Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
electrek.co
This 28 mph Italian electric bike offers dual batteries on an eye-popping truss frame
The first time I saw the Fantic ISSIMO electric bike on a trip to Milan last year, I instantly fell in love with the design. And now that the company is offering a 45 km/h (28 mph) version that maxes out the legally allowable speed, I’m even more head over heels for this eye-catching electric bike.
Freethink
Flying sports car cleared for takeoff by FAA
A flying sports car has just been cleared for flight by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) — but to get behind the wheel of one, you’ll need to build it yourself. Samson Switchblade: Unlike the eVTOLs expected to one day ferry us across cities like airborne Ubers, Samson Sky’s Switchblade is designed to be a true flying car, capable of both flight and on-road driving.
yankodesign.com
ENGWE X26 E-bike conquers all terrains with its 1000W motor and dual batteries
Plenty of people have taken up biking or cycling recently, some to live a healthier lifestyle, others to escape the traffic of congested highways. Not all bikes are created equal, of course, and most are not equipped to handle different kinds of terrain. Even those that you could use to get to work and back aren’t always ready to face longer treks or rougher roads. Electric bicycles (not to be confused with electric scooters) can give you a leg up in terms of distance, but battery life and power will be perpetual concerns on the road. Whether you’re biking for sport or for work, you will probably want a bike that can handle anything and get you to your destination in comfort and in one piece, which is exactly what this monster of an E-bike brings to the table.
This New Luxury Lodge In Wyoming Wants to Give You a Hardy Taste of Big Country Living
Big Wyoming just got a big new lodge. Family-owned Wagonhound Land ranch opened the doors to its first seasonal guest lodge in the Mountain West state. Nestled on a whopping 300,000 acres of land across the Laramie Range of the Rocky Mountains, the property sits alongside a working ranch to offer guests the ultimate outdoors experience in the American West. The 8,000-square-foot lodge has seven bedrooms accommodating up to 22 guests. The property’s décor evokes to the traditional cabin lodge: Think exposed wood logs throughout anchored by working stone fireplace. An onsite art collection offers an homage to Western lifestyle, while taxidermy...
This New Line of Solar-Powered Catamarans Wants to Take the Place of Superyachts
Click here to read the full article. Catamarans aren’t always the most luxurious of vessels, but one German outfit is hoping to change that. Ultimate Catamarans has teamed up with Italian firm Luxury Projects on a new line of multihulls designed to bring seafarers all the comforts of a superyacht. Better still, each cat is equipped with the latest green tech to ensure cleaner cruising on the high seas. The Spaceline range comprises three models of differing sizes, including an 88-footer, a 120-footer and a 150-footer. Each vessel sports a lightweight aluminum hull that the company claims is as stable and sturdy...
yankodesign.com
Eco-sustainable pods can be a workspace in the middle of nature
Having an enclosed space in the middle of a forest may be a dream come true for some people. I wouldn’t want to live there of course but it would be a good place to get away every once in a while and breathe in nature, literally. And if the said space is eco-sustainable and made from sustainable materials, that is definitely a plus, or rather a requirement. If you could bring said space outside of the forest to the concrete jungle, then that would be an ideal product.
Do You Remember Vespa? Now They Offer Electric!
In this day and age, electricity is becoming more commonplace in just about all forms of transportation. Gas prices and never-ending inflation have made this option more and more appealing. So appealing that Vespa, a Piaggio Group Company, has jumped on the battery-powered moped bandwagon in the form of their Elettrica model.
Adventure Wagon Uses Modular Components To Build Custom Camper Vans
There is a wide range of camper van options available today to customers. You can buy pre-built products ready for adventure or build your own from the ground up. Adventure Wagon occupies a space between those extremes by using modular components to build custom camper vans. Adventure Wagon’s Modular Interior...
Top Speed
The Lucid Air Stealth Is Brilliantly Evil
Lucid Motors unveiled the Air back in 2020 as one of the models that will give Tesla a run for its money. It is not only the electric vehicle with the best range - 516 miles - but also the one with the fastest charging time: it adds up to 300 miles of charge in 20 minutes. Also, if you ask us, it is also one of the best-looking EVs at the moment. And, thanks to the addition of a new Stealth Look package, it will now look even better. The new option can be had with the Air Grand Touring Performance, the Air Grand Touring, and the Air Touring models, and it is priced from $6,000.
yankodesign.com
Headphones concept uses bamboo for sustainability
Electronic devices and gadgets have become an integral part of our lives in the past decades or so. But they’re not the most earth-friendly and actually contribute a lot to global waste when they near their life cycle and cannot always be recycled. Eco-friendly designers are always looking for ways to create devices using sustainable materials while not sacrificing quality. A lot of them remain product concepts but hopefully, we get to see them become actual devices soon.
RideApart
Custom Ducati 1100 Fuse By Revival Cycles Is Said To Be Worth $500,000
Revival Cycles, a custom shop based out of Austin, Texas, has some of the most beautiful custom creations the world has ever seen. A quick visit to their website makes it clear just how much attention they pay to the finer details. Perhaps the shop’s pièce de résistance is this bike right here, the Ducati 1100 Fuse. This rolling work of art took several years to complete, and is undeniably one of the most striking custom builds we’ve ever seen.
Car Camping Gift Guide: 8 Outsider-Approved Products, Including Pop-Up Tent, Hatchet, and Portable Grill
Car camping is the most popular form of camping for a reason. It’s especially convenient to be able to drive your vehicle to a campsite, unload your gear, and set up shop. Car camping—as opposed to backpacking, survivalist camping, or canoe camping—affords you the opportunity to cram your vehicle full of gear, including “luxuries” that may not fit in a backpack or canoe.
hypebeast.com
Meet Jamps, The Studio Making One-Offs From Its Own Scrap Metal
Martha McGuinn and Tom Pearson of Jamps Studio have been the designer-problem-solvers behind the scenography of many of London’s exhibitions for a long time. The pair met some 10 years earlier when they were studying at the city’s Royal College of Art and founded their own studio straight after. But, as it does, life’s twists and turns eventually took them in different directions – quite literally – with Martha staying put in the UK and Tom moving to Russia to attend the Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture, and Design.
yankodesign.com
This LEGO G-Shock Mudmaster looks just about as realistic as the original
It’s proportionally accurate, has a stunningly realistic dial, and can even be worn on your wrist. The LEGO G-Shock Mudmaster comes with a display stand and even has a set of interchangeable straps, all made out of LEGO bricks. In fact, the only thing this timepiece can’t do is tell the time… but then again, is it even supposed to?!
