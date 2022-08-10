Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Florida Man Allegedly Lured His Mom To Basement, Fatally Stabbed And Beat Her With Hammer
Logan Lopez has been charged with murdering his mother, Mary Beth Lopez, and allegedly told police he'd been planning it for a year because she'd "enslaved" him. A Florida man is behind bars after authorities say he lured his mother to his apartment where he stabbed her to death over the weekend, officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect Arrested In Missing University Of Mississippi LGBTQ Student’s Murder
Authorities have arrested a man in the murder of a 20-year-old University of Mississippi student who vanished more than two weeks ago, officials said. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was charged with the murder of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, who was last seen alive earlier this month, authorities announced in a joint statement on July 22. Lee’s body hasn’t yet been recovered.
Dermatologist arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him with Drano, documents show
A California dermatologist has been arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him by pouring Drano into his drinks, according to officials and a filing for a restraining order. Dr. Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Orange County Jail, the Irvine Police Department said...
School bus driver stalked 8-year-old boy, put GPS trackers on parents’ cars, feds say
The bus driver admitted to threatening the New Hampshire boy and visiting his home several times at night, prosecutors say.
Two women found dead in home after ex-husband knocked on door and found knife-wielding suspect covered in blood
TWO women were found dead inside a home after a family member knocked on the door and encountered a man covered in blood. Officers later found a knife-wielding suspect inside the house after a welfare check was requested in Buford, Georgia on Tuesday, cops said. The bodies of Kim Nguyen,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged
By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)
New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
A 12-year-old abducted girl made ‘heroic’ escape and prompted police to uncover two decomposing bodies
An abducted 12-year-old found walking down a rural road in Alabama precipitated a jarring discovery, leading authorities to the mobile home where she was being held captive and two decomposing bodies.The girl, whose name hasn’t been released by police, had allegedly been abducted by Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, on 24 July. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at a news conference that the accused kidnapper had been arrested and was being held for three counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of abuse of corpse.The child was reportedly found ambling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Girl was held captive by illegal immigrant in Alabama with dismembered remains of her mother, brother, police say
A 12-year-old girl who was held captive for a week in a mobile home with the dismembered remains of her mother and brother provided key information that led to the arrest of the woman’s live-in boyfriend, authorities said Thursday. The girl, who gnawed through restraints to escape from the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Homeowner who fired AK-47-style gun at invaders ‘did absolutely nothing wrong,’ FL sheriff says
A homeowner who reportedly used an AK-47-style gun to shoot at home invaders will “absolutely not” face charges, a Florida sheriff said last week. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, three men – including one who was armed with a handgun – attacked a homeowner on the 700-block of Pinestead Road on July 7.
insideedition.com
12-Year-Old Kidnapped Girl Escapes, Leads Alabama Police to Decomposing Bodies
A 12-year-old kidnapped girl was able to chew through her restraints and eventually lead Alabama authorities to the mobile home of her abductor, where investigators found two decomposing bodies, police said. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was arrested in Auburn, about 25 miles from where the child was found wandering down...
A McDonald's customer says a worker handed her a note telling her to 'die' after she asked about the allergens in a McFlurry
McDonald's has apologized and said that it took "appropriate action" after a customer said she was given the rude allergen information guide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida man sentenced to life for raping and killing girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter
DELAND, Fla. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man was recently convicted and sentenced to life in prison for raping and killing his girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter and leaving her body in a wooded area in 2018. According to a news release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office, on April 13, 2018,...
Florida Woman Charged With Stabbing Roommate Allegedly Told Authorities She'd Been 'Thinking About Killing Him For A While'
A Florida woman accused of stabbing her roommate with two knives allegedly told police that she was “thinking of killing him for a while,” and does not know why she “snapped.”. Erica Raven Black, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon....
Black Man Left Bloodied, Brutally Beaten By Tennessee Cops In Home Arrest
The recent case of 25-year-old Brandon Calloway being brutally beaten by Tennessee cops in his home has many people seeking justice.
Inside Manson family ranch where cult leader was found hiding in bathroom cabinet by cops after ‘helter skelter’ murders
MONDAY marks 53 years since a series of brutal murders left pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six other people dead. Charles Manson - who orchestrated the killings - sent his followers to butcher some of Los Angeles' rich and famous in what prosecutors said was a bid to trigger a race war.
Comments / 0