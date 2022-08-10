Dorothy J. Malfara, 93, of Marblehead, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, at Otterbein Marblehead Senior Life Community, Jane Baker House, Marblehead. She was born May 13, 1929, in Cleveland, the daughter of Richard and Antoinette “Nettie” (Nemecek) Thomas. She married Joseph J. Malfara on June 17, 1950, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 11, 2010. Dorothy was an Administrator of nursing homes, Director of Nursing, but most importantly to her, she was a nurse. She worked at Providence Hospital, Victorian Manor and Riverview Senior Health Care.

