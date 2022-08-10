Sunday Afternoons in Pioneer Park, now in its second season, will continue on Sunday, August 14th with “The DeMasi Brothers” Joseph and John DeMasi, the DeMasi Brothers, got their start in the folk clubs of New York City where they were born and raised. They have been professional musicians their whole lives and were very involved in the New York City folk revival scene in the 80's. The 90's found them teaming up with their friend Chris Burke, an actor with Down Syndrome who starred in the hit ABC-TV show “Life Goes On". The trio put a group together, signed a record deal with BMG and toured the country for twenty years including a stop in Valley City in 1995 where Joseph met his wife Michelle. After Chris retired 8 years ago, Joseph and John continued their folk music career releasing several cd's, appearing regularly on NPR and touring the country. They return to Valley City preforming for their first time in the newly restored Pioneer Park Amphitheater. With John on the fiddle, guitar and vocals and Joseph on guitar and vocals, their show is sure to include songs they have played before as well as a few new ones, some funny songs as well as the Orange Blossom Special!

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 12 HOURS AGO