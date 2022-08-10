(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota is getting nearly a one-hundred-million dollars to support transportation projects. The Biden administration recently awarded the state 99-point-four million dollars as part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program. The funds will go toward six key projects, including an effort to modernize bridges and roads. U.S Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said the funding will help make the state’s transportation systems more affordable, accessible, sustainable, and safe.

