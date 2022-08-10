Read full article on original website
tpr.org
San Antonio to consider returning $50 million to CPS Energy customers in bill credits
High energy bills this summer have led to CPS Energy customer woes, but the City of San Antonio is proposing returning some of that revenue to consumers. San Antonio owns CPS Energy and under that model, the city gets about one-third of its annual general fund revenue from the utility. Due to the higher than anticipated energy bills, the city is expected to receive more than $75 million extra revenue from CPS. The city, however, proposes using about $50 million of that extra revenue as a relief to customers.
KSAT 12
Military training in downtown San Antonio causes some property damage to homeowners nearby
SAN ANTONIO – Military City, USA has looked more like a city at war this week with daily military training exercises in the downtown San Antonio area. Those near designated training locations have seen or heard low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire, explosions, and troops running downtown. The U.S. Army has...
seguintoday.com
Relocation of Northern Lights holiday event to Guadalupe County has residents concerned
(Seguin) — A business endeavor designed to spread some holiday cheer to families in Guadalupe County is doing anything but bringing that cheer to its new Guadalupe County neighbors. Guadalupe County Commissioners on Tuesday heard from a large group of residents who protested the relocation of Northern Lights, a...
Canyon Lake water to be released for downstream water supply
SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority says it will be releasing water from Canyon Lake to meet demand from the downstream supply. The lake of rain has slowed down the Guadalupe River flow, affecting recreationalists, property owners and other stakeholders. The GBRA said on its website it will...
Government Technology
Satellites Monitor Tiny Roadway Changes Along Texas Highway
Tiny shifts in highway pavement serve as an indicator to maintenance officials about where to direct attention before any actual roadway failure occurs. Texas State Highway 130, a public-private toll road connecting Austin with San Antonio, uses satellite imaging technology to scan the entire roadway for flaws. “If movements get...
tpr.org
Medina and Frio County communities have serious water woes, good rain chances coming
The Medina County town of La Coste has issued a boil water notice after a citywide water outage on Wednesday due to drought conditions. A statement from officials in the town of slightly more than 1,000 residents read:. "To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for...
KSAT 12
2 women cut from vehicle by firefighters after rollover crash on NE Side
SAN ANTONIO – Two women were taken to an area hospital following a rollover crash in Northeast Bexar County early Friday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred around 3 a.m. in the 9400 block of Bending Crest, not far from New World Drive...
All Eyes On South Texas And Collin County
When it comes to competitive districts in Texas this midterm season, the pickings are slim. However, Democrats and Republicans are ready for a fight in a few key places. In 2018, Texas Democrats thought they could finally win majority of the Texas House of Representatives. They did not, and in the subsequent redistricting process they lost even more future opportunities at the hands of Republicans. Now, few battlegrounds remain, but there are at least three. Here are the places where Republicans and Democrats are ready to go to war even if they are unlikely to change control of the state legislature.
KWTX
Bexar County searching for woman who sold rental car
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman connected to an alleged car scam. The victim met with a Bexar County resident February 10 to purchase a 2021 Toyota Tacoma from Craigslist for $22,500. The suspect, not yet identified by police, provided...
KSAT 12
Have you seen her? Bexar County deputies searching for woman who disappeared 3 days ago
SAN ANTONIO – A search for a 38-year-old woman has entered day three and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating her. Sharon Lynn Oglesby was reported missing on Sunday. She has a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder, has green eyes and blonde hair.
KENS 5
New Braunfels Utilities offers discount on power bills along with a rate hike
There is one charge causing a lot of concern. Customers will get a small discount for two months, but also a rate hike.
mycanyonlake.com
GBRA Increases Flow Rate from Canyon Lake Reservoir to 107 cfs
Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA) is increasing the release rate from Canyon Lake reservoir to 107 cubic feet-per-second (cfs) through Aug. 23. GBRA said property owners, recreationalists and other stakeholders should take notice of the changing river flows. According to the popular Tubing the Guadalupe Facebook page this makes August a...
COVID Tracker: Cases and hospitalizations trending down to start August
SAN ANTONIO — Coronavirus hospitalizations in the San Antonio region have dipped below 300 for the first time in a month, and August is off to a more stable start in regards to new infections following a wave that began in mid-June and may have peaked in late July.
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels residents upset over astronomically high energy bills
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - As energy bills continue to soar throughout San Antonio, our neighbors in New Braunfels are also seeing high utility bills. New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) held a press conference on Monday to let their residents know that they are here to help. Since our story aired last...
KTSA
Car runs red light, slams into school bus on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No students were onboard a Northeast ISD bus that was involved in a crash Friday morning. FOX-29 reports the bus was at the intersection of Thousands Oaks Drive and Wetmore at around 6:30 A.M. when it was rear ended by a car that had run a red light.
Texas Monthly
Opinion: Let’s Cut the Red Tape That’s Holding Back Solar Energy in Texas
Texas can barely keep up with growing demands for electricity driven by our state’s booming population and the extreme temperatures resulting from climate change. Yet we make it more difficult than it needs to be for homeowners to take stress off the grid by installing solar panels to power their own homes. Red tape and delays imposed by municipalities, utilities, and homeowners associations get in the way.
alamo.edu
Notice About 2022 Tax Rates
In the interest of financial transparency and fiduciary responsibility, the Alamo Colleges District is providing the public with the following information. Below you will find a Notice of Tax Rates document which concerns the 2022 property tax rates for the Alamo Colleges District. One is the no-new-revenue tax rate, which would impose the same amount of taxes as last year if you compare properties taxed in both years.
San Antonio elementary placed on secure status on first day of school
SAPD originally reported the school was on lockdown.
Canyon Lake closes 3 boat ramps due to low water levels
Check before bringing out the boats.
