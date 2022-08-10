10. Dental hygienists

Cheyenne, WY

- Annual mean salary: $75,460

- #142 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90

National

- Annual mean salary: $78,050

- Employment: 194,830

- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)

- Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.

