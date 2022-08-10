Read full article on original website
KUOW
A community conversation about Seattle and the overdose crisis
King County is experiencing a record amount of overdose deaths. The number of residents who died from a drug overdose has doubled over the past five years. KUOW invited a panel of experts in the field of addiction and recovery to share their on-the-ground experience and answer your questions about this public health crisis. Here are a few takeaways from that conversation.
KUOW
King County will propose new facilities to serve people in behavioral health crisis
King County officials said Thursday that current resources for people in behavioral health crisis are at a breaking point, and they are seeking to open more facilities to serve them. The plan will include proposed walk-in facilities for people who need “urgent care” related to mental health or addiction, as...
KUOW
'We don't have the resources, but we do see the need.' King County creates mental health coalition
Over one million people in Washington state have a mental health condition. In February 2021, almost half of adults in the state reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. Thirty percent were unable to get needed counseling or therapy. A new coalition announced Thursday by King County Executive Dow Constantine is...
KUOW
Seattle considers fixing equity gap in cannabis industry
Seattle officials are trying to fix a glaring problem in the cannabis industry: a lack of Black owners. Mayor Bruce Harrell has put forward a suite of bills to address the issue. They are now up for council consideration. “While these policies alone cannot solve generations of injustice, they are...
KUOW
Seattle ambulance contractor paid nearly $1.4 million in fines last year for being late
The private ambulance contractor for the Seattle Fire Department, AMR – or American Medical Response – paid nearly $1.4 million last year for violating the terms of its contract with Seattle and arriving late to calls. AMR contracts with Seattle to provide basic life support ambulance services and...
KUOW
Take two for Seattle's social housing initiative
This is going to be the last weekend that backers of Seattle’s social housing initiative can try to gather enough signatures to get on the February 2023 ballot. House Our Neighbors is backing Initiative 135. Supporters initially aimed to have it on the November ballot, but failed to get enough signatures to qualify. Now they’re aiming for the next election in February and are gathering more signatures to make it happen.
KUOW
Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle
Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
KUOW
What would you spend $38 million on? (It has to be ferries): Today So Far
Washington State Ferries just got some fresh federal funding. Now it has to decide what to do with it. Washington has a shortage of 911 dispatchers. Flooding and outages and chilly air. Seattle's new youth jail doesn't work too well. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter...
KUOW
Ferry service ... from Des Moines? Walk-on sailings to Seattle launch this week
KUOW talks with Des Moines City Manager Michael Matthias about the city's new walk-on ferry service to Seattle. Starting this week, commuters have a new option to travel into Seattle from the south, thanks to a new walk-on ferry out of Des Moines. “We’re located on the (Puget) Sound, and...
KUOW
West Seattle Bridge will open in September
You hear that? If you listen closely, you can hear all of West Seattle erupting in a unified cheer upon hearing the news that the West Seattle Bridge is slated to open on Sept. 18, 2022. “This monumental effort has repaired the cracks and made the bridge stronger and safer,"...
KUOW
As summer ebbs, outdoor concerts may be the ticket this weekend
Take a break from the news for a few minutes and look ahead to the weekend. KUOW’s Kim Malcolm reached out to Seattle Times music writer Michael Rietmulder today for some tips on what's shaping up to be a big weekend for live music. For those who don't know,...
