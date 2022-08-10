ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
sunflowerstateradio.com

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/8/2022

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting. Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Office Building will close early next Wednesday

There will be a Geary County employee ice cream social Wednesday, Aug. 17th at 3 p.m. at the County Office Building, 200 E. 8th St in Junction City. Because of the ice cream social the Appraiser, Commission, County Clerk, Human Resources, Finance, Register of Deeds, GIS Planning / Zoning and Treasurer's Offices will close at 3 p.m for the employee appreciation event.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

PBC approves sub-lease of GCH to Stormont Vail and an interlocal agreement for Hospital repairs

Geary County Public Commission members adopted a resolution on Thursday approving the sub-lease of Geary Community Hospital to Stormont Vail, Flint Hills, LLC. Attorney Pete Rombold, said the lease will be consummated and closed at the end of the year." In the meantime we have the duty to make some emergency repairs to the facility, and today we approved an interlocal agreement which gives Stormont Vail and the Public Building Commission an opportunity to work together in identifying the most expeditious manner in making these repairs." Stormont Vail plans to assume oversight of the hospital on Jan. 1.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Manhattan-Ogden district more than 100 staff short for upcoming school year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ‘help wanted’ sign remains out at Manhattan-Ogden schools, with a week remaining until the new school year. USD 383 Director of Business Services Lew Faust said the district has more than 100 positions open right now. While all licensed positions are filled, Faust said the district is looking to fill a number of classified staff positions, including paraprofessionals, food service workers, bus drivers and custodians.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
County
Washington County, KS
Washington County, KS
Government
City
Washington, KS
State
Washington State
Local
Kansas Education
KSNT News

Large truck breaks down, closes Geary Co. road

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A detour has been posted in Geary County after an truck bearing an oversized load stalled on a road while heading toward a nearby manufacturing plant. According to Geary County Emergency Management, a large transport unit has stalled on Liberty Hall Road. Detours have been posted as Liberty Hall Road is […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Robert Smith
WIBW

Section of N Manhattan Ave. to close for about 14 weeks

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in Manhattan will need to find alternate routes as N Manhattan Ave. is closed for a new concrete pour until November. The City of Manhattan says on Monday, Aug. 15, all traffic on N Manhattan Ave. will be rerouted from E Laramie St. north to Moro St. to allow crews to pour new concrete.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Riley Co. crews rescue driver after car ends up in tree line

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Fire crews made a rescue after a car ended up in the tree line on Green Randolph Rd. early Friday morning. Riley County Fire District #1 says around 4:15 a.m. on Friday morning, Aug. 12, crews were called to the 8600 block of Green Randolph Rd. with reports of an injury accident.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Washington County Usd#K 6 Principal Bobby Smith#Clerk Guests Present News#Bbn Architects#Jh Hs#B Elementary Report
WIBW

2 rushed to hospital when car found under semi-trailer in Manahttan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital when a crash sent one car underneath a semi-trailer in a busy Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley County Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, emergency crews shut down the intersection of S Seth Child Rd. and Southwind Rd. as they responded to an accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

RCPD searching for man who stole $900 in clothing from Target

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are searching for a man who stole about $900 worth of clothes from the Manhattan Target on Wednesday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, officers were called to Target at 800 Commons Pl. in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy