Ohio OT William Satterwhite talks first offer and June camps
Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban has been one of the top programs in the state of Ohio under head coach Tim Tyrell when it comes to both on-field success and producing Division I talent. The Knights have a talented 2024 class and one of their top prospects is offensive lineman William...
Akron Ellet football coach on leave after player drowns at Melanie Lake
Steve Fasig, the head of coach of the Akron Ellet Orangemen, has been placed on paid administrative leave by the Akron School District nearly three weeks after a player died after a team outing.
'His first interest is athletes': Lynn Groll and the sudden rise of a Northwest Ohio high school football magazine
At first glance it looks indistinguishable from any other football preview magazine — eye-catchingly colorful, undeniably glossy, and absolutely jam-packed with information. Opening it up, however, reveals a different cast of characters than late summer’s usual Athlon Sports or Phil Steele fare. Instead of the Browns and Lions, readers get Bryan and Leipsic; instead of Ohio State and Michigan, Otsego and Maumee. This is Black Swamp Football, a pet project of Napoleon resident Lynn Groll that has grown into something of a regional phenomenon in its fourth year of existence. Its presence in businesses throughout Northwest Ohio is considerable – 32 locations in 25 area towns, all proudly pinned on Groll’s Twitter account. In addition to the print product and Groll’s 2,700-strong Twitter following, the magazine boasts a website, a podcast, a gamecast, and official merchandise. “My goal would be to have a magazine for the whole state of Ohio at some point,” Groll said. “That’s big, big, big picture. There’s one in Texas, there’s some other states that have something like this, but that would be my big goal.”
Coed Middle School Golf falls to Minerva 196 – 231
In their first home match of the season, Traevon Washington led the Quakers with a 50, followed by Max Hammers with a 54 and Eli James with a 56. Caden Arcuri carded a 71, Christian Bryan 72, Kendle Ford 76, and Elijah Green 78. The team will participate in the Early Bird Invitational this Friday hosted by West Branch at Westville Lake Golf Course.
Thursday's HS football scrimmage report: West Holmes, Dover win
West Holmes rolled to a 42-6 high school football scrimmage win over Columbus Africentric in a half of play at Knights Stadium in Millersburg Thursday night. Mason Wolfe fired four touchdown passes as he connected with Kyle Maltarich (10 yards and 65 yards), Logan Zollars (9 yards) and Quinn Cornwell (5 yards), while Elisha Baldridge had a 20-yard scoring run and Zach Shepler added a 5-yard TD run. ...
Ansonia Girl’s golf defeats Covington at Echo Hills
PIQUA — Ansonia High School Girl’s golf won a road match at Echo Hills Golf Course against Covington, 247-275. The Tigers were led by Marissa Shook with a 51. Makayla Stachler was second with a 64 and Zoey Elson shot a 65. Macy Sink was not too far behind both of them, shooting a 67.
What to know about Ohio high school football in the Columbus area before the season begins
Central Ohio high school football teams are preparing for the 2022 season, and the ThisWeek sports staff is right there with them. Our writers have been watching practices and talking with coaches and players to give fans insight to their favorite teams – and their opponents. The season previews have been written and edited, and it’s time to share them, along with some fantastic photos from our photographers.
High School Girls Tennis 2022 preview: A look at the top players
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The 2022 high school girls tennis season is underway. Here’s a look at some of the top individual players in the Greater Cleveland and Akron areas:
Ashland Arrows 2022 high school football preview
Ashland’s football team is ready to put last season behind it after failing to win at least four games for the first time since 2001. The Arrows finished last year with a 3-7 overall record but enter this season loaded with potential playmakers at several positions. Optimism remains high...
2022 area boys golf preview: Fort Loramie has big expectations
Fort Loramie’s boys golf team missed out on a state berth last year after qualifying in 2019 and 2020. The squad is aiming for a state berth this year with five lettermen returning. “We’ve got talent at the top of the roster and depth all the way through,” 15th-year...
