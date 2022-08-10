The Miami Heat ranked in the top-10 in NBA Finals appearances since first coming into the league in 1988. The team is tied with the Chicago Bulls, and San Antonio Spurs with six appearances in the championship game. The Heat is nearly half as old as the Detroit Pistons and has one less appearance in the Finals. It goes to show how steady this franchise has developed into a title contender over the years.

