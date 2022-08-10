ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#19. Phlebotomists

Cheyenne, WY

- Annual mean salary: $30,750

- #259 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60

National

- Annual mean salary: $37,280

- Employment: 128,020

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Redding, CA ($52,770)

--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($51,920)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($51,620)

- Job description: Draw blood for tests, transfusions, donations, or research. May explain the procedure to patients and assist in the recovery of patients with adverse reactions.

