Business
Tullahoma native Hubert “Robbie” Robertson has turned his lifelong hobby of gunsmithing into a licensed business here in Lynchburg. He has been working with firearms all of his life, gleaning knowledge from his father. “By the time I was 12 years old, I could take my gun apart, clean it an…
Swim for $1 after school through August
The Lynchburg pool will be able to stay open through August with extended weekday hours. (What a great chance to have some peaceful adult pool time during the day when the kids are away!) The pool is offering $1 admission for everyone on weekdays from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm to cool off after school. Children 3 & under are still free. The last day the pool will be open to the public is August 27th.
Mark your calendars for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Lynchburg!
Mark your calendars for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Lynchburg!. Saturday, September 17th, 2022, 9:00 am at the Jack Daniel’s Welcome Center 133 Lynchburg Hwy. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s ® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, this inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. Join the fight for Alzheimer's first survivor. Register today at alz.org/walk.
