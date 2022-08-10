ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Spring, TX
Spring, TX
Oxygen

Suspect Arrested In Missing University Of Mississippi LGBTQ Student’s Murder

Authorities have arrested a man in the murder of a 20-year-old University of Mississippi student who vanished more than two weeks ago, officials said. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was charged with the murder of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, who was last seen alive earlier this month, authorities announced in a joint statement on July 22. Lee’s body hasn’t yet been recovered.
OXFORD, MS
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged

By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
extratv

Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)

New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

A 12-year-old abducted girl made ‘heroic’ escape and prompted police to uncover two decomposing bodies

An abducted 12-year-old found walking down a rural road in Alabama precipitated a jarring discovery, leading authorities to the mobile home where she was being held captive and two decomposing bodies.The girl, whose name hasn’t been released by police, had allegedly been abducted by Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, on 24 July. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at a news conference that the accused kidnapper had been arrested and was being held for three counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of abuse of corpse.The child was reportedly found ambling...
DADEVILLE, AL
insideedition.com

12-Year-Old Kidnapped Girl Escapes, Leads Alabama Police to Decomposing Bodies

A 12-year-old kidnapped girl was able to chew through her restraints and eventually lead Alabama authorities to the mobile home of her abductor, where investigators found two decomposing bodies, police said. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was arrested in Auburn, about 25 miles from where the child was found wandering down...
AUBURN, AL
