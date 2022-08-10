Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Trail Blazers Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the NBA offseason looking to make some big changes to their roster. It was a process they started ahead of the trade deadline when they made two sizable trades with the LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans. Norman Powell, who re-signed with the Trail Blazers...
Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony
The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
deseret.com
What this NBA commentator — and former Jazzman — said about a Donovan Mitchell-Knicks trade
Former longtime NBA player Richard Jefferson — who spent the 2013-2014 season with the Utah Jazz — has become a prominent commentator on the league, and earlier this week, he appeared on a podcast in which the possibility of Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell getting traded to the New York Knicks came up.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Should Pair This 10x NBA All-Star With Giannis Antetokounmpo
At 38-years-old, he can still be counted on to play valuable minutes, and he can still score at a high level. The Bucks are a true contender to win an NBA Championship next season as they just won the title in 2021 over the Phoenix Suns. This past season, they...
Celtics Refuse To Trade This Role Player For Kevin Durant
Another layer was added to the Kevin Durant trade saga over the weekend. Back before the NBA free agency moratorium began in June, Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. It surprised a lot of people, but things have been slow-moving. Because of how slowly things have progressed, Durant...
Report: Nets' Kevin Durant wants to play with Marcus Smart, Celtics
The saga surrounding Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets continues as the Nets try and accommodate the superstar’s trade request before the 2022-23 season. Durant delivered an ultimatum to team governor Joe Tsai that it’s either him or Sean Marks and Steve Nash and it looks like Tsai chose Marks and Nash.
Will Pelicans Trade Brandon Ingram For Kevin Durant?
With the ultimatum given to the Brooklyn Nets by Kevin Durant last week, we could see some NBA trade rumors begin to swirl again. Durant made it clear that it is either him or the general manager and head coaching duo of Sean Marks and Steve Nash. Durant has lost...
Tony Parker’s message to Celtics after 2022 NBA Finals loss vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors
LAS VEGAS – NBA legend Tony Parker believes the Boston Celtics can emulate the San Antonio Spurs‘ path to a championship following their 2022 NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Before the Warriors ran off three straight wins to close out the Finals,...
Yardbarker
Miami Heat Head-To-Head Record Against Every NBA Team: They Have A Positive Record Against The Bulls, But A Negative One Against The Lakers
The Miami Heat ranked in the top-10 in NBA Finals appearances since first coming into the league in 1988. The team is tied with the Chicago Bulls, and San Antonio Spurs with six appearances in the championship game. The Heat is nearly half as old as the Detroit Pistons and has one less appearance in the Finals. It goes to show how steady this franchise has developed into a title contender over the years.
Boston Celtics big man cracks NBA's top 10 center trade targets for 2022-23 season in new HoopsHype analysis
The Boston Celtics did not have any players ranked in the annual HoopsHype assessment of the best players in the NBA by position that was published by our sister site. However, two Celtics centers were ranked when the HoopsHype panel assessed the 20 best players in the league at that position in terms of trade value.
Pelicans 8th in Latest Western Conference Power Ranking
NBA.com's panel ranked the New Orleans Pelicans 8th overall in the Western Conference heading into the start of the 2022-2023 season.
