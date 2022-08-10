Read full article on original website
I vacuum my lawn every week to keep it pristine – my neighbours thought I’d lost the plot but now everyone’s doing it
WHILE many people are mourning their once-luscious garden lawns, scorched by the hot weather, Dawne Deeks is making neighbours green with envy. Teaching assistant Dawne, 51, a married mum of two, is not facing a hosepipe ban, but should that come it is no problem as all she uses to tend her garden is a vacuum cleaner.
My family just came back from a mediocre resort. We'd go back in a heartbeat just because of the childcare.
The author shares how after visiting Club Med Sandpiper Bay and leaving a two-star review, they'd return just because of childcare.
scitechdaily.com
Offspring of Centenarians Have Genetic Advantages
Centenarians’ offspring have genetic expression patterns similar to centenarians and are less frail. Children of centenarians have a unique genetic profile that may account for why they are less frail than children of non-centenarians of the same age. This is the main conclusion of research conducted by the Health Research Institute (INCLIVA), the University of Valencia (UV), and the Spanish CIBER Consortium on Frailty and Healthy Ageing (CIBERFES), which was published in The Journals of Gerontology.
Stock horror as lost Oxo cubes ruin camping trip
Your article (‘We always bring a teapot’: readers share the unusual items they take on holiday, 5 August) brought to mind a camping trip through France many years ago. Close to Calais, I went to wash up after dinner at the communal basins and next to me was an Englishman on his first evening on holiday. He filled his basin and emptied his cookware, crockery and cutlery into it, only to see two dozen sodden Oxo cubes rise to the surface. He was horrified as the cubes were an essential part of his camping cuisine.
Phys.org
Study demonstrates combination of betadine and silver colloidal gel effectively eliminates infection-causing bacteria
Findings from a new study published today in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC) suggest that a combination of betadine and silver colloidal gel are more effective than either material alone for inhibiting the growth of common infection-causing bacteria. The findings could help medical professionals better treat and prevent serious infections in large wounds, including burns.
yankodesign.com
These prefab energy efficient cabins promise to be your green dream home
Today, more and more people are veering towards homes that are green and energy-efficient. Words like net zero, prefab, and Passive House standard are thrown like confetti while describing their dream home! In an age, where sustainable architecture is thriving more than ever, CABN.CO by Jackson Wyatt is a much welcomed upcoming project.
natureworldnews.com
Hot Temperatures Have Been Demonstrated by Scientists To Be Crucial for Optimizing the Production of Hydrogen Peroxide From Rocks
The early evolution, and perhaps even the origin of life in hot conditions on the early Earth before the evolution of photosynthesis, could have been influenced by the significance of hot temperatures in achieving maximum hydrogen peroxide generation from rocks during the movement of geological faults, according to scientists. Hydrogen...
IKEA’s New Vase Has a Hidden Feature That Makes Every Arrangement Look Professional
Anyone who’s tried to arrange flowers in a wide-mouthed vase knows that the struggle is real: the stems just fall and circle the rim. And if you don’t have a frog on hand, it can be tricky to get your stems to stand up in any kind of order.
