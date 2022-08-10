Read full article on original website
Related
What is Wi-Fi Direct and how do you use it?
Sharing files between Android devices is fast and easy, thanks to Wi-Fi Direct and Nearby Share. You can even share large files over a gigabyte quickly without sacrificing any video quality. Wi-Fi Direct also enables low-latency wireless display sharing. Here's what else you can expect!
Business Insider
7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy
If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
Best wireless follow focus units for filmmakers in 2022
These wireless follow focus units let you ditch manual focus pulling for 21st century technology
Fstoppers
7 Things Professional Landscape Photographers Do
Landscape photography is a challenging genre that takes a combination of good technique, creative vision, strong editing skills, and the ability to plan ahead. If you are just starting out and looking to improve your work, check out this great video tutorial that features an experienced landscape photographer discussing seven things professionals do to ensure they consistently produce worthwhile images.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Polaroid’s excellent Hi-Print instant photo printer is just $69.99
Small instant photo printers can offer a unique and fun way to capture memories while traveling. Sure, they may not have the retro charm of an instant camera, but there’s some charm in being able to quickly print credit card-sized pictures while you’re on the go — you’ll just need to capture them using your smartphone. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, however. After testing several instant cameras myself, I found that, unless you’ve got some photography skills and experience, it’s often easier to take sharper photos with a camera you’re familiar with (even if it’s a phone). As a result, mobile photo printers might be what you’re looking for if you want to print photos that look even better.
ZDNet
Best TV deals: Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and more
Deals on electronics can be hard to come by, but Sony, LG, Samsung, and other brands are offering some steep discounts on TVs. You can get your hands on an OLED TV for vibrant colors and crisp detailing, a TV and soundbar bundle for enhanced audio, or even a super fancy laser projector to show off your top-of-the-line home theater to neighbors and friends.
digg.com
How To Fix Your Wi-Fi
A bad connection is especially frustrating at a time when so many of us rely on our home internet for everything. Here's how to troubleshoot it. Move your router to a more central location in your home if it's in a corner or blocked by large pieces or metal or electronics.
technewstoday.com
How To Connect Two Computers With an Ethernet Cable
Connecting two computers with Ethernet forms a local network. The lack of a router means there’s no access to other networks, but the local network still has various useful applications. The most common one being the ability to access, modify, and share resources between the two systems. As long...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best small printers 2022: the best compact printer options for your home or office
The best small printers to help with work, school (or play), from HP, Canon, KODAK and more
9to5Mac
This app brings the iOS 16 battery percentage icon to your MacBook
Perhaps the biggest Apple news of the week is that the battery percentage icon is finally back in the iPhone’s status bar with the release of iOS 16 beta 5. While it’s been a surprisingly controversial change, there’s already an app that can bring the same battery percentage design to your MacBook…
Fstoppers
We Tried Busking With a 4x5 Large Format Camera
Large format cameras have been increasing in popularity over the last few years. With startup manufacturers producing new large format cameras, the allure has grown significantly. Among large format cameras, the most popular type is the 4x5 camera. We decided to take this camera out into the city and photograph strangers.
TechRadar
AnyCubic Kobra Plus 3D printer review
This mid-scale printer packs functions and features that make it a leader in an increasingly packed field. While the initial construction is a little fiddly, you'll still be able to get the printer up and running in 10-15 minutes. Print quality is superb, and the overall ease of use and reliability make this an excellent choice for anyone needing a 3D printer that is capable of printing larger items.
Fstoppers
Not Using Auto ISO? You're Missing Out
Auto ISO is one of those features that I ignored for a long time, considering it not much more than a gimmick. It wasn’t until recently that I decided to try auto ISO, and I quickly realized that I was missing out on a valuable and practical feature. Auto...
makeuseof.com
Learn How the Boom 3D App Can Enhance Your Desktop Audio Experience in Seconds
You can't get immersive sound if you don't splash out hundreds of dollars on high-end headphones. Or can you? In fact, you're just one simple app away from turning your regular headphones into impressive tools. Meet Boom 3D for macOS & Windows. The app transforms the way everything sounds, making...
laptopmag.com
AirPods could be getting a game-changing feature in 2023
Apple’s AirPods could be getting a USB-C charging port — replacing the current Lightning connector in 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter to make the prediction that all of Apple’s portable audio products will make the switch to this connector. It may be a little annoying for those who already have Lightning cables, but will make them so much more convenient in the long term.
technewstoday.com
8 Ways to Fix Lightning Digital AV Adapter Not Working
The Lightning Digital AV adapter is a great way to mirror what’s playing on your iOS device to a bigger screen, like a television. However, some incorrect settings configuration or device incompatibility issues have been known to bring problems to this device’s overall performance, and sometimes, it fails to even work at all.
Can you use Bluetooth on a plane?
TECHNOLOGY is constantly evolving and changing to fit our modern requirements. Many passengers use devices that require a Bluetooth connection like wireless keyboards and headphones – so what are the rules around using it on a plane? Here’s everything you need to know. Can you use bluetooth on...
ZDNet
How to use iOS 16's hidden Photoshop-like feature (and why you're going to love it)
The next generation of iPhone and iPad software is currently only available through Apple's developer or public beta programs. Once released to the public, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will add a long list of features to the company's mobile devices, ranging from the ability to delete iMessages to a completely revamped lock screen.
Fstoppers
Fujifilm Announces 'Fujikina,' a Free Photography Convention in New York City
Fans of Fujifilm and photography in general will want to make their way to their way to New York City this September, as Fujifilm has announced a totally free photography convention that features workshops, guest speakers, exhibits, the latest Fujifilm gear, and more. Called "Fujikina New York," the event will...
Gen Zers are using simple gesture to tell themselves apart from Millennials
It’s no secret that there are a slew of cultural differences between Gen Z and Millennials. The older counterparts swear by high-waisted skinny jeans, motivational Tumblr quotes and cute Instagram captions, whilst the younger of the bunch call Millennial choices 'cheugy' and instead opt for low-waisted cargo pants, Instagram ‘photo dumps’ and are somewhat addicted to TikTok.
Comments / 0