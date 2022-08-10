Read full article on original website
Most Minnesota House And Senate Candidates Are Familiar Names
(St. Paul, MN) — Most of the candidates moving forward to the general election for the Minnesota House and Senate are familiar names. Incumbents did well in the primaries, with most securing their nominations. Democrats say a handful of Republican newcomers represent a far-right shift by some in that party. General election battles are set to focus on inflation and violent crime.
MN Transportation Gets 99.4M In Federal Funding
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota is getting nearly a one-hundred-million dollars to support transportation projects. The Biden administration recently awarded the state 99-point-four million dollars as part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program. The funds will go toward six key projects, including an effort to modernize bridges and roads. U.S Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said the funding will help make the state’s transportation systems more affordable, accessible, sustainable, and safe.
Excessive drinking costs Minnesotans $8 billion in 2019
Excessive drinking cost Minnesotans nearly $8 billion in 2019, according to a new study from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). The study found the greatest financial cost fell on those who drink excessively and their families–as well as government and health insurance providers. “A lot of these costs...
Schumacher Wins Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Preliminary Award
Cottage Grove, MN – On Wednesday evening, August 10, Miss Minnesota’s Outstanding Teen, Julia. Schumacher, won the first night of preliminary competition “On-Stage Question – Red Carpet Evening Gown. Award” at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition in Dallas, Texas. She will receive a $1000 educational...
