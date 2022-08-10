ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Celebrated Italian chef joins Paso winery for special event

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVFoJ_0hBnRe6Z00
Chef Fabrizio Giorgi.

Evening’s focus will highlight local organics

– Local winery ONX Wines will host its annual Dine in the Vines event with Chef Fabrizio Giorgi this Sept. 17. Fabrizio hails from Northern Italy and is honored to share his love for large family meals that he learned from his Nonna. “I have had the privilege to cook for celebrities in the past like Barbra Streisand, Eddie Murphy, Randy Newman and more,” he says. The winery will be setting a long table amidst the vines sparking conversation and camaraderie with Winemaker Drew Nenow and the ONX team. It will be a “farm-to-fork” experience with guitarist Kenny Taylor and courses presented by the winery’s winemaking and farmstead team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6QR4_0hBnRe6Z00

The evening’s focus will highlight local organics. It will begin a refreshing grilled peach and Ricotta bed of greens paired with ONX’s hallmark Grenache blend, Mad Crush. The second course will include a wild mushroom risotto with pecorino truffle fondue and their 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, Caliber.

Rounding out the night will be the chef’s petite filet mignon with heirloom carrots paired with Noble Intrigue, which received 95 points from Jeb Dunnuck. The finale will begin with a chocolate, coffee, and raspberry coulis mousse with sea salt and almond brittle. With the closing course, the wine club exclusive, Black Orchid Petite Syrah will be shared as their special reserve library wine for the evening.

To secure a ticket to this year’s event visit onxwines.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

A Pair of Restaurants to Watch Are Coming to Las Colinas

A little bit of Monaco is coming to Las Colinas. On September 16, Monaco Restaurant will open in the Water Street area, facing the canals — and yes, there will be gondola service. David Lamberti, the owner of Lamberti’s Ristorante in Irving, is opening a place that takes its...
RESTAURANTS
Eater

A Fine Dining Chef Reimagines Japanese American Food in the Heart of Little Tokyo

Answering that question is at the heart of chef Chris Ono’s culinary residency, Hansei, at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC) in Little Tokyo, which debuts this Thursday, August 11 and runs until next spring. After cutting his teeth in some of the world’s most storied kitchens, Ono’s next chapter promises to be his most ambitious effort yet. Course by course, the chef’s tasting menu takes diners through a richly inspired culinary journey from the perspective of a Los Angeles-born, fine dining-trained, fourth-generation Japanese American. By exploring, defining, and sharing what Ono calls “LA Nikkei” cuisine, the chef wants diners to reimagine Japanese American foodways beyond staple dishes like teriyaki and California rolls.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Classic Vodka Martini Cocktail Recipe

James Bond was onto something — and no, we don't mean hot on the trail of Dr. No or onto the vile plans of Alex Trevelyan. We mean he was onto something with his choice of beverage and its method of preparation. While the original martini was made with gin, the vodka martini has been around for so many generations that calling it a "classic" is more than justified. Indeed, according to Newsweek, Bond did in most cases specifically drink vodka martinis. And of course, he asked for them — say it with us — "Shaken, not stirred."
DRINKS
InsideHook

This Montecito-Born Canned Sake Spritz Is the Perfect Poolside Beverage

The canned booze world is evolving at a rapid clip. A couple years ago, we might have opened a small-batch canned wine like Nomadica because it was a novelty. Now, these new ways to take the edge off are a way of life. The ready-to-drink canned cocktail category grew by 50% from 2019 to 2020, and that surge has continued in the intervening years. Pre-mixed cocktails were the fastest growing spirits category in 2021, increasing another 42.3% from the year before. That’s a whopping $1.6 billion that may have otherwise gone to beer, wine and hard liquor.
MONTECITO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Newman
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Barbra Streisand
SFGate

Celebrate National Lemonade Day with Tasty Treats

(BPT) - Aug. 20 is National Lemonade Day, and with temperatures reaching record highs, it’s the perfect time to indulge in a thirst-quenching lemonade treat. It’s no wonder that lemonade has been an American fan favorite since the 1870s, especially during the summer months when you just can’t seem to hydrate enough. It’s scientifically proven that lemonade is a thirst quencher: tart, sour beverages stimulate salivation, and acidic drinks give the impression of hydration even after you’ve had the last drop. But that doesn’t mean you have to stick to drinks.
DRINKS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay

Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Eats

Every Restaurant Gordon Ramsay Owns, From Las Vegas to London

Gordon Ramsay is more than just the instantly recognizable chef who always demands the best from his staff and those he works with. He's also a celebrated restaurateur himself. He's brought his high standards to the kitchen time and time again at eateries all around the globe -- and he's planning on opening up even more in the near future, with several additional locations coming in the next few years.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winery#Long Table#Food Drink#Beverages#Italian#Onx Wines#Nonna
Robb Report

Meet the Chefs Cooking High-End Cuisine for the VIPs at This Year’s US Open Tournament

Another tennis tournament, another assortment of delicious food for spectators to indulge in. Hot on the heels of the Citi Open in Washington, DC, the US Open kicks off later this month, on August 29—and those in attendance will have the opportunity to partake in some premium food offerings while they watch the matches. Notable this year is American Express’s Centurion Suite at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, where Platinum Card members will have exclusive access to specially curated food from a few big-name chefs. Cedric Vongerichten (of Wayan), Michael Solomonov (Zahav, Merkaz and Laser Wolf in Brooklyn and Philly) and Ignacio...
TENNIS
The Independent

Cavita: Earthy, elevated Mexican home cooking in a romantic Marylebone setting

Anyone who’s visited Mexico will bore you to tears with how much they love its unique colours and textures. They attempt to bring back a little piece of it, usually in the form of colourful ceramics, woven fabric, mind-bending art or pretty bottles of tequila or mezcal. The same warmth and texture welcomes you at Cavita, a little slice of escapism on Wigmore Street, just a stone’s throw north of the Oxford Street and Bond Street megastores.From the smooth terracotta exterior to the flickering candles that dimly light the cavernous inside, this is an immersive taste of the motherland. It’s...
RECIPES
InsideHook

The Wines and Wonders of Sicily’s West Coast

My first flight into Sicily was a bleary-eyed dream come true. I woke from my red-eye stupor to plane window-sized views of sandy beaches, coastal inlets and rows of vineyards atop rolling mountains. Later, as I taxied into Palermo, the dramatic landscape unfurled before me, the capital city of the island juxtaposing urban dwellings against the Mediterranean Sea and western mountain ranges of Sicily, visible from the majority of downtown sidewalks.
DRINKS
Primetimer

The Bear Fuels Massive Demand for Italian Beef Sandwiches

Yes, chef! Thanks to FX's The Bear, demand for Italian beef sandwiches has skyrocketed, according to an article in the New York Times. The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White as a Michelin-star chef who returns home to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland. The series centers on Carmy's (White) efforts to keep the restaurant afloat — as told through many close-ups of juicy beef.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Alastair Little: The Legendary British Chef's Net Worth At The Time Of His Death Revealed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. According to Eater, Alastair Little was "the grandfather of modern British cooking." Little opened his first restaurant, named "Alastair Little," in Soho, London in 1985. His eponymous restaurant pioneered the way for modern British cooking and broke many barriers, including letting guests view the open kitchen. Little also left tables bare and used paper napkins instead of cloth napkins. His most shocking move was changing the menu twice daily, depending on what he could find at the local markets. His restaurant won the Times Restaurant of the Year award in 1993 (per Celebseek).
RECIPES
Mashed

The Sweet Story Behind Top Chef Winner Buddha Lo's 'Marry Me' Pasta

"Top Chef" Season 19 winner Buddha Lo was a clear frontrunner throughout the whole competition because of his technique and understanding of flavor (via Distractify). He has also been a fan of the show since he was a teenager and binge-watched eight seasons during quarantine, taking notes along the way to inform his strategy (per Food & Wine). In the end, his preparation, technique, and inspiration from his family created the perfect storm to lead him to victory. Family played an especially important role for Lo, whose father passed away right before he found out he was on the show (via E! News).
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Everything You Need to Know About Petite Sirah

Petite Sirah should be more popular than it is. After all, it checks so many of the boxes that American consumers often look for in a red wine: It tends to display ripe, rich fruit, leans toward the more powerful end of the spectrum, and its spice notes allow it to pair with a wide range of foods. Petite Sirah also plays well in the proverbial sandbox with other grape varieties, often lending blends greater depth of color and an undertow of richness. Despite the fact that even the best examples rarely cost a fortune, it flies relatively under the radar –– but this grape variety has the potential to offer profound, joyous pleasure.
DRINKS
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy