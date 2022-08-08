Read full article on original website
Goodness Growth Q2 Revenue Increases 48% YoY, What About Adjusted EBITDA?
Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. GDNSF GDNS GDNSF Q2 2022 total revenue was $21.1 million, an increase of 48.2% as compared to Q2 2021, and 34.9% as compared to Q1 2022. Gross profit was $10.4 million, or 49.2 percent of revenue, as compared to gross profit of $6.9 million or 48.6 percent of revenue in Q2 last year.
Benzinga
Better Choice Co: Q2 Earnings Insights
Better Choice Co BTTR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Better Choice Co missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $5.53 million from...
Recap: Geron Q2 Earnings
Geron GERN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Geron beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was down $34 thousand from the same period last...
BIO-key Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
BIO-key Intl BKYI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BIO-key Intl posted an EPS of $-0.21. Revenue was up $954 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
PureCycle Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
PureCycle Technologies PCT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PureCycle Technologies beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Enovix ENVX stock moved upwards by 32.4% to $21.38 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.8 million, which is 458.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Motley Fool
Rivian Earnings: 9 Key Metrics You Should See
Second-quarter revenue was $364 million, beating Wall Street's consensus estimate of $337.5 million. Demand for the company's electric vehicles remains strong, but its production remains limited by supply chain constraints. It's making progress on supply constraints, and expects to be able to add a second shift for vehicle assembly toward...
Benzinga
KULR Tech Group Earnings Preview
KULR Tech Group KULR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that KULR Tech Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. KULR Tech Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Recap: Soligenix Q2 Earnings
Soligenix SNGX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Soligenix beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $200 thousand from the same period last...
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares increased by 7.7% to $3.2 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Loyalty Ventures's trading volume reached 52.3K shares. This is 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Aprea Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Aprea Therapeutics APRE reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aprea Therapeutics posted an EPS of $-0.99. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat...
StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
STON earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Consolidated Water Co: Q2 Earnings Insights
Consolidated Water Co CWCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 05:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Water Co beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.16. Revenue was up $4.37 million from...
Adams Resources & Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights
Adams Resources & Energy AE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adams Resources & Energy beat estimated earnings by 11.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was up $505.31...
Sunlight Financial's Earnings: A Preview
Sunlight Financial SUNL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sunlight Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05. Sunlight Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Analyst Ratings for Cytek Biosciences
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Cytek Biosciences CTKB stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Earnings Preview For Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences CALA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Calithera Biosciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.65. Calithera Biosciences bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Algonquin Power: Q2 Earnings Insights
Algonquin Power AQN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Algonquin Power beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $96.80 million from the same...
Schwazze Q2 Revenue Grows 44% YoY, What About Profit?
Schwazze, SHWZ SHWZ released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenues of $44.3 million, an increase of 44% compared to $30.7 million in Q2 2021. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights:. Gross profit increased to $25.2 million, an increase of 69% compared to $14.9 million during the...
KLA: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from KLA KLAC. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.3 per share. On Friday, KLA will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.3 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
