Ottawa County, OH

Internationally respected sculptor Andy Sacksteder finds a home at TAG

Visitors to The Arts Garage (TAG) in Port Clinton eventually find themselves drawn to a back corner studio where sculptor Andy Sacksteder, covered in bits of wet clay, quietly shapes small busts and life-size works of art. Although Sacksteder has only been working with clay for about 14 years, he has already earned a reputation as an award-winning, internationally-respected artist.
Dorothy J. Malfara – May 13, 1929 – August 7, 2022

Dorothy J. Malfara, 93, of Marblehead, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, at Otterbein Marblehead Senior Life Community, Jane Baker House, Marblehead. She was born May 13, 1929, in Cleveland, the daughter of Richard and Antoinette “Nettie” (Nemecek) Thomas. She married Joseph J. Malfara on June 17, 1950, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 11, 2010. Dorothy was an Administrator of nursing homes, Director of Nursing, but most importantly to her, she was a nurse. She worked at Providence Hospital, Victorian Manor and Riverview Senior Health Care.
Helen S. “Skeets” Witker – December 13, 1922 – August 2, 2022

Helen S. “Skeets” Witker, 99, of Lakeside, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Magruder Hospital, Port Clinton. She was born Dec. 13, 1922, in Massillon, the daughter of Ralph and Thelma (Nolan) Snyder. She graduated from Devilibis High School in Toledo, and St. Vincent School of Nursing in Toledo. She married Dr. Jack C. Witker on Jan. 8, 1944, and they moved to Lakeside in 1947 where she has resided ever since.
Port Clinton High’s Touch of Class at RiverFront Live!

The heralded Touch of Class is Port Clinton High School’s top vocal ensemble, specializing in contemporary a cappella singing. The group will make a special appearance on the RiverFront Live! Stage in the Meals on Madison Area in downtown Port Clinton on Friday, Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. The...
Entertainment 8-11-22

Becky Boyd Duo, 6:30 p.m. Paradise Island, 2-5:30 p.m. Paradise Island, 8:30-12 a.m. Mark Wilken & Terry Cooper, 8 p.m. Shane Piasecki and The Lone Wolf Puppies, 7 p.m. Paradise Island, 2-5:30 p.m. Benderz, 8:30-12 a.m. The Roundhouse Bar. 228 Delaware Ave, Put-In-Bay Jutt Huffman, 2 p.m. Electric Circus, 9:30...
Owen Auxter a ‘marked man,’ as family’s fourth Eagle Scout

Owen Auxter, 17, is heading into his senior year at Port Clinton High School, and he’ll be a busy young man. A star athlete playing football, basketball and tennis, he’s also a member of the school band, a mentor for freshman students, and a member of the Leadership Council and the National Honor Society.
