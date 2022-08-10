Read full article on original website
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
A New Tower Of Fantasy Trailer Has Customizable Characters, cars, And Much More
For the upcoming online role-playing game Tower of Fantasy, Level Infinite and Hotta Studio unveiled a new video today. The freedom and ingenuity of the game’s character customization, equipment, and various vehicles you can ride are all highlighted in the trailer. A brief video also demonstrates the flexibility to...
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
The Actress Who Plays Chun-Li In Street Fighter V Is Gorgeous In Real Life
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The "Street Fighter" franchise has featured dozens of characters over the years, but there are a handful of fighters that can never be replaced. Iconic warriors such as Ryu and Blanka, who have been in nearly every iteration of the franchise, have become so intrinsic that fans would certainly take note if Capcom ever removed them. One of the best known, and most beloved, of these characters is the main female protagonist of the series – Chun-Li.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
hypebeast.com
Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'
Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla
Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
epicstream.com
Big Chainsaw Man Anime Event is Reportedly Happening This September
Fans will finally get a new trailer at Friday's MAPPA stage event but according to recent reports, a big Chainsaw Man anime event is happening this September. Recently, notable Shonen Jump insiders Shonenleaks and WSJ_manga shared on Twitter that another big event for the highly anticipated anime is happening next month.
Collider
'Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind' Gets 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital Release in October
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, the latest entry in the animated film series based on the iconic fighting game franchise, has just had its release date announced by Warner Bros. The upcoming third installment in the series starring the blind warrior Kenshi Takahashi will arrive on digital on October 9, with it releasing on 4K UHD Blu-ray a few days later on October 11.
thedigitalfix.com
Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker
A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
NME
‘The Sandman’: introducing Netflix’s new ‘Game Of Thrones’-style fantasy
Sometimes you don’t know what you need until it’s there right in front of you. That’s definitely true of The Sandman, the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s iconic comic book series that arrives on Netflix this week. Star Tom Sturridge sums it up in just six words: “There’s a homicidal orgy, come on!”
NME
Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’
Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
Is Tower of Fantasy on Xbox?
Want to play Tower of Fantasy on Xbox? Unfortunately, there's no indication of an Xbox release on the horizon.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Teases Goku's Final Ultra Instinct Goal
Dragon Ball Super has a new movie on the horizon, and for those who follow the manga, you will know its current arc is on the out. After months of back and forth, Granolah is ready to shut down his arc, and Goku is helping wrap everything up. Just recently, the hero brought the arc to its climax with some help from his new power. And as it turns out, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super knows what Goku's Ultra Instinct endgame is going to be.
The Verge
Watch out, someone wants to turn Pac-Man into a live-action movie
As Hollywood looks ever further afield for IP to turn into new film franchises, the classic arcade game Pac-Man has emerged as the next potential basis for a live-action adaptation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is currently under development at Wayfarer (the studio behind Disney Plus’s Clouds) with assistance from Bandai Namco, based on an idea from Sonic the Hedgehog associate producer Chuck Williams.
Fall Guys is bringing in more Sonic The Hedgehog Skins
Both Sonic The Hedgehog and Knuckles The Echidna are making their return to Fall Guys’ item shop. This time around a brand new set of character skins from the Sonic universe will also be making their debut. According to an official post from Fall Guys on Twitter, Tails, Dr. Robotnik, and Super Sonic are coming […] The post Fall Guys is bringing in more Sonic The Hedgehog Skins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marvel Preview: Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #3
The return of an unlikely ally brings Iron Man and The Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it’s an all-out brawl against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land, as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! But Stegron’s not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard…
NME
Activision apologises for allegedly stolen ‘Warzone’ dog skin
Following images of a new dog skin in Call of Duty: Warzone being removed by Activision Blizzard due to accusations of plagiarism, the publisher has issued an apology to the original artist. Artist Sail Lin took to Twitter on July 29 to allege their original work from 2019 had been...
Tower of Fantasy is a messy Genshin Impact with few ideas of its own
The most charitable way I could describe Tower of Fantasy's relationship to Genshin Impact would be "inspired." It's so deeply inspired by Hoyoverse's anime character action game that it would be easy to shrug it off as one of the many mobile clones you see show up in ads trying to convince you they're where the real players are at. Its uncanny resemblance to Genshin is the hardest thing to get over in its opening hours, kind of like trying to get over how much Genshin felt like Breath of the Wild when it came out. But if you can grimace through it and restrain your cynicism, the MMO-like systems it introduces could be what sets it apart.
NME
‘Secret Headquarters’ review: ‘Home Alone’ meets ‘Spy Kids’ in the Batcave
What if your dad was actually a superhero? Finding one of the few routes left into the super-genre that hasn’t been trodden down already, Secret Headquarters casts Owen Wilson as a slacker parent turned comicbook vigilante and then barely uses him – deciding to remake Home Alone in the Batcave instead.
