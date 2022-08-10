Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
University of Jamestown Block Party A Staple Event
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown is returning their 14th Annual Block Party on Wednesday, Aug. 24. A longtime event, the community bash celebrates the return of students and welcomes new students as part of their orientation week. Peyton Piatz is UJ Student Body President and an...
Times-Online
Buffalo-area responders show gratitude for many years of community support
Buffalo’s fire hall hosted the National Night to Unite on Wednesday evening, assembling an alliance of local protectors, from fire, emergency response and law enforcement, to demonstrate both their readiness to the community … and their gratitude. “Because our communities treat us so well and they support us...
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead revitalization excites and impacts mall tenants
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Major changes are coming to downtown Moorhead, and the mall is expected to be a big part of that. Developers are releasing plans, which include a green space, an outdoor plaza, new shops and restaurants. Developers say the Moorhead Center Mall is essential to the future growth of the city. Which is why the coming changes are being carefully planned around the current tenants.
Times-Online
DeMasi Brothers to entertain at Pioneer Park, August 14th
Sunday Afternoons in Pioneer Park, now in its second season, will continue on Sunday, August 14th with “The DeMasi Brothers” Joseph and John DeMasi, the DeMasi Brothers, got their start in the folk clubs of New York City where they were born and raised. They have been professional musicians their whole lives and were very involved in the New York City folk revival scene in the 80's. The 90's found them teaming up with their friend Chris Burke, an actor with Down Syndrome who starred in the hit ABC-TV show “Life Goes On". The trio put a group together, signed a record deal with BMG and toured the country for twenty years including a stop in Valley City in 1995 where Joseph met his wife Michelle. After Chris retired 8 years ago, Joseph and John continued their folk music career releasing several cd's, appearing regularly on NPR and touring the country. They return to Valley City preforming for their first time in the newly restored Pioneer Park Amphitheater. With John on the fiddle, guitar and vocals and Joseph on guitar and vocals, their show is sure to include songs they have played before as well as a few new ones, some funny songs as well as the Orange Blossom Special!
Times-Online
Garage Sales
MOVING SALE! One day only! 1236 10th St. SW, Valley City. Saturday, August 13th. 9:00pm to 6:00pm Furniture, bedding, kitchen, home decor, exercise bike, holiday decor, & much more!
Times-Online
Free movie at Valley Twin Cinema, Aug. 14th
Come down to Valley Twin Cinema on Sunday, August 14th to enjoy a free movie showing the film “Courageous,” playing at 4:30 p.m., courtesy of Elim Evangelical Free Church. Nick Scoutten, Pastor at Elim, shares that Courageous “is a movie that encourages parents to truly rear their children in the fear and admonition of the Lord. It especially encourages men to be the kind of fathers and husbands that they ought to be, which is sadly often lacking even in Christian homes.”
kfgo.com
City of Fargo, Roers Construction reach agreement on townhome project
FARGO (KFGO) – It appears the months-long squabble over the Roosevelt neighborhood townhome project in north Fargo has been resolved. The city has negotiated a final settlement with Roers Construction that will allow the building of seven townhomes that were supposed to be completed by the end of last year.
fox40jackson.com
North Dakota parents furious after school board nixes Pledge of Allegiance: ‘Bunch of crap’
The board of education in Fargo, North Dakota angered some parents when it voted to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance at board meetings, only months after beginning the practice. Vice President of the Fargo School Board Jake Schmitz told “Fox & Friends First” Friday that the proponents of the...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
wdayradionow.com
Alarming spike in Fargo overdoses, a cut back in school bus service & a young runner battles illness.
News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Kyle Cornell filling in for Tom Tucker. Tonight's Headlines: Fargo Police warn of an alarming spike in overdose deaths in the city. A local school...
valleynewslive.com
A new set of paws entered the West Fargo Police Department
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two weeks ago, the West Fargo Police Department welcomed a new pup to their K-9 unit. K-9 Hondo is a 19-month-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands who is replacing the retired K-9 Brewtus. Chief Denis Otterness said the departments K-9 unit continues to evolve...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo South, Davies Cross Country athletes teaming up to benefit Freshman with Cancer
(Fargo, ND) -- Normally rivals, a pair of local cross country teams are banding together Thursday to support one of their own. The Cross Country teams from Fargo South and Davies High Schools will be hosting a joined car wash and bake sale at the Family Fare off 25th Street South to benefit Clara Motschenbacher.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Funeral procession route announced for former Clay County Sheriff Bergquist
(Moorhead, MN) -- More details are coming involving the upcoming funeral and procession involving a beloved member of the area law enforcement community. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting has now shared the funeral procession route that will be traveled during the late Bill Bergquist's services Monday. The procession will take...
wdayradionow.com
Drug overdoses on rise in Cass County
(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County officials say drug overdoses there are on the rise. The county experienced four overdoses this past weekend, three of them deadly. Fargo Cass Public Health prevention coordinator Robyn Litke Hall says there was a 55-percent increase in drug-related deaths in the county between 2019 and 2020.
Times-Online
Police: Vandalism uptick likely youthful misbehavior
Valley City social media pages have been buzzing with reports of vandalism over the past 10 days, ranging from graffiti to broken vehicle windows. While umbrage mounts, the Times-Record reached out to local law enforcement, who confirmed there is an increase in incidences, but that the situation is not one to be overly alarmed by.
kvrr.com
$1.5 Million Grant To Study Replacing Former Toll Bridge in North Fargo/Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calls it a “first step.”. A $1.5 million dollar federal grant has been awarded to study the replacement of the former toll bridge on the Red River that connects Fargo’s 12th Avenue North with Moorhead’s 15th Avenue North.
valleynewslive.com
Big & Rich recite ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ with audience in response to Fargo School Board vote
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scathing words from country band Big and Rich were handed down Thursday night, pointed at the members of the Fargo School Board in light of Monday’s vote to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before board meetings. Prior to rocking out, the band...
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: Fargo Has A Secret Taco Vendor You NEED To Find For The Food Truck Festival
It was last year around this time that I was told by one of my very good friends about a local legend. He told me of a taco stand in downtown Fargo that he called, “The best tacos I’ve ever had”. Seeing as he’s a bit of a food snob, this was high praise. “What’s the name of this taco stand?” I asked. He replied with two words:
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
K9 deployed in search of fugitive in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo police are using a K9 to help find a fugitive in the area. Officials say the man is wanted on an outstanding warrant and had run from police Wednesday night in the 16-hundred block of Main Avenue. K9 Toby was brought in to assist with the...
