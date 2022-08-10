ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

Margate Police Search For Girl Who Went Missing From Park

Margate Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing endangered child. Goodwin, 17, of Margate, went missing after her sister dropped her off at Vinson Park, 955 NW 66th Ave., around 2:30 PM on Wednesday, police said. When Goodwin’s sister returned to the park...
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 17-year-old girl in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Angelica Marie Goodwin was dropped off by her sister at Vinson Park at 955 NW 66th Ave. at around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday. When Goodwin’s sister came back to pick her...
NBC Miami

Suspect, 3 Others Hospitalized After Hit-and-Run in Tamarac: BSO

A suspect who fled and three other people were hospitalized after a hit-and-run in Tamarac Friday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of West Commercial Boulevard and West Prospect Road, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Investigators said three vehicles were involved in the crash,...
NBC Miami

Person in Custody After Police Search for Business Burglar in Davie

One person was taken into custody Thursday morning after police searched for an alleged business burglar in Davie. Police, including K9 teams and a helicopter crew, searched the area near the 6900 block of W. State Road 7, shortly before 7 a.m. Davie Police confirmed one person was taken into...
Deerfield News

Boca Man Accused Of Groping A Ten Year Old Girl And Exposing Himself

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-A Boca Raton man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a ten-year-old girl. The man Julian Todd Lambert is a Boca Raton resident. Pembroke Pines police arrested him after he was run off as the ten-year-olds older sisters screamed at him. The incident occurred at the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
tamaractalk.com

1 Suspect in Custody After Fatal Stabbing in Tamarac

A man died of his wounds after being stabbed in Tamarac Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The stabbing happened in the 6300 block of Landings Way, leading someone to call 911 and report the incident around 3:50 p.m, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO Tamarac deputies and Tamarac Fire...
850wftl.com

Man fatally stabbed at a home in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FL– Broward County police are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead. The incident occurred in the 6300 block of Landings Way just before 3:50 p.m. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says they received a call about a person who was stabbed near a home. While first...
Click10.com

Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
Tattoo
Click10.com

Man fatally shot in head at park in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Princetonian Park in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the park near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Detectives were seen placing evidence...
850wftl.com

Bomb threat prompts north Broward beach evacuation

(DEERFIELD BEACH, FL)- The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier after receiving reports of a bomb threat Thursday afternoon. The beach surrounding the pier in the area of A1A and E. Hillsboro Blvd. was evacuated just after 12:30 PM and the web camera that shows different views of the beach was turned off.
850wftl.com

Body pulled from the water in Lantana

LANTANA, FL– The Lantana Police Department is investigating after a body was pulled from the water. The discovery was made on Tuesday morning near a boat dock near 312 E Ocean Ave. Officials are still investigating but say they believe the person likely died from an accidental drowning. Authorities...
