No current artist, in music or otherwise, does evolution like Beyoncé. She builds upon her own greatness and deepens it, broadens it, breaks it open, and makes the brightness of her craft more luminescent, the cultural force of her work more earth-moving, culture-shaping, genre-bending. Pop, R&B, hip-hop, Afrobeats, new jack swing, rock, and now ballroom, disco, funk, and house all alchemize under her hand and melt together with her honeyed voice, an instrument that resounds with more depth and potency with age. This is no accident: Since 15 in her stilettos, she’s been strutting in this game—every step exact, the pressure and direction measured—and more than two decades later, her only competition is herself. Debates about her greatest albums are highly fraught, because how can you compare the brushstrokes of the ever-growing masterpiece that is her legacy?

