5. Dentists, general

Cheyenne, WY

- Annual mean salary: $110,620

- #255 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available

National

- Annual mean salary: $180,830

- Employment: 95,920

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

--- North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

- Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.

