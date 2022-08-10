Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com
Barrel & Flow Fest Returns With Food, Music, Culture and, Of Course, Beer
“One of America’s favorite festivals” is returning to Pittsburgh on Aug. 13, with a wide range of collaborations, vendors, artists and, of course, beer. Lots of it. Barrel & Flow will take place on Aug. 13 at 2865 Railroad St. in the Strip District, with representation from more than 30 Black-owned breweries, 55 unique collab brews and 150 vendors, among other things. This marks the fifth year for the festival, which is coming to the Strip District for the first time. Previously, it was held at the South Side Works.
pittsburghmagazine.com
A World Of Art Comes to Pittsburgh
Works from more than 100 artists will converge in Pittsburgh in the longest-running North American exhibition of contemporary art. The 58th Carnegie International, which has been presented every three-to-four years since 1896, begins Sept. 24 and runs through April 2. Works, ranging from those made in 1945 to new pieces, are meant to situate “international” within a local context and examine how art is shedding light on the current issues of the world.
Little Italy Days returns to Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood for 20th year
PITTSBURGH — The streets of Bloomfield will be bustling come next week, as “Little Italy Days” returns for its 20th year. “We have three packed stages of entertainment throughout the whole weekend, we have food galore, bocci, a kid zone,” said event producer Sal Richetti. The...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Why ‘Hollywood on the Mon’ Is Still Thriving
Each month in our “On Location” page, Pittsburgh Magazine highlights locations around the Steel City where major movies have been filmed. This month, Sean Collier spotlights “The Mothman Prophecies,” the supernatural thriller released in 2002 that starred Richard Gere and Laura Linney. Behind the scenes, these...
travelweekly.com
American Queen Voyages unveils its longest sailing ever
American Queen Voyages in 2023 will sail what it calls "the most comprehensive itinerary in the company's 10-year history" -- a 23-day trip on the American Countess from Minnesota to Pittsburgh. After a one-night hotel stay, the Grand Ohio & Upper Mississippi Rivers cruise will depart Red Wing, Minnesota, on...
wtae.com
Parking lot caves in at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden is a sight to see for visitors all year round, but one sight was unexpected this past weekend when the parking lot collapsed. “We had some staff that got in about between seven and 8:30, and another staff member or two came in between 8:30 and 9. 8:30 there was nothing, 9 o’clock we had this,” said Keith Kaiser, the executive director of the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden.
wtae.com
Pirates owner Bob Nutting buying Wigle Whiskey & Threadbare Cider and Mead
Pirates owner Bob Nutting is purchasing Wigle Whiskey and Threadbare Cider and Mead. On social media, Wigle Whiskey says, "After conducting an exhaustive search for a partner who would continue to grow Wigle and Threadbare in a thoughtful way, we are thrilled to announce the transition of our beloved companies to Pittsburgh Spirits."
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Shore prepares for crowds as concerts roll into Pittsburgh
Three major concerts and a Steelers game will bring thousands to Pittsburgh’s North Shore over the next four days, and officials urged everyone planning to converge on the area to plan ahead. Billy Joel performs tonight at PNC Park, followed by Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett and others...
pghcitypaper.com
My top 10 favorite songs by Pittsburgh artists
Over the past year and some months, I've covered a lot of music. From interviewing national touring acts to spotlighting local talent, Pittsburgh City Paper has been a platform for me to write about something I'm very passionate about. Because of this, I've listened to a lot of local music....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Slickville Community Days shines spotlight on former mining town
About 400 people live in the small Salem Township community of Slickville, but visitors will swell that number this weekend, for the town’s annual Community Days. Set for Friday and Saturday, the festival had its start as a remembrance of the town’s founding as a coal mining community a little more than a century ago.
kidsburgh.org
8 family events in Pittsburgh this weekend, from the Big Day Aht to the Asian Lantern Festival
Photo above courtesy of Venture Outdoors. These final weeks of the summer are filled with cool family events in Pittsburgh and the surrounding area. Check out what’s on tap for this weekend. Beginning Friday, Aug. 12: Asian Lantern Festival at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, 6:30 p.m. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PNC Park fans love Billy Joel just the way he is
It had been six years since Billy Joel last played a concert at PNC Park when he showed up at Pittsburgh’s baseball palace Thursday night. But Joel hadn’t forgotten what his fans wanted from him and did he ever give it to them. “Good evening Pittsburgh. Long time...
pittsburghmagazine.com
My Best of the ‘Burgh: Mikey Hood
Hood’s lifelong love for TV news is plain not only in her work on PTL, but in her other projects as well — among them, an online show called “PghSpot” and a live show called “Neighborhood Conversations,” where she transforms local businesses into a broadcast studio for a day and interviews local legends in front of a live studio audience. So, we wanted to know: What’s Mikey Hood’s Best of the ’Burgh?
pghcitypaper.com
Coraopolis Mexican market and taco stand provides exquisite tacos
A growing Latino community in Pittsburgh’s Coraopolis neighborhood is accentuated by delicious, authentic cuisine. The Coraopolis location of La Poblanita, a Mexican market store and taco stand just 20 minutes west of Downtown Pittsburgh, is one of three of the business’ locations in Western Pennsylvania where you can go and get Mexican groceries, treats, and prepared foods.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Take Your Taste Buds On Vacation Without Leaving Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Magazine headquarters is located on Washington’s Landing, formerly Herrs Island. That’s about as close to a vacation as I’m going to get this year. I’m sure a lot of Pittsburghers are in the same boat thanks to high gas prices, inflation and the lingering threat of Covid.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Places We Love: Condor’s Court at the National Aviary
With their stern gaze and 10-foot wingspan, the sight of an Andean condor is impressive. The stately, imposing birds — some of the largest raptors in the world — are surprisingly agile and active; you’re likely to see them strutting around their habitat, leaping majestically from rock to rock, if you visit them at the National Aviary.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Imagine Backing This Up? Watch As 150-Foot Long Beam Moves Through Regent Square
The first two of the last seven beams for the reconstruction of the Fern Hollow Bridge arrived this morning in a dramatic back-up truck delivery on South Braddock Avenue through Regent Square, which drew scores of people along the route to cheer on the construction workers. The first massive superload...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Peach festival, turkey dinner, ethnic food sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Denzel Washington Will Speak at the Grand Opening of the August Wilson House
A big name is coming to Pittsburgh to celebrate the grand opening of the August Wilson House, slated for Saturday, Aug. 13. Denzel Washington, two-time Academy Award-winning actor, will join Wilson’s widow Constanza Romero-Wilson in delivering welcome remarks starting at 1:30 p.m. Washington has played a vital role in...
whatzup.com
Country Grammy winners set for Monroeville
Shenandoah aren’t always on the road, but when called upon, they’re here to entertain. “Our only real tour we’ve been on was with Randy Travis in 1990, and that ended up being 75 dates,” lead singer Marty Raybon said in a telephone interview. “Some people have...
