CBS Philly

4 Philadelphia city pools to close this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you want to take a dip in some Philadelphia pools, time is running out. The first four city pools will close Friday.The pools shutting down are at American Legion Playground, Awbury Playground, Sacks Playground and Stinger Square.You can find the full pool closing schedule here.
The Philadelphia Citizen

How to Make Illegal Guns Kryptonite

Philadelphia set a record in 2021 with 562 murders. 2022 will most likely be worse. As of August 9 at midnight, we had suffered 337 homicides, nine more or a three percent increase over 2021, the deadliest year in city history. On August 1, the murder count this year exceeded...
PhillyBite

Places Not To Be Missed On Your First Visit To Philadelphia

- It has been a rough few years for everybody, and now many are looking to take a vacation and get back to normality. While some countries continue to impose travel restrictions due to Covid-19, the United States is open for vaccinated tourists. One of the most overlooked destinations in the States is Philadelphia. The city is the 5th largest in the country, and yet it doesn't get the recognition it deserves.
PhillyBite

21 Best in Class Philadelphia Cheesesteaks

- Philadelphians love cheesesteaks because they trigger happy memories. I'm Jim Pappas, and I have eaten 1,000 different cheesesteaks in the last four years. When I ask people about their favorite Cheesesteak, I hear about my dad's favorite place, eating in the back of mom's station wagon and waiting in line for a cheesesteak after a night out with friends.
WSOC Charlotte

Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild

BLUE BELL, Pa. — This is quite a family tree. A Pennsylvania woman celebrated the birth of her 100th great-grandchild -- three months before her 100th birthday. “I’m just thinking about how lucky I am,” Marguerite Trenwith Koller told WCAU-TV. The television station reported that Koller, who...
NBC Philadelphia

First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City

The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
PhillyBite

Where to Get the Best Sushi in Philadelphia

The sushi scene in Philadelphia has been booming for decades, with many modern and upscale options. However, there are some smaller, less expensive places to find good sushi in the city. The best places to find a good sushi meal in Philadelphia are spread across the city, from South Philly to Fishtown. While you'll find some of the most delicious sushi in the world here, these aren't the only locations in the city.
Phillymag.com

Living in Upper Darby: A Neighborhood Guide

Philly’s largest suburb has become its most cosmopolitan, promising “The World in One Place.”. Those who think of Upper Darby as white-bread haven’t been here in a while. Over the past 30 years, immigrants from Asia, Latin America, Africa and elsewhere have made this middle-of-the-road suburb a truly diverse global community. These new Upper Darbyites have opened businesses that welcome everyone, starting with the big H Mart (7050 Terminal Square), the pan-Asian food emporium.
UPI News

N.J. mom rents billboard to congratulate doctor daughter

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A proud New Jersey mother celebrated her daughter receiving a doctorate by purchasing space on a billboard in a busy area. Kendra Busbee, 52, of Camden, said she paid $1,250 to have the face of her daughter, Kristine Smalls, 30, printed on the billboard overlooking Route 130 in Camden to congratulate her on earning her doctorate in psychology from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
PhillyBite

Best Sandwiches Shops in Philadelphia

Is known as the home of the Cheesesteak and Hoagie. But, the Philly sandwich world is full of local eateries creating some of the "Best Philly Sandwiches," which sometimes are unlooked by even locals. Where to Find The Best Sandwiches Shops in Philadelphia. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch...
CBS Philly

African American History Museum to move to former Philadelphia family court building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Historic changes are coming for Philadelphia's African American Museum. Plans are in the works to redevelop the Ben Franklin Parkway and they involve the museum moving to a larger location.After 46 years, the African American Museum will move from its current Arch Street location to the vacant former family court building on Vine Street.The African American Museum has been in this building for the last 46 years, but officials say it can't become a world-class museum from here. That's why they're moving to a different building, triple the size of the current one.It's a historic moment for...
CBS News

Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, other city officials to address gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, other officials and anti-violence activists will join the Nicetown Community Development Corporation for a press conference on Thursday morning to address the uptick in gun violence. This year's presser commemorates the five-year anniversary of the death of Executive Director Zakariyya A. Rahman's son's senseless murder.
PhillyBite

Mandarin & Pan-Asian Dishes with French Flair at CinCin Restaurant

Philadelphia, PA - CinCin is in the city and out of this world! A day in the life of a Realtor. Showed homes for sale in Packer Park and South Philly. Realtor Dana Friedman went with me to meet our client in Ambler at 3. Afterward, we stopped at CinCin in Chestnut Hill for a super early dinner.
