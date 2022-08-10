15. Pharmacy technicians

Cheyenne, WY

- Annual mean salary: $39,760

- #60 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 150

National

- Annual mean salary: $36,450

- Employment: 415,310

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,620)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,020)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($52,810)

- Job description: Prepare medications under the direction of a pharmacist. May measure, mix, count out, label, and record amounts and dosages of medications according to prescription orders.

