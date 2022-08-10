ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

'His first interest is athletes': Lynn Groll and the sudden rise of a Northwest Ohio high school football magazine

At first glance it looks indistinguishable from any other football preview magazine — eye-catchingly colorful, undeniably glossy, and absolutely jam-packed with information. Opening it up, however, reveals a different cast of characters than late summer’s usual Athlon Sports or Phil Steele fare. Instead of the Browns and Lions, readers get Bryan and Leipsic; instead of Ohio State and Michigan, Otsego and Maumee. This is Black Swamp Football, a pet project of Napoleon resident Lynn Groll that has grown into something of a regional phenomenon in its fourth year of existence. Its presence in businesses throughout Northwest Ohio is considerable – 32 locations in 25 area towns, all proudly pinned on Groll’s Twitter account. In addition to the print product and Groll’s 2,700-strong Twitter following, the magazine boasts a website, a podcast, a gamecast, and official merchandise. “My goal would be to have a magazine for the whole state of Ohio at some point,” Groll said. “That’s big, big, big picture. There’s one in Texas, there’s some other states that have something like this, but that would be my big goal.”
TOLEDO, OH
salemathletics.org

Coed Middle School Golf falls to Minerva 196 – 231

In their first home match of the season, Traevon Washington led the Quakers with a 50, followed by Max Hammers with a 54 and Eli James with a 56. Caden Arcuri carded a 71, Christian Bryan 72, Kendle Ford 76, and Elijah Green 78. The team will participate in the Early Bird Invitational this Friday hosted by West Branch at Westville Lake Golf Course.
MINERVA, OH
State
Ohio State
The Times-Reporter

Thursday's HS football scrimmage report: West Holmes, Dover win

West Holmes rolled to a 42-6 high school football scrimmage win over Columbus Africentric in a half of play at Knights Stadium in Millersburg Thursday night. Mason Wolfe fired four touchdown passes as he connected with Kyle Maltarich (10 yards and 65 yards), Logan Zollars (9 yards) and Quinn Cornwell (5 yards), while Elisha Baldridge had a 20-yard scoring run and Zach Shepler added a 5-yard TD run. ...
MILLERSBURG, OH
Daily Advocate

Ansonia Girl’s golf defeats Covington at Echo Hills

PIQUA — Ansonia High School Girl’s golf won a road match at Echo Hills Golf Course against Covington, 247-275. The Tigers were led by Marissa Shook with a 51. Makayla Stachler was second with a 64 and Zoey Elson shot a 65. Macy Sink was not too far behind both of them, shooting a 67.
ANSONIA, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

What to know about Ohio high school football in the Columbus area before the season begins

Central Ohio high school football teams are preparing for the 2022 season, and the ThisWeek sports staff is right there with them. Our writers have been watching practices and talking with coaches and players to give fans insight to their favorite teams – and their opponents. The season previews have been written and edited, and it’s time to share them, along with some fantastic photos from our photographers.
COLUMBUS, OH
#Camp Perry#Great Falls
The Times-Gazette

Ashland Arrows 2022 high school football preview

Ashland’s football team is ready to put last season behind it after failing to win at least four games for the first time since 2001. The Arrows finished last year with a 3-7 overall record but enter this season loaded with potential playmakers at several positions. Optimism remains high...
ASHLAND, OH
Sidney Daily News

2022 area boys golf preview: Fort Loramie has big expectations

Fort Loramie’s boys golf team missed out on a state berth last year after qualifying in 2019 and 2020. The squad is aiming for a state berth this year with five lettermen returning. “We’ve got talent at the top of the roster and depth all the way through,” 15th-year...
FORT LORAMIE, OH

