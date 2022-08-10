ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Penélope Cruz
Person
Joanna Hogg
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Andrew Dominik
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Taylor Russell
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Florian Zeller
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Luca Guadagnino
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Martin Mcdonagh
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Olivia Wilde
Vogue Magazine

Inside Alexander Fury’s One-of-a-Kind John Galliano Collection

You could say journalist and author Alexander Fury is just a little obsessed with John Galliano. Stepping inside Fury’s home in London, England, he has an entire archive room dedicated to the designer’s exquisite clothes. Over the years, Fury has collected roughly 300 Galliano pieces, including garments from the designer’s days at the helm of labels such as Givenchy and Christian Dior—all of which Fury handles with white cotton curator’s gloves, of course. “It seems a bit deranged, but it’s to protect everything from acids from my hands,” he says.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

How Prey Star Amber Midthunder Brought Indigenous Style to the Red Carpet

Amber Midthunder has made waves as one of Hollywood’s first leading female Indigenous action heroes by starring in Prey, the latest installment in the action-horror Predator franchise out now. In the film, she plays a young warrior who must defeat an extraterrestrial species to save her people on the Comanche Nation. “I was interested in the opportunity to show Native people in a period piece and what our culture and way of life was actually like,” Midthunder told Vogue of the barrier-breaking role. For the film’s press tour, the star also continued this energy with her stellar fashion choices: Midthunder chose to spotlight Indigenous designers on the movie’s various red carpets. “The first thing I said [for this press tour] was that I always want at least one Indigenous designer or jewelry maker on my body,” Midthunder says.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Entertain#Linus Movies#Feature Film#The Power Of The Dog#The Lost Daughter#Hitler Studies
Vogue Magazine

The Addicting Uplift of Beyoncé’s Renaissance

No current artist, in music or otherwise, does evolution like Beyoncé. She builds upon her own greatness and deepens it, broadens it, breaks it open, and makes the brightness of her craft more luminescent, the cultural force of her work more earth-moving, culture-shaping, genre-bending. Pop, R&B, hip-hop, Afrobeats, new jack swing, rock, and now ballroom, disco, funk, and house all alchemize under her hand and melt together with her honeyed voice, an instrument that resounds with more depth and potency with age. This is no accident: Since 15 in her stilettos, she’s been strutting in this game—every step exact, the pressure and direction measured—and more than two decades later, her only competition is herself. Debates about her greatest albums are highly fraught, because how can you compare the brushstrokes of the ever-growing masterpiece that is her legacy?
MUSIC
Vogue Magazine

Katie Holmes Gives the Boho Halter a Fresh Summer Feel

Katie Holmes has been out and about with her new man, composer and musician Bobby Wooten III, this past week in New York City. The couple has been taking various strolls in the park (ah, blossoming love!). For their latest outing Tuesday morning, the duo braved the heatwave in light, summery looks. It was Holmes’s statement top that immediately caught our eye: a bohemian halter top with XL fringe.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

28 Iconic Photographs of Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco

It is easy to describe Grace Kelly’s life as a fairytale: she was a one of the great beauties—and talents—of the Golden Age of Hollywood before leaving California behind to marry the dashing Prince Rainier of Monaco. Yet it’s a notion that Princess Grace herself dismissed: “The idea of my life as a fairy tale is itself a fairy tale,” she once said.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

In Memory of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Riveting Romance

Please respect my privacy at this difficult time, as I mourn the loss of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship. The couple has reportedly broken up after nine months and one irreversible branding of her name on his chest. (Tattoos are cover-able, a la “Wino Forever,” but seriously…what is he going to do about that?) Despite graver threats to humanity, such as our burning planet—or, perhaps, because of them—the Kardashi-son split has left me unmoored.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Vogue Magazine

Images of the Week: Meghan Markle Turns 41

England’s national women’s soccer team, the Lionesses, won their first major title this week when they defeated the Germans 2-1 in the Euro 2022. The Lionesses are now celebrating at Disneyland in Paris following a massive victory. Meghan Markle turned 41 this week. The Duchess of Sussex celebrated...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross Makes the Case For the Itty-Bitty Logo

A few seasons ago, logomania was all the rage. Around 2016, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Fendi really leaned into their house monograms and plastered them onto just about any piece—including tops, shoes, and of course, bags. Street style stars and celebrities were walking around looking like walking advertisements for brands, covering themselves head-to-toe in logos that basically proclaimed, “Yes, I can afford all of this!” But in the year 2022, it seems designer logos are going more discreet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Gigi Finds a Chic Alternative to Birkenstocks

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s been a big summer for Gigi Hadid on the fashion front. The American super has quietly launched her own knitwear brand, spearheaded the jorts revival, and made lime-green a color to rival Valentino’s Pink PP. While most of her peers have basked in the excuse to wear very little in line with the season’s cut-out trend, Hadid has preoccupied herself with #stonercore and her cute Frankie’s Bikinis collab.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy