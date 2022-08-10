Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Conservatives Aren't "Law and Order" if They Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
margatetalk.com
Margate Police Search For Girl Who Went Missing From Park
Margate Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing endangered child. Goodwin, 17, of Margate, went missing after her sister dropped her off at Vinson Park, 955 NW 66th Ave., around 2:30 PM on Wednesday, police said. When Goodwin’s sister returned to the park...
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 17-year-old girl in Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Angelica Marie Goodwin was dropped off by her sister at Vinson Park at 955 NW 66th Ave. at around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday. When Goodwin’s sister came back to pick her...
NBC Miami
Suspect, 3 Others Hospitalized After Hit-and-Run in Tamarac: BSO
A suspect who fled and three other people were hospitalized after a hit-and-run in Tamarac Friday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of West Commercial Boulevard and West Prospect Road, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Investigators said three vehicles were involved in the crash,...
Person involved in Wellington school bus crash arrested for fraud
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday evening that one occupant of a vehicle that crashed into a school bus Thursday in Wellington has been arrested.
Click10.com
Man who suffers from memory loss reported missing from Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 52-year-old man who has been reported missing from Deerfield Beach. According to authorities, Joseph A. Buonopane suffers from memory loss and Parkinson’s disease. BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said Buonopane was last seen around noon...
NBC Miami
Person in Custody After Police Search for Business Burglar in Davie
One person was taken into custody Thursday morning after police searched for an alleged business burglar in Davie. Police, including K9 teams and a helicopter crew, searched the area near the 6900 block of W. State Road 7, shortly before 7 a.m. Davie Police confirmed one person was taken into...
$2,800 puppy stolen from Palm Beach County pet store recovered
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's says a black and white Pekingese-Maltese mix — taken from Wet Kisses Pet Company on July 23 — was recovered in Clewiston.
Deerfield News
Boca Man Accused Of Groping A Ten Year Old Girl And Exposing Himself
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-A Boca Raton man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a ten-year-old girl. The man Julian Todd Lambert is a Boca Raton resident. Pembroke Pines police arrested him after he was run off as the ten-year-olds older sisters screamed at him. The incident occurred at the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
WPTV
Boca Raton man accused of groping 10-year-old girl at Pembroke Lakes Mall
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A Boca Raton man is accused of groping a 10-year-old girl at the food court of a South Florida mall. Pembroke Pines police said Julian Lambert, 42, was arrested on indecent exposure and molestation charges. The girl's mother told WPLG that Lambert exposed himself to...
tamaractalk.com
1 Suspect in Custody After Fatal Stabbing in Tamarac
A man died of his wounds after being stabbed in Tamarac Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The stabbing happened in the 6300 block of Landings Way, leading someone to call 911 and report the incident around 3:50 p.m, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO Tamarac deputies and Tamarac Fire...
850wftl.com
Man fatally stabbed at a home in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FL– Broward County police are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead. The incident occurred in the 6300 block of Landings Way just before 3:50 p.m. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says they received a call about a person who was stabbed near a home. While first...
Click10.com
Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
Click10.com
Man fatally shot in head at park in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Princetonian Park in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the park near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Detectives were seen placing evidence...
NBC Miami
Pembroke Pines Police Warn Students of Consequences for Violent School Threats
With back-to-school season in full swing, law enforcement in South Florida is warning students of consequences for making threats of violence. Pembroke Pines Police's Threat Assessment Team recently re-shared a YouTube video on their Facebook page reminding students that "school threats are no joke." "Comments like this will be taken...
I-95 reopens following fatal rollover wreck
All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 north of Boynton Beach are back open following a fatal rollover wreck early Friday morning. The crash happened just north of the Hypoluxo Road exit.
Click10.com
Police seek gunman responsible for shooting in Fort Lauderdale parking lot
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for a suspect who opened fire on someone and ultimately fled the area. According to Fort Lauderdale police, the shooting happened on Tuesday, May 24 at approximately 11:50 p.m. in a parking lot on the 3500 block of Davie Boulevard.
Click10.com
Police ID suspect in deadly northeast Miami-Dade hit-and-run, offer reward
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police announced Tuesday that they’ve identified a suspect in a deadly May hit-and-run crash in northeast Miami-Dade and are asking for the public’s help finding him. The crash happened in the early morning hours of May 23 on Biscayne Boulevard at the Northeast...
850wftl.com
Bomb threat prompts north Broward beach evacuation
(DEERFIELD BEACH, FL)- The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier after receiving reports of a bomb threat Thursday afternoon. The beach surrounding the pier in the area of A1A and E. Hillsboro Blvd. was evacuated just after 12:30 PM and the web camera that shows different views of the beach was turned off.
850wftl.com
Body pulled from the water in Lantana
LANTANA, FL– The Lantana Police Department is investigating after a body was pulled from the water. The discovery was made on Tuesday morning near a boat dock near 312 E Ocean Ave. Officials are still investigating but say they believe the person likely died from an accidental drowning. Authorities...
850wftl.com
Fatal double-rollover accident shuts down southbound I-95 in Boynton Beach
(BOYNTON BEACH, FLA) — Two lanes have reopened on I-95 southbound following a fatal double rollover accident that happened before rush hour this morning. Two vehicles collided and rolled over southbound I-95 at Hypoluxo Road at 4:30 Friday morning. I-95 is currently closed southbound at Hypoluxo Road as a...
