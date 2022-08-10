ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Juliete Satchell
2d ago

do you think they care? they are only for themselves. all Wacoans who go to their businesses support what they are doing. if you don't like boycott their businesses.

Nancy Linkous Lewis
2d ago

I can't stand this couple they are worth 750 million made off the backs of WACO TAXPAYERS! Now they are going to update the terminal at the Waco Airport be prepared for more SHIPLAP

Juanita Robinson
2d ago

This is sooo TRUE!!! I'm happy that they brought business to SOME parts of Waco but they forgot about the parts that REALLY need to be "FIXED UP"!Affordable housing for ALL parts of the city is what they should have been doing! Don't just focus on one area and cater to the highest incomes... EVERYONE NEEDS A ROOF OVER THEIR HEADS THAT'S AFFORDABLE!!!

CultureMap San Antonio

7 spectacular surprises inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' new Fixer Upper castle in Waco

“Are you ready to see your fixer upper?” the enthusiastic tour guide asked, channeling Chip and Joanna Gaines and their famous “big reveal” line from TV’s Fixer Upper. This time, it wasn't the home owners waiting outside a first glimpse at their home makeover; it was a small group of tourists gathered on the porch, ready to step inside the Gaineses’ most ambitious renovation project yet — a century-old castle in Waco.
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds

KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

One dead, six without a home in Copperas Cove fire

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The video above and below are from previous segments on Belton rebuilding after fire in the area. A house fire in Copperas Cove left one person dead and six others removed from their homes, out of those six are three pets, according to Copperas Cove Fire Department.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

City of Killeen closing alternate lanes on Trimmier Road

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Public Works will be closing alternating lanes in the 9000 block of Trimmier Road on Aug.11. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. crews will be installing paving for a road cut, according to the city. Crews will be guiding traffic around the work area, as lanes remain open in the area.
KILLEEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas

The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
FORT HOOD, TX
fox44news.com

Back-to-School preps in full swing at Midway ISD

HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The school year is back in full swing, along with plenty of fun activities within the Midway Independent School District!. Here is a rundown of some key events coming up this month, courtesy of Director of Communications Traci Marlin:. Wednesday, August 10:. Fish Camp...
HEWITT, TX
KCEN

Local photos of alligators spark curiosity, garner attention

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Facebook image of an alligator on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has left some people wondering what alligators are doing in Bell County. Jonathan Warner, the Alligator Program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, told 6 News some alligators do, in fact, call Bell County home.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

One dead, six displaced in Copperas Cove house fire

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead, three people have been displaced and three pets have been displaced after a house fire in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove Fire Department received an alarm at approximately 7:08 a.m. Friday, reporting a fire in a home in the 100 block of January Street. Three fire engines, one ambulance, the shift supervisor, the fire chief, and several police officers responded to the call. The first arriving firefighters found smoke coming from upstairs, and were told two residents were still up there. Mutual aid assistance was immediately requested from the Fort Hood Fire Department and Fort Hood EMS.
COPPERAS COVE, TX

