The Lynchburg pool will be able to stay open through August with extended weekday hours. (What a great chance to have some peaceful adult pool time during the day when the kids are away!) The pool is offering $1 admission for everyone on weekdays from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm to cool off after school. Children 3 & under are still free. The last day the pool will be open to the public is August 27th.

LYNCHBURG, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO