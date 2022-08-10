Read full article on original website
Juliete Satchell
2d ago
do you think they care? they are only for themselves. all Wacoans who go to their businesses support what they are doing. if you don't like boycott their businesses.
Reply(2)
26
Nancy Linkous Lewis
2d ago
I can't stand this couple they are worth 750 million made off the backs of WACO TAXPAYERS! Now they are going to update the terminal at the Waco Airport be prepared for more SHIPLAP
Reply(2)
18
Juanita Robinson
2d ago
This is sooo TRUE!!! I'm happy that they brought business to SOME parts of Waco but they forgot about the parts that REALLY need to be "FIXED UP"!Affordable housing for ALL parts of the city is what they should have been doing! Don't just focus on one area and cater to the highest incomes... EVERYONE NEEDS A ROOF OVER THEIR HEADS THAT'S AFFORDABLE!!!
Reply(5)
17
Related
7 spectacular surprises inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' new Fixer Upper castle in Waco
“Are you ready to see your fixer upper?” the enthusiastic tour guide asked, channeling Chip and Joanna Gaines and their famous “big reveal” line from TV’s Fixer Upper. This time, it wasn't the home owners waiting outside a first glimpse at their home makeover; it was a small group of tourists gathered on the porch, ready to step inside the Gaineses’ most ambitious renovation project yet — a century-old castle in Waco.
WacoTrib.com
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Waco.
News Channel 25
Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
Belton business set to reopen after losing nearly half its inventory from 150-acre fire
BELTON, Texas — Budget Wrench-A-Part is one of the several businesses that experienced damage from a 150 acre wildfire in July. After being closed for a week and half and undergoing restoration across the property, the Belton salvage yard is reopening Wednesday. The fire-causing damage to the property was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
More Water, Please! Texans Celebrate The Return Of Rain Showers
Well, if finally rained in Temple, Texas yesterday! (Wednesday, August 10) In life, we all dream of moments like these. A long stretch of not seeing something, wishing we could it see it again. Whether it a be a food item taken off a menu, or simply wishing to family after a long stretch.
Magnifique: There’s A New French Bakery to Love in Killeen, Texas
I love it when a new locally owned business opens in Killeen, Texas - especially when they serve food. We're a melting pot of a community with so much culinary variety, and now we can add "French bakery" to the list. WHO AND WHAT IS CHIC FRENCH BAKERY IN KILLEEN,...
Saddle Up Killeen, Texas – Murdoch’s Ranch And Home Supply Is Coming To Town
One thing for certain about Killeen, Texas - it sometimes lacks in the cowboy-friendly department. (And I am not talking about the football team.) But a new place looking to open up soon could change all that. MURDOCH'S RANCH & HOME SUPPLY IS COMING TO KILLEEN, TEXAS. I’m not saying...
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds
KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
One dead, six without a home in Copperas Cove fire
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The video above and below are from previous segments on Belton rebuilding after fire in the area. A house fire in Copperas Cove left one person dead and six others removed from their homes, out of those six are three pets, according to Copperas Cove Fire Department.
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas
If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
KHOU
'I could hardly breathe' | Pearland pitcher reflects on hitting his friend in the head with a pitch
WACO, Texas — A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher, who also happened to be his friend, in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas. The incident happened during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final.
KCEN TV NBC 6
City of Killeen closing alternate lanes on Trimmier Road
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Public Works will be closing alternating lanes in the 9000 block of Trimmier Road on Aug.11. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. crews will be installing paving for a road cut, according to the city. Crews will be guiding traffic around the work area, as lanes remain open in the area.
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Budget Wrench-A-Part rebuilding after Dog Ridge Fire
The Dog Ridge Fire in Belton burned 150 acres last month. A small business, Bdget Wrench-A-Part, was one of the several businesses impacted. They are now rebuilding.
This Killeen, Texas Hip-Hop Artist Wrote A Country Song That Has The City’s Attention
The talent on display in Killeen, Texas is, in my opinion, is absolutely underrated and often overlooked. We've had singers make it on national TV and athletes go on to the major leagues, so it's no surprise that an artist from our town is bringing attention to the community with a creative endeavor.
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas
The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
fox44news.com
Back-to-School preps in full swing at Midway ISD
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The school year is back in full swing, along with plenty of fun activities within the Midway Independent School District!. Here is a rundown of some key events coming up this month, courtesy of Director of Communications Traci Marlin:. Wednesday, August 10:. Fish Camp...
Local photos of alligators spark curiosity, garner attention
BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Facebook image of an alligator on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has left some people wondering what alligators are doing in Bell County. Jonathan Warner, the Alligator Program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, told 6 News some alligators do, in fact, call Bell County home.
fox44news.com
One dead, six displaced in Copperas Cove house fire
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead, three people have been displaced and three pets have been displaced after a house fire in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove Fire Department received an alarm at approximately 7:08 a.m. Friday, reporting a fire in a home in the 100 block of January Street. Three fire engines, one ambulance, the shift supervisor, the fire chief, and several police officers responded to the call. The first arriving firefighters found smoke coming from upstairs, and were told two residents were still up there. Mutual aid assistance was immediately requested from the Fort Hood Fire Department and Fort Hood EMS.
Comments / 70