Read full article on original website
Related
sunflowerstateradio.com
Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/8/2022
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting. Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting...
Geary County Office Building will close early next Wednesday
There will be a Geary County employee ice cream social Wednesday, Aug. 17th at 3 p.m. at the County Office Building, 200 E. 8th St in Junction City. Because of the ice cream social the Appraiser, Commission, County Clerk, Human Resources, Finance, Register of Deeds, GIS Planning / Zoning and Treasurer's Offices will close at 3 p.m for the employee appreciation event.
PBC approves sub-lease of GCH to Stormont Vail and an interlocal agreement for Hospital repairs
Geary County Public Commission members adopted a resolution on Thursday approving the sub-lease of Geary Community Hospital to Stormont Vail, Flint Hills, LLC. Attorney Pete Rombold, said the lease will be consummated and closed at the end of the year." In the meantime we have the duty to make some emergency repairs to the facility, and today we approved an interlocal agreement which gives Stormont Vail and the Public Building Commission an opportunity to work together in identifying the most expeditious manner in making these repairs." Stormont Vail plans to assume oversight of the hospital on Jan. 1.
WIBW
Manhattan-Ogden district more than 100 staff short for upcoming school year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ‘help wanted’ sign remains out at Manhattan-Ogden schools, with a week remaining until the new school year. USD 383 Director of Business Services Lew Faust said the district has more than 100 positions open right now. While all licensed positions are filled, Faust said the district is looking to fill a number of classified staff positions, including paraprofessionals, food service workers, bus drivers and custodians.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County Democrats criticize allowing vulgar president banner, during county fair
BEATRICE – The Chairman of the Gage County Democrat Party raised concerns before the Gage County Board Wednesday, of a flag carrying a vulgar depiction of the President of the United States…..during the recent county fair “Eve of Destruction” event. Dave Anderson, of Odell, a former...
Large truck breaks down, closes Geary Co. road
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A detour has been posted in Geary County after an truck bearing an oversized load stalled on a road while heading toward a nearby manufacturing plant. According to Geary County Emergency Management, a large transport unit has stalled on Liberty Hall Road. Detours have been posted as Liberty Hall Road is […]
Emergency Management confirms reopening of road on the west side of Junction City
Work occurred Thursday morning to move a truck and trailer carrying an empty container that had stalled on Liberty Hall Road west of Junction City. The work was done after a power unit for the trailer was brought in from Texas overnight. That unit guides the trailer. There was a...
Junction City Swimming Pool will close out their 2022 season this weekend
This Sunday the swim season for the Junction City Pool will wrap up. Joshua Gray, Interim Parks and Recreation Director, noted that you can attend at the pool from 1-5 p.m. for regular swim and then from 5-6:45 for the annual Pooch Plunge. Donations are being accepted for the Animal...
RELATED PEOPLE
WIBW
Salina man behind bars on $107K+ bond on probation violation, failure to appear
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man is being held in the Riley Co. Jail on a total bond worth more than $107,000 for violations of his probation and failing to appear before the court. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug....
Kansas man killed in rear-end collision identified
A 37-year-old Wamego man was killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County when his vehicle became part of a three-vehicle collision.
WIBW
Section of N Manhattan Ave. to close for about 14 weeks
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in Manhattan will need to find alternate routes as N Manhattan Ave. is closed for a new concrete pour until November. The City of Manhattan says on Monday, Aug. 15, all traffic on N Manhattan Ave. will be rerouted from E Laramie St. north to Moro St. to allow crews to pour new concrete.
WIBW
Riley Co. crews rescue driver after car ends up in tree line
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Fire crews made a rescue after a car ended up in the tree line on Green Randolph Rd. early Friday morning. Riley County Fire District #1 says around 4:15 a.m. on Friday morning, Aug. 12, crews were called to the 8600 block of Green Randolph Rd. with reports of an injury accident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
2 rushed to hospital when car found under semi-trailer in Manahttan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital when a crash sent one car underneath a semi-trailer in a busy Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley County Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, emergency crews shut down the intersection of S Seth Child Rd. and Southwind Rd. as they responded to an accident.
WIBW
RCPD searching for man who stole $900 in clothing from Target
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are searching for a man who stole about $900 worth of clothes from the Manhattan Target on Wednesday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, officers were called to Target at 800 Commons Pl. in Manhattan.
Comments / 0