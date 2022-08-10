Read full article on original website
I Want What They Have: Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
Love is a many-splendored thing, especially when you’re gawking at it from the outside. In this column, we’ll be examining the celebrity couples that give us hope for our own romantic futures and trying to learn what we can from their well-documented bonds. If there is one thing...
Diane Keaton on Pulling a Freaky Friday in Mack & Rita, Being a Style Icon, and Loving Instagram
At 76, there’s not much Diane Keaton hasn’t done. She’s charmed our screens as a movie star, won an Academy Award, written books, and long been hailed as a style icon. She even carried off the so-called coastal grandmother look before it was a thing (thank you, Nancy Meyers). So what’s left for a legendary actor to do?
Watch Vernon François and Amandla Stenberg Create a Nina Simone-Inspired Updo
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Vogue Club members were first to view this story: Join today to experience exclusive Vogue content before anyone else. “We do not know what’s...
Julia Stiles Went to College Because It Made Her ‘More Interesting’
Julia Stiles went to college, in part, because she thought pursuing a degree in English literature at the prestigious Columbia University would make her 'more interesting.'
Inside Alexander Fury’s One-of-a-Kind John Galliano Collection
You could say journalist and author Alexander Fury is just a little obsessed with John Galliano. Stepping inside Fury’s home in London, England, he has an entire archive room dedicated to the designer’s exquisite clothes. Over the years, Fury has collected roughly 300 Galliano pieces, including garments from the designer’s days at the helm of labels such as Givenchy and Christian Dior—all of which Fury handles with white cotton curator’s gloves, of course. “It seems a bit deranged, but it’s to protect everything from acids from my hands,” he says.
Issey Miyake, the Groundbreaking Japanese Designer, Has Died at 84
It is perfectly fitting that Issey Miyake, whose death from cancer at the age of 84 was announced today, will be most widely remembered as the designer of Apple founder Steve Jobs’s ubiquitous black turtlenecks. Because while Miyake showed his work in the wider context of fashion design—2023 will...
How Prey Star Amber Midthunder Brought Indigenous Style to the Red Carpet
Amber Midthunder has made waves as one of Hollywood’s first leading female Indigenous action heroes by starring in Prey, the latest installment in the action-horror Predator franchise out now. In the film, she plays a young warrior who must defeat an extraterrestrial species to save her people on the Comanche Nation. “I was interested in the opportunity to show Native people in a period piece and what our culture and way of life was actually like,” Midthunder told Vogue of the barrier-breaking role. For the film’s press tour, the star also continued this energy with her stellar fashion choices: Midthunder chose to spotlight Indigenous designers on the movie’s various red carpets. “The first thing I said [for this press tour] was that I always want at least one Indigenous designer or jewelry maker on my body,” Midthunder says.
The Princess Is an Unorthodox Princess Diana Documentary That’s Worth Watching
The Princess, a new documentary on HBO about Princess Diana, follows a mantra that most of us are familiar with (but often disregard): show, don’t tell. The film features no narrator, no interviews, no “royal experts” spinning things into perspective. Instead, the story unspools through news clips and found footage, played in (mostly) chronological order.
The Addicting Uplift of Beyoncé’s Renaissance
No current artist, in music or otherwise, does evolution like Beyoncé. She builds upon her own greatness and deepens it, broadens it, breaks it open, and makes the brightness of her craft more luminescent, the cultural force of her work more earth-moving, culture-shaping, genre-bending. Pop, R&B, hip-hop, Afrobeats, new jack swing, rock, and now ballroom, disco, funk, and house all alchemize under her hand and melt together with her honeyed voice, an instrument that resounds with more depth and potency with age. This is no accident: Since 15 in her stilettos, she’s been strutting in this game—every step exact, the pressure and direction measured—and more than two decades later, her only competition is herself. Debates about her greatest albums are highly fraught, because how can you compare the brushstrokes of the ever-growing masterpiece that is her legacy?
Katie Holmes Gives the Boho Halter a Fresh Summer Feel
Katie Holmes has been out and about with her new man, composer and musician Bobby Wooten III, this past week in New York City. The couple has been taking various strolls in the park (ah, blossoming love!). For their latest outing Tuesday morning, the duo braved the heatwave in light, summery looks. It was Holmes’s statement top that immediately caught our eye: a bohemian halter top with XL fringe.
28 Iconic Photographs of Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco
It is easy to describe Grace Kelly’s life as a fairytale: she was a one of the great beauties—and talents—of the Golden Age of Hollywood before leaving California behind to marry the dashing Prince Rainier of Monaco. Yet it’s a notion that Princess Grace herself dismissed: “The idea of my life as a fairy tale is itself a fairy tale,” she once said.
In Memory of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Riveting Romance
Please respect my privacy at this difficult time, as I mourn the loss of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship. The couple has reportedly broken up after nine months and one irreversible branding of her name on his chest. (Tattoos are cover-able, a la “Wino Forever,” but seriously…what is he going to do about that?) Despite graver threats to humanity, such as our burning planet—or, perhaps, because of them—the Kardashi-son split has left me unmoored.
Images of the Week: Meghan Markle Turns 41
England’s national women’s soccer team, the Lionesses, won their first major title this week when they defeated the Germans 2-1 in the Euro 2022. The Lionesses are now celebrating at Disneyland in Paris following a massive victory. Meghan Markle turned 41 this week. The Duchess of Sussex celebrated...
Tracee Ellis Ross Makes the Case For the Itty-Bitty Logo
A few seasons ago, logomania was all the rage. Around 2016, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Fendi really leaned into their house monograms and plastered them onto just about any piece—including tops, shoes, and of course, bags. Street style stars and celebrities were walking around looking like walking advertisements for brands, covering themselves head-to-toe in logos that basically proclaimed, “Yes, I can afford all of this!” But in the year 2022, it seems designer logos are going more discreet.
Gigi Finds a Chic Alternative to Birkenstocks
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s been a big summer for Gigi Hadid on the fashion front. The American super has quietly launched her own knitwear brand, spearheaded the jorts revival, and made lime-green a color to rival Valentino’s Pink PP. While most of her peers have basked in the excuse to wear very little in line with the season’s cut-out trend, Hadid has preoccupied herself with #stonercore and her cute Frankie’s Bikinis collab.
