County Board…in open session…votes to give Circuit Clerk a raise; Board to undergo more Open Meetings Act training

Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
Barry City Council met Aug 1
City of Barry City Council met Aug 1. Here is the agenda provided by the council: Opening of Meeting Pledge of Allegiance Approval of Minutes Approval of Payment of Bills Reports Police Report Finance Report Robert Snyder - Public Works Director Report Jeff Hogge - City Administrator... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Humiliating and embarrassing’: Assistant state’s Adams County state’s attorney fired after just four months on job
QUINCY — An assistant state’s attorney for Adams County was let go last week after working for just four months, and the verdicts in three parental rights cases he tried in juvenile court this summer were vacated because he was not licensed to practice law in Illinois. Pruitt...
muddyrivernews.com
City to spend $4.43 million to elevate, repair barge dock wall; Mayor ‘doesn’t understand rationale’ for Park District’s intention to close the marina in 2024
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council voted Monday night to accept the low bid of $4.43 million from County Contractors of Quincy to elevate and repair the city’s barge dock wall and grade the land adjacent to the dock. The barge dock, located on the Mississippi River at...
wlds.com
Sangamon County Solar Farm To Send Power to City of Chicago
A Sangamon County solar farm will be powering the City of Chicago. The Double Black Diamond Solar Farm being built on the Sangamon-Morgan County line will be helping supply the City of Chicago with power to run its airports, the Harold Washington Library Center, and other city-run facilities, according to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Office today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy Police Department announces it is accepting Applications
The Quincy Police Department has issued a press release where they announced that they are accepting applications and encouraging citizens to come into the department on certain dates and times to ask questions about the job openings, read more right here. According to a press release from the Quincy Police...
muddyrivernews.com
Boaters offer help, Park Board offers feedback on what it wants to see to keep Art Keller Marina open
QUINCY — Some Quincy Park Board commissioners bristled after board president John Frankenhoff told local media outlets after the Aug. 1 planning session that keeping the Art Keller Marina open after 2023 wasn’t likely “unless something drastic happens.”. However, Frankenhoff’s comment may have unintentionally lit a fire...
muddyrivernews.com
JWCC opens new Ag Science Complex
BAYLIS, Ill. — John Wood Community College officially dedicated its new College Agricultural Sciences Complex and Fred L. Bradshaw Learning Center Tuesday morning at the JWCC Agricultural Education Center near Baylis. More than 300 people attended the ceremony which celebrated the 45-year educational partnership with the University of Illinois,...
muddyrivernews.com
Creating good dads focus of latest Riedel Foundation grant
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Good Dads program is coming to Hannibal with the help of a $10,000 matching grant from the Riedel Foundation after a successful Rotary Riverfest fundraiser. The Hannibal Rotary Club applied for a Riedel grant to help Hannibal establish the program, which helps at-risk dads to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
muddyrivernews.com
Rather than risk losing airline service, City Council opts for single-engine aircraft from Southern Airways Express
QUINCY — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup didn’t want to see the city lose having twin-engine airplanes provide service to Quincy Regional Airport. However, he thought it was better than the alternative. “If we reject both (airline proposals) and go out for more bids, it’s a slim likelihood that...
wlds.com
RECC Seeking Tips On Theft
Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative who services customers in Sangamon, Morgan, Macoupin, Christian and Montgomery counties is asking for tips about a recent theft that occurred at their headquarters on Illinois Route 104 in rural Auburn. RECC is offering $500 for information about a theft that occurred at their property around...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from July 25-29, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Tami J. Jenkins of Fowler sold a residence at 5829 N....
muddyrivernews.com
Barry man in Pike County Jail charged with theft, forgery
BARRY, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the City of Barry, was dispatched to a residence in Barry at 12:46 p.m. July 24 regarding a theft complaint. After an investigation, Shelby B. Burch, 30, of Barry was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Jail on two counts of theft and forgery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal Free Public Library to hold book sale Aug. 12-20
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Free Public Library is having a book sale Aug. 12-20. Hours will be Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Library director Hallie Yundt Silver said in a press release, “The book sale will be self-service in the Woman’s...
khqa.com
Food distribution box serving Quincy's east side
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A community food distribution box now stands in front of the Maine Pointe East mobile home park at 3600 Maine in Quincy. Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences students, faculty and staff; three Quincy businesses; and the Blessing Hospital Construction Department all made the food box a reality.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Aug. 8, 2022
Lawson V Faler (85) 2612 Old Orchard Rd for Improper Lane Usage at 18th & York PTC 168. Ronda L. Smith (59) 628 1/2 Ohio, Quincy for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving while license suspended. NTA 152. Faron J. Cook (50) 824 Johnathan Ln, Quincy for FTA DWLS, no...
wlds.com
Two Pike County Women Arrested In Connection To Residential Burglary near Perry
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has announced two arrests in connection to a residential burglary from the end of last month. On July 31st, at 7:03PM, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence located along the Perry-Fishhook Blacktop in reference to a residential burglary and theft complaint.
khqa.com
Miles to miss Palmyra Season Opener due to disciplinary action
Palmyra High School announced Wednesday Morning that head football coach Kevin Miles will be serving a one-game leave of absence for a failure of locker room supervision. Miles will be sitting out his team's season opener on August 26th against Hallsville. Tyler Krietemeyer will serve as the team's interim head coach and play caller for that contest.
muddyrivernews.com
New 10-foot tall stainless steel sculpture installed on Hannibal’s riverfront
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal’s second public art sculpture recently was installed in a partnership with the Hannibal Arts Council and Hannibal Parks and Recreation as part of the Sculpture on the Move program. The sculpture, titled Liberté, was installed on a base on Hannibal’s newly redeveloped riverfront.
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Ethan’s Rodeo
Ethan’s Rodeo is back for more fun and to raise money to help find the childhood cancer called neuroblastoma. It is the weekend of August 19 and 20 at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Palmyra, Mo. Bob Gough talks to Dave and Alicia Weiman about this year’s event.
wlds.com
No One Injured in Massey Lane Semi-Truck Fire
South Jacksonville Fire Department Officials say things could have been a lot worse after responding to a call of a semi-truck on fire yesterday evening. A call came into West Central Dispatch at 5:46 Wednesday night of a semi on fire at Rawlings Excavating located at 1033 Massey Lane. South...
Comments / 0