportedly be staffed with up...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

The Lowcountry's golden egg

Shirley Phillips lived in Goose Creek’s Crowfield Plantation for 30 years, and today, as a Broker and Realtor with Carolina One who continues to specialize in the area, she’s happy to share the fascinating history and promising future of Goose Creek with curious clients. An agent since 1971,...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston-area home sales plunge 21% in July as median price rises 14%

Charleston-area home sales plummeted again in July for the 11th straight month as soaring inflation, higher borrowing costs and ever-increasing prices cut into demand. Residential transactions slid 21.1 percent last month, according to preliminary data released Aug. 11 by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. Sales have been trending downward...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Working Wednesdays: Prologistix hiring hundreds for light industrial jobs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hire Dynamics-ProLogistix-ResourceMFG is looking to fill hundreds of light industrial positions around the Tri-County. These positions include loader/unloaders, palletizers, team leads, warehouse supervisors, reach forklift operators, order pickers, mechanical assemblers, CNC machine operators, shipping and receiving clerks, and more. There is a job fair Wednedsay from...
CHARLESTON, SC
thecottagejournal.com

This Cozy South Carolina Historic Home Offers a Glimpse of the Past

Classic charm defines the historic homes that populate downtown Charleston, South Carolina, and this Charleston single house built in 1880 has never been an exception. But when Lynne and John Rathgeber purchased it as a secondary home, the fully furnished interiors were at odds with the spirit of the iconic architectural style—and the style preferred by the new homeowners.
CHARLESTON, SC
foodieflashpacker.com

Charleston Rooftop Bars | 7 Best Rooftop Bars in Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina is a top travel destination in the U.S. and in the world. Architecture, food, horse-drawn carriages, parks, and waterways are just the start of the reasons people love visiting. Add to that the variety of art, culture, history, lodging, and shopping. The residents are so consistently welcoming...
CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
WTVM

Carriage horse falls in freak accident, owner says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The owner of a horse carriage business in South Carolina says a horse was not injured after it fell in downtown Charleston. WCSC reports Thomas Doyle, the owner of Palmetto Carriage Works, said the horse fell Thursday afternoon due to a freak accident. According to...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Island Connection

A Fed Gator Is A Dead Gator

Alligators are common on Kiawah, basking on pond edges or lazily swimming in the numerous ponds. In addition to being illegal, feeding alligators causes them to lose their natural fear of humans. Alligators that have been fed will approach people and associate them with food, leading to a potentially dangerous situation. Alligators on Kiawah should never be fed, and any incidents of feeding or harassment should be reported immediately to Town Hall (843-768- 9166, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.) or Kiawah Island Community Association Security (843-768-5566, 24/7) or individuals witnessing anyone feeding alligators are encouraged to take videos and share them with Enforcement Officers so that tickets can be written. The fine for feeding alligators is up to $500 or 30 days in jail.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
Charleston City Paper

How the owner of the Recovery Room recovered

Charleston dive bar owner Chris DiMattia is reminded of his hometown area every day thanks to the single phone land line in a house he rented as a student at the College of Charleston. This was before cell phones became ubiquitous. The shared downtown home in the late 1990s had...
CHARLESTON, SC

