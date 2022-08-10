ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

A community conversation about Seattle and the overdose crisis

King County is experiencing a record amount of overdose deaths. The number of residents who died from a drug overdose has doubled over the past five years. KUOW invited a panel of experts in the field of addiction and recovery to share their on-the-ground experience and answer your questions about this public health crisis. Here are a few takeaways from that conversation.
SEATTLE, WA
King County will propose new facilities to serve people in behavioral health crisis

King County officials said Thursday that current resources for people in behavioral health crisis are at a breaking point, and they are seeking to open more facilities to serve them. The plan will include proposed walk-in facilities for people who need “urgent care” related to mental health or addiction, as...
Seattle considers fixing equity gap in cannabis industry

Seattle officials are trying to fix a glaring problem in the cannabis industry: a lack of Black owners. Mayor Bruce Harrell has put forward a suite of bills to address the issue. They are now up for council consideration. “While these policies alone cannot solve generations of injustice, they are...
SEATTLE, WA
Take two for Seattle's social housing initiative

This is going to be the last weekend that backers of Seattle’s social housing initiative can try to gather enough signatures to get on the February 2023 ballot. House Our Neighbors is backing Initiative 135. Supporters initially aimed to have it on the November ballot, but failed to get enough signatures to qualify. Now they’re aiming for the next election in February and are gathering more signatures to make it happen.
SEATTLE, WA
Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle

Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
SEATTLE, WA
West Seattle Bridge will open in September

You hear that? If you listen closely, you can hear all of West Seattle erupting in a unified cheer upon hearing the news that the West Seattle Bridge is slated to open on Sept. 18, 2022. “This monumental effort has repaired the cracks and made the bridge stronger and safer,"...
SEATTLE, WA

