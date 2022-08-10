#19. Phlebotomists
Cheyenne, WY
- Annual mean salary: $30,750
- #259 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $37,280
- Employment: 128,020
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Redding, CA ($52,770)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($51,920)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($51,620)
- Job description: Draw blood for tests, transfusions, donations, or research. May explain the procedure to patients and assist in the recovery of patients with adverse reactions.
